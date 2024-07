God Bless Bill the Red



https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YYRWLTjrAzA&pp=ygUgQmlsbCBLZW5yaWdodCBvbiB0aGUgTGl2ZXIgQmlyZHM%3D



One of the comments after this video from 16 years ago begging Kenwright to sell the club to a billionaire… not aged well.