Too early for this ?
These will easily be midtable at the end of the season. No chance they get relegated...
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:11:44 pm
Too early for this ?

It's never too early for that. 😱
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 05:13:21 pm
These will easily be midtable at the end of the season. No chance they get relegated...
I'm just enjoying the ride ;D
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:11:44 pm
Too early for this ?


The gif that keeps on giving.....
Never ever change ev
Death, taxes, and Everton being absolutely fucking shite
Just to rub it in Onana scores for Villa.
Well these fuckers have made MOTD unmissable! :lmao
Interviewer: "Does it feel disillusioning to see so many empty seats so long before the end of the game?"

Dyche: "No, no. It feels like reality at this football club. If you're not doing well and not winning, that's what happens."

I don't know if Dyche was intending to criticise the fans there but it definitely sounds like it.  ;D
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:02:19 pm
Riot shields out on County Road again. This time it's toddlers getting lashed at police.

They'll have something in common with the previous riots in that they will want some migrants to be deported too, but unlike those riots, they will also want british players deported too.  ;D
I see Everton have already pit an appeal in over Ashley Young's red card, they want the ban to extend to 37 matches.
😂

Excellent start.

Conceded 3 and a red card 🤣
Never change.
https://x.com/scousericey/status/1824852039228355054?s=19

Big fume over the ref apparently not seeing the penalty on a screen before overturning  :D
I presume he's got a backup there that we can't see. BBC page did refer to the main screen being down due to a technical issue.

VAR without VAR ? Everton that
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 06:37:11 pm
https://x.com/scousericey/status/1824852039228355054?s=19

Big fume over the ref apparently not seeing the penalty on a screen before overturning  :D
I presume he's got a backup there that we can't see. BBC page did refer to the main screen being down due to a technical issue.

VAR without VAR ? Everton that
As he couldnt see it, presumably he had to go with VARs recommendation, and was stood there discussing it. I understand the firm, but its still funny!
Think it has been confirmed that they used a back up. Still funny though.

As I said to my mate "have you lot forgot to pay for the electric and internet bill or something?!"
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 07:07:18 pm
Think it has been confirmed that they used a back up. Still funny though.

As I said to my mate "have you lot forgot to pay for the electric and internet bill or something?!"

Maybe they'll replace the cuckoo clock with a dial-up modem...
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 07:07:18 pm
Think it has been confirmed that they used a back up. Still funny though.

As I said to my mate "have you lot forgot to pay for the electric and internet bill or something?!"
Theyre waiting for the pay day loan to come through.
So just to confirm

Everton are bottom
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:30:34 pm
So just to confirm

Everton are bottom

Everton are A bottom.
Heard plenty of moans today, won't be long before the Bullens wall speaks up
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:48:40 pm
Heard plenty of moans today, won't be long before the Bullens wall speaks throws up
And Minteh and Weiffer, who both assisted, are ex Feyenoord players.

Boo. Red Shite by proxy. Boooo.
Feyenoord wear half red too.  ;D
Wouldn't you have thought that their fans could have stuck it out until the end, to remind us that we were not top of the League, thanks to them?  ::)
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:04:33 pm
Wouldn't you have thought that their fans could have stuck it out until the end, to remind us that we were not top of the League, thanks to them?  ::)

Silver lining and all that
Still utter shyte, marvellous.
