They've sold pretty well in the past few seasons in order to keep the lights on. Digne (£25m), Richarlison (£50m), Gordon (£40m), Kean (£25m), Iwobi (£20m), Godfrey (£10m) and Onana (£50m) were all sold for good money. They've still got Branthwaite and Mykolenko that they could cash in on.



At the same time though they've brought some real dross and let a lot of expensive players drift away on free transfers. I wouldn't be surprised if Calvert-Lewin left on a free transfer next summer.



They've still ended up with one of their worst ever squads despite spending hundreds of millions and sullying their reputation.



They somehow ended up with about 10 mill each for Dobbin, Simms and Cannon who were nowhere near their team. Cannon did nothing for Leicester last year, Simms at least went on a run with Coventry, Dobbin was just dodgy dealings which i'm sure we'll see more of next year.They've got a small squad and 8 first team regulars out of contract next summer (plus Holgate and the sub keeper) although only Calvert Lewin would fetch anything in terms of a fee, a lof them are old players.Mykolenko out of contract in 2 years so a big fee unlikely next year and he's unlikely to want to renew. Joe Garner and Tarkowski 2 years as well.The rest of the contracts are 2027 including Pickford and Branthwaite who are their only real sellable assets now. Even with Pickford who is going to pay big money for him? A top club wouldn't go near him.