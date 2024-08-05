« previous next »
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14920 on: August 5, 2024, 01:29:04 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  4, 2024, 11:16:34 pm
Everton flew the least out of any PL club in preseason. They had one match outside the UK against Sligo.
They've got a sea level stadium to open. They need to do all that they can to combat climate change.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14921 on: August 5, 2024, 04:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August  5, 2024, 01:29:04 am
They've got a sea level stadium to open. They need to do all that they can to combat climate change.
;D
Offline Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14922 on: August 5, 2024, 09:40:54 pm »
Quote from: elbow on August  3, 2024, 04:44:14 am
Was that the final which had the angry beaked up fella ranting after the game?

Everton, arent we!

 :D

Which position had he been playing?
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14923 on: Yesterday at 11:25:24 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  4, 2024, 11:16:34 pm
Everton flew the least out of any PL club in preseason. They had one match outside the UK against Sligo.


Will fly the least during the season as well. Current stadium is made out of sustainablly-sourced wood. Surely a shoe-in at the green awards at the end of the season.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14924 on: Yesterday at 01:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:25:24 am
Will fly the least during the season as well. Current stadium is made out of sustainablly-sourced wood. Surely a shoe-in at the green awards at the end of the season.


And unlikely to fly anywhere in Europe for the foreseeable future either, will be living next to a sewage recycling plant soon, brilliant at recycling old United players and fans travel no further than North Wales.


Rename them Ecoton and let them play in green
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14925 on: Yesterday at 01:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:25:24 am
Will fly the least during the season as well. Current stadium is made out of sustainablly-sourced wood. Surely a shoe-in at the green awards at the end of the season.

I bet they were terrified of stray sparks from County Road the other night.
Online Tobelius

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14926 on: Yesterday at 02:08:29 pm »
So they're practically a working compost,everything associated rotting away.
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14927 on: Yesterday at 02:28:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August  4, 2024, 07:24:11 pm
comedy gold .....

Ten Premier League clubs have chased the dollar this summer and included the US on their pre-season schedule. Three have headed east to Japan and, in Tottenhams case, also to South Korea to satisfy demand to see Son Heung-min in the flesh. Six are utilising the altitude and training camps of Europe for their preparations, which leaves one doing it differently. Or, as Sean Dyche would put it, keeping things real

or as most people say "Keeping it skint".  :)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/31/sean-dyche-keeps-it-real-as-everton-spurn-overseas-tours-for-closer-tests
Brexit means Brexit
Offline only6times

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14928 on: Today at 06:28:27 pm »
Young lad in work yesterday talking about the Roma friendly being part of the takeover, "yeah but that's collapsed" says I.

 "Fuck off"

 "Honest"

 "We are fucked!"
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14929 on: Today at 08:03:12 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 06:28:27 pm
Young lad in work yesterday talking about the Roma friendly being part of the takeover, "yeah but that's collapsed" says I.

 "Fuck off"

 "Honest"

 "We are fucked!"

Tickets at £25. Have Roma any decent players worth watching?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14930 on: Today at 08:09:44 pm »
Have they gone bust yet?
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14931 on: Today at 08:13:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:09:44 pm
Have they gone bust yet?
They're like Bialystok and Bloom. They'll find another sucker to invest some cash for a promise of future tv payments or equity.
Online Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14932 on: Today at 10:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:37:36 pm
I bet they were terrified of stray sparks from County Road the other night.

Apparently the 14 year old who burnt down the library did it in retaliation for being asked to leave for randomly booing and throwing his toddler around.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14933 on: Today at 10:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:33:44 pm
Apparently the 14 year old who burnt down the library did it in retaliation for being asked to leave for randomly booing and throwing his toddler around.

Ooof!

 ;D
