This shower are crying in the Echo over Box park in town seemingly favouring Liverpool in the derby by featuring LFC in the advertising and using red lighting in the venue. Apparently alienating half quarter of the city.



Honestly, they could find something to whinge about in utopia.



Why would BoxPark want to look out for them after they all threw a shitfit and piled on tripadvisor and the like to give negative reviews because their social media showed a Liverpool fan singing on a guitar before the last derby.It's Liverpool fans that are going to give them their custom football wise. It's quite a gentrified area as well and a lot of tourists/students etc. Just by Toxteth as well which is hardly Everton heartland.Added to we're the TV game on Saturday (not Everton) and then again against Brentford and Man United the following two Sundays. God forbid they'd want to try and pack the place out for those games. We also play every midweek (on telly) they don't. Everton's first 3 games are Saturday 3pm kick offs I think.Probably got more Everton fans in for the England games at the Euros though