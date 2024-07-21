« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 829230 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14680 on: Yesterday at 04:28:42 am »
Quote from: only6times on July 21, 2024, 10:27:15 pm
God Bless Bill the Red

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YYRWLTjrAzA&pp=ygUgQmlsbCBLZW5yaWdodCBvbiB0aGUgTGl2ZXIgQmlyZHM%3D

One of the comments after this video from 16 years ago begging Kenwright to sell the club to a billionaire not aged well.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14681 on: Yesterday at 07:12:49 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 04:28:42 am
One of the comments after this video from 16 years ago begging Kenwright to sell the club to a billionaire not aged well.
Haha
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14682 on: Yesterday at 12:41:10 pm »
Might as well start the week with a laugh

#Everton have earmarked Wout Faes, Leciester's Belgian Centre-Back for a summer move

The 26 year-old could get a significant pay-rise if City agree a deal #efc
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14683 on: Yesterday at 12:45:49 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:41:10 pm
Might as well start the week with a laugh

#Everton have earmarked Wout Faes, Leciester's Belgian Centre-Back for a summer move

The 26 year-old could get a significant pay-rise if City agree a deal #efc

Wait until they find out which club he supported growing up
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14684 on: Yesterday at 12:47:22 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:41:10 pm
Might as well start the week with a laugh

#Everton have earmarked Wout Faes, Leciester's Belgian Centre-Back for a summer move

The 26 year-old could get a significant pay-rise if City agree a deal #efc
Faes palm?

Sideshow bob?


The man is a genius. He single hardly won us a game following the worst performance I can ever remember. The lad is a legend
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14685 on: Yesterday at 12:57:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:47:22 pm
Faes palm?

Sideshow bob?


The man is a genius. He single hardly won us a game following the worst performance I can ever remember. The lad is a legend
His nickname is the Belgian Sandy Brown.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14686 on: Yesterday at 01:13:03 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:45:49 pm
Wait until they find out which club he supported growing up
He clearly still supported us when we played against him  in 2022 :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14687 on: Yesterday at 01:34:50 pm »
Would be funny if they signed Faes. Might have looked alright in the Championship for all I know but he looked so out of his depth at Premier League level. That 2nd own goal he followed in after Nunez's shot, he had to be taking the piss with that one, there was no way it should ever have gone in.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14688 on: Yesterday at 03:34:35 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 21, 2024, 05:26:35 pm
I thought it was Aston Villa? At the time a club comparable to Everton but after the appointment of a good manager a club light years ahead of Everton.

Arsenal £128m
Everton £228m
Villa £43m
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14689 on: Yesterday at 03:36:56 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:34:35 pm
Arsenal £128m
Everton £228m
Villa £43m

And they rant on about the Sly Six and CorruptPL.

Hypocrites.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14690 on: Yesterday at 05:04:23 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:34:35 pm
Arsenal £128m
Everton £228m
Villa £43m


Unbelievable :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14691 on: Yesterday at 06:03:04 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:34:50 pm
Would be funny if they signed Faes. Might have looked alright in the Championship for all I know but he looked so out of his depth at Premier League level. That 2nd own goal he followed in after Nunez's shot, he had to be taking the piss with that one, there was no way it should ever have gone in.

Probably the worst half of football we played at Anfield under Klopp and he managed to score two own goals.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14692 on: Yesterday at 06:07:51 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on July 21, 2024, 06:26:12 pm
They behave as if BMD is at the Pier Head but it's still two trains stops along the Northern Line from Central Station. One of the nice features about Anfield is that there are plenty of pubs around it and the park is available for a picnic on a nice day. Where the hell do they think people will loiter around their new ground?

Bramley Moore is far away enough from the city centre and pier head that there will never be a postcard that has it and the world famous skyline on it together - unless the postcard photo was taken so far away that you would not be able to identify anything without a magnifying glass, alternatively it may be possible that somewhere sells metre long postcards.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14693 on: Yesterday at 06:14:15 pm »
Onana is not worth 50m. crazy how much everton getting for their underperforming players
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14694 on: Yesterday at 06:15:11 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 06:14:15 pm
Onana is not worth 50m. crazy how much everton getting for their underperforming players

Almost suspicious.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14695 on: Yesterday at 06:19:57 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 06:14:15 pm
Onana is not worth 50m. crazy how much everton getting for their underperforming players
They paid nearly £40m for him.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14696 on: Yesterday at 06:26:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:19:57 pm
They paid nearly £40m for him.
Whats that got to do with what hes worth tho?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14697 on: Yesterday at 09:31:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:15:11 pm
Almost suspicious.

