I'm surprised Leicester are odds on. I expect them to be okay just be virtue of the fact that as you said, they were really too good to get relegated initially. Losing their manager and Dewsbury-Hall probably hasn't helped though.



Most bookies have them as the outright favourites to go down. That will almost certainly be influenced though by the expectation that they will have a points deduction at some point during the season ( https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/leicester-psr-points-deduction-premierleague-33172500 ).They probably have a better chance of staying up with Cooper than they would have with Maresca. Maresca had all the traits of his team being a soft touch in the Premier League like Kompany's was.I expect it will be another season where 35 points would mean staying up with a bit to spare.