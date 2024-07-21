They've sold pretty well in the past few seasons in order to keep the lights on. Digne (£25m), Richarlison (£50m), Gordon (£40m), Kean (£25m), Iwobi (£20m), Godfrey (£10m) and Onana (£50m) were all sold for good money. They've still got Branthwaite and Mykolenko that they could cash in on.
At the same time though they've brought some real dross and let a lot of expensive players drift away on free transfers. I wouldn't be surprised if Calvert-Lewin left on a free transfer next summer.
They've still ended up with one of their worst ever squads despite spending hundreds of millions and sullying their reputation.