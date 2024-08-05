Everton flew the least out of any PL club in preseason. They had one match outside the UK against Sligo.
They've got a sea level stadium to open. They need to do all that they can to combat climate change.
Was that the final which had the angry beaked up fella ranting after the game?Everton, arent we!
Will fly the least during the season as well. Current stadium is made out of sustainablly-sourced wood. Surely a shoe-in at the green awards at the end of the season.
comedy gold .....Ten Premier League clubs have chased the dollar this summer and included the US on their pre-season schedule. Three have headed east to Japan and, in Tottenhams case, also to South Korea to satisfy demand to see Son Heung-min in the flesh. Six are utilising the altitude and training camps of Europe for their preparations, which leaves one doing it differently. Or, as Sean Dyche would put it, keeping things realor as most people say "Keeping it skint". https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/31/sean-dyche-keeps-it-real-as-everton-spurn-overseas-tours-for-closer-tests
Young lad in work yesterday talking about the Roma friendly being part of the takeover, "yeah but that's collapsed" says I. "Fuck off" "Honest" "We are fucked!"
Have they gone bust yet?
I bet they were terrified of stray sparks from County Road the other night.
Apparently the 14 year old who burnt down the library did it in retaliation for being asked to leave for randomly booing and throwing his toddler around.
They're like Bialystok and Bloom. They'll find another sucker to invest some cash for a promise of future tv payments or equity.
More like Bust and Boom - without the boom.
At what point does their Premier League and TV money run out (which I assume is what they're currently spending) and they start having to apply to Wonga to get them through the month again.