Why the hell would anybody want to do Everton a favour? A club that would clearly kick another club when it's down if it meant saving themselves?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14698 on: Yesterday at 09:34:05 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 06:14:15 pm
Onana is not worth 50m. crazy how much everton getting for their underperforming players
Is he the idiot who celebrated a throw in once at ours with their lot?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14699 on: Yesterday at 09:34:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:26:18 pm
Whats that got to do with what hes worth tho?

They have a tendency to overpay for the players they value the most (see also Pickford)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14700 on: Yesterday at 09:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:31:53 pm
Why the hell would anybody want to do Everton a favour? A club that would clearly kick another club when it's down if it meant saving themselves?

To get a favour in return?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14701 on: Yesterday at 10:14:59 pm »
Villa have been cutting all sorts of dodgy deals this summer. Wouldn't surprise me if Everton buy one someome from Villa for around £10m later this summer with next years psr limits in mind.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14702 on: Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:34:05 pm
Is he the idiot who celebrated a throw in once at ours with their lot?

That was Bolasie.

This idiot was the one that they all hate because of his comedy penalty miss against Fulham.

And you can see why. :D

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/13034582/evertons-amadou-onana-makes-blunder-of-a-penalty-in-fulham-shootout
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14703 on: Yesterday at 11:22:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:34:05 pm
Is he the idiot who celebrated a throw in once at ours with their lot?

That was Bolasie, they gave Palace the money to buy Benteke and the rest was history...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14704 on: Yesterday at 11:23:34 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:15:11 pm
Almost suspicious.

Do you mean Corrupt?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14705 on: Yesterday at 11:31:11 pm »
Kevin Malone , from the L.A Dodgers to the Trophy Dodgers.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14706 on: Today at 01:23:57 am »
Is Onana not a really good dm playing in a shite team? The price is a bit over the top but if you want him they know there will need to be a profit for everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14707 on: Today at 02:55:33 am »
Probably part of the reason for the price is his age, teams always tend to pay more for younger players, in the hope they will improve.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14708 on: Today at 04:12:15 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:23:57 am
Is Onana not a really good dm playing in a shite team? The price is a bit over the top but if you want him they know there will need to be a profit for everton.

Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 02:55:33 am
Probably part of the reason for the price is his age, teams always tend to pay more for younger players, in the hope they will improve.

It would be very Everton for them to sell him for a modest profit and for him to then go on to be brilliant and get sold for a huge profit. And they didnt insert a sell on clause, of course.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14709 on: Today at 10:04:12 am »
They've sold pretty well in the past few seasons in order to keep the lights on.  Digne (£25m), Richarlison (£50m), Gordon (£40m), Kean (£25m), Iwobi (£20m), Godfrey (£10m) and Onana (£50m) were all sold for good money.  They've still got Branthwaite and Mykolenko that they could cash in on.

At the same time though they've brought some real dross and let a lot of expensive players drift away on free transfers.  I wouldn't be surprised if Calvert-Lewin left on a free transfer next summer.

They've still ended up with one of their worst ever squads despite spending hundreds of millions and sullying their reputation.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14710 on: Today at 10:14:47 am »
Funny how Digne went from being the best left back in the league to being bang average at Villa.

Almost like their players are so shit even someone average looks good to them.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14711 on: Today at 10:54:46 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:31:11 pm
Kevin Malone , from the L.A Dodgers to the Trophy Dodgers.

Alan Myers reckons hes back in the frame.
Myers clearly hasnt understood the problems with 777s debt
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14712 on: Today at 11:56:17 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:04:12 am
They've sold pretty well in the past few seasons in order to keep the lights on.  Digne (£25m), Richarlison (£50m), Gordon (£40m), Kean (£25m), Iwobi (£20m), Godfrey (£10m) and Onana (£50m) were all sold for good money.  They've still got Branthwaite and Mykolenko that they could cash in on.

At the same time though they've brought some real dross and let a lot of expensive players drift away on free transfers.  I wouldn't be surprised if Calvert-Lewin left on a free transfer next summer.

They've still ended up with one of their worst ever squads despite spending hundreds of millions and sullying their reputation.
I think the numbers quoted for Branthwaite are fantasy stuff. The fact United valued him at half of what Everton wanted tells it's own story. Any decent look at his numbers tells you he isn't a top class CB.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14713 on: Today at 12:27:47 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
That was Bolasie.

This idiot was the one that they all hate because of his comedy penalty miss against Fulham.

And you can see why. :D

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/13034582/evertons-amadou-onana-makes-blunder-of-a-penalty-in-fulham-shootout
;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14714 on: Today at 12:39:32 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
That was Bolasie.

This idiot was the one that they all hate because of his comedy penalty miss against Fulham.

And you can see why. :D

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/13034582/evertons-amadou-onana-makes-blunder-of-a-penalty-in-fulham-shootout
The kind of penalty where your arrogance is lauded and celebrated if it goes in, but you are pilloried for if you miss.  ;D
