It's easy to play CB for Dyche if you're tall and strong. All you have to do is stay in the area, clear and block and twat the ball up the pitch and you're lauded. They'll be asking for 100 mill for him next year.



Had a weird career trajectory though. Was on loan at Swindon from Palace in 21/22, 22/23 he was on loan in the Belgian second division and then Palace let him go last summer and Lyon picked him up. Now 23. Only made his Ireland debut this year as well, bearing in mind how dire their talent pool is.



Reading the Palace forum though and they're blaming Hodgson for not playing him or wanting to bring in younger players, others didn't think he was up to much anyway. Also they have a part owner who owns Lyon or something.