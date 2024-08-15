« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 371 372 373 374 375 [376]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 864431 times)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,040
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15000 on: Yesterday at 04:10:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on August 15, 2024, 04:34:31 pm
What's their outlook this year? between 10th-16th?

With a range that high up the table, I had to doublecheck that this wasn't the united topic rather than the everton one.  ;D
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,697
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15001 on: Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm »
They would have finished 11th last season if they hadnt had a points deduction, so its not a crazy prediction
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,317
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15002 on: Yesterday at 07:47:22 pm »
They'll be mid table all season which is about where they should be with resources/wage bill/level of players.

The bottom third of the league is pretty crap,
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,421
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15003 on: Yesterday at 09:11:52 pm »
This shower are crying in the Echo over Box park in town seemingly favouring Liverpool in the derby by featuring LFC in the advertising and using red lighting in the venue. Apparently alienating half quarter of the city.

Honestly, they could find something to whinge about in utopia.  :rant
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,528
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15004 on: Yesterday at 09:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:11:52 pm
This shower are crying in the Echo over Box park in town seemingly favouring Liverpool in the derby by featuring LFC in the advertising and using red lighting in the venue. Apparently alienating half quarter of the city.

Honestly, they could find something to whinge about in utopia.  :rant

Is it even a quarter of the city anymore?
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,359
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15005 on: Yesterday at 09:18:18 pm »
They'll stay up but I think we'll get teased with the possibility of them going down at some stage. They're pretty crap and Dyche's shit tactics have a limited shelf life. Burnley finished 17th the year before going down, so eventually it will all go tits up, they'll sack him and someone else will help them scruff enough points to stay afloat. They're an utterly pointless club.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15006 on: Yesterday at 09:20:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
They would have finished 11th last season if they hadnt had a points deduction, so its not a crazy prediction
It's hard to judge though as almost all of their points came from two good runs of form that came off the back of the two points deductions.  That could be a coincidence or it could be that it momentarily galvinised them.

They also had a record breaking run of matches without a win last season so they could go either way.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,880
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15007 on: Yesterday at 10:24:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:13:34 pm
Is it even a quarter of the city anymore?

Quartopia...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,317
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15008 on: Yesterday at 10:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:11:52 pm
This shower are crying in the Echo over Box park in town seemingly favouring Liverpool in the derby by featuring LFC in the advertising and using red lighting in the venue. Apparently alienating half quarter of the city.

Honestly, they could find something to whinge about in utopia.  :rant

Why would BoxPark want to look out for them after they all threw a shitfit and piled on tripadvisor and the like to give negative reviews because their social media showed a Liverpool fan singing on a guitar before the last derby.

It's Liverpool fans that are going to give them their custom football wise. It's quite a gentrified area as well and a lot of tourists/students etc. Just by Toxteth as well which is hardly Everton heartland.

Added to we're the TV game on Saturday (not Everton) and then again against Brentford and Man United the following two Sundays. God forbid they'd want to try and pack the place out for those games. We also play every midweek (on telly) they don't. Everton's first 3 games are Saturday 3pm kick offs I think.

Probably got more Everton fans in for the England games at the Euros though  :D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:36:05 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15009 on: Today at 04:05:50 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:11:52 pm
This shower are crying in the Echo over Box park in town seemingly favouring Liverpool in the derby by featuring LFC in the advertising and using red lighting in the venue. Apparently alienating half quarter of the city.

Honestly, they could find something to whinge about in utopia.  :rant
What a bitter shower they are. Derek Hatton still ranting about how Richard masters is a red. Of course they all are out to get your club Derek. Its a red conspiracy. Now take your medication dear.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.
Pages: 1 ... 371 372 373 374 375 [376]   Go Up
« previous next »
 