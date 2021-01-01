« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14600 on: Today at 08:30:29 pm
£67,000 per additional seat!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14601 on: Today at 08:32:55 pm
It's fucking moronic because they banged on about it being a "fixed cost" yet we all fucking knew on here it was gonna keep on rising. I reckon you'll find posts from a few of us saying it'll end up being north of £700m. If we saw that with little to no extra info than what is publicly available then the ones actually in charge at Everton need stringing up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14602 on: Today at 08:38:40 pm
£860m now isnt it?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14603 on: Today at 08:40:02 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:36:39 pm
They also think that because they're paying 800m for the stadium, it will make Everton worth a billion when complete.
There's plenty of new Stadiums in the championship and beyond, costing a lot less as well.
The stadium of light holds 49,000 (expandable to 64,000) and cost £23m (25 years ago)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14604 on: Today at 08:46:13 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 08:40:02 pm
The stadium of light holds 49,000 (expandable to 64,000) and cost £23m (25 years ago)

25 years ago isn't the best example to be honest  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14605 on: Today at 08:58:59 pm
More pull outs than Ron Jeremy.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14606 on: Today at 09:06:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:38:40 pm
£860m now isnt it?

Is that the cost of the stadium or all their debts?

Did they not just see Spurs stadium cost double (for a much bigger and nicer stadium)? Why didn't they realize all large projects like that have massive cost overruns?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14607 on: Today at 09:10:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:06:44 pm
Is that the cost of the stadium or all their debts?

Did they not just see Spurs stadium cost double (for a much bigger and nicer stadium)? Why didn't they realize all large projects like that have massive cost overruns?
Just for their stadium.

Spurs pays little more than  that for a state of the art stadium in the middle of London. Everton have a big standard smaller stadium next to a sewage works.

Their debt is now well over a billion, but only if you include the £450m Moshi La least them and that he has zero chance of ever recovering
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14608 on: Today at 09:16:20 pm
No way in hell they are paying back that stadium debt with interest.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14609 on: Today at 09:17:08 pm
So they're billionaires then,congratulations.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14610 on: Today at 09:20:16 pm
Banking on concerts being held there. If you're an artist, do you want 50,000 people paying £75+ at Anfield or 35,000ish at the dock ground?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14611 on: Today at 09:44:55 pm
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:20:16 pm
Banking on concerts being held there. If you're an artist, do you want 50,000 people paying £75+ at Anfield or 35,000ish at the dock ground?

Depends on how many tickets you can sell surely.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14612 on: Today at 09:47:45 pm
They'll shift no end of half set tickets.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14613 on: Today at 09:53:02 pm
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:20:16 pm
Banking on concerts being held there. If you're an artist, do you want 50,000 people paying £75+ at Anfield or 35,000ish at the dock ground?

Concerts that'll hold less than Anfield. Anfield has already hosted Taylor Swift, Elton John, The Eagles, The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Pink and a few others. Perhaps a bit of a stretch to call it an established venue for such events given permission was only granted a few years ago but I find it hard to think artists will ignore Anfield and go down the road to a smaller venue, especially one without a roof right on the dockside which won't be a great experience in bad weather.

I just find it all so odd. Goodison is an a bad state and yes a new ground was needed, but they didn't need to do this just to massage their ego (haha!) and try to compete with us. They've got themselves into a pretty scary situation financially all because they wanted this big shiny new toy of a stadium to catapult them into the big time.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14614 on: Today at 10:18:38 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:44:55 pm
Depends on how many tickets you can sell surely.

And how much booing you can tolerate...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14615 on: Today at 10:36:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:16:20 pm
No way in hell they are paying back that stadium debt with interest.
About a million a week.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14616 on: Today at 10:53:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:36:37 pm
About a million a week.

For 20-25 years...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14617 on: Today at 10:55:09 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:53:02 pm
They've got themselves into a pretty scary situation financially all because they wanted this big shiny new toy of a stadium to catapult them into the big time.

I know.

Such a shame.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14618 on: Today at 11:03:15 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:53:34 pm
For 20-25 years...
Well no, because they are on insane interest rates at the moment. Some at probably 18%. Some of it doesnt get added until the stadium is finished
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14619 on: Today at 11:11:29 pm
I remember saying that Everton would never build that stadium as it was too expensive. They have built it, but at what cost? They are basically bankrupt and borrowing to repay borrowings. They have been trying to get someone to takeover and pay for their mistake for two years. In doing so they have embroiled themselves in even more debt and worse, complex financial dealings mean loans are secured against key assets, making ownership even more unappetising.

Weirdly the fanbase are split into two camps, mindless optimists who believe another takeover is just around the corner and defeated pessimists who seem to take grim pleasure in the slow demise of the club. At this stage it will take someone with more money than sense to solve the problems. The PL are incredibly passive to let this keep going as is, but they too are hoping someone will solve the problems by spending big.

Personally I think this may be the end of an era for the PL as much as anything. The excess of the last decade or so is finally hitting the more established clubs like Everton and the only thing keeping the whole show going at this point is both the cause and the cure, i.e. petrodollars. It's just  amatter of time, imo, before the petrodollar investors also get bored when they realise the PL is no longer generating interest and that will eb the end of the current incarnation of the PL.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14620 on: Today at 11:16:48 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:53:02 pm
Concerts that'll hold less than Anfield. Anfield has already hosted Taylor Swift, Elton John, The Eagles, The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Pink and a few others. Perhaps a bit of a stretch to call it an established venue for such events given permission was only granted a few years ago but I find it hard to think artists will ignore Anfield and go down the road to a smaller venue, especially one without a roof right on the dockside which won't be a great experience in bad weather.

I just find it all so odd. Goodison is an a bad state and yes a new ground was needed, but they didn't need to do this just to massage their ego (haha!) and try to compete with us. They've got themselves into a pretty scary situation financially all because they wanted this big shiny new toy of a stadium to catapult them into the big time.

not to mention that in good summer weather when the concerts happen, the reek from the sewage plant will likely be at it's worst.

If only Kenwright had found the money for King's Dock 20 years ago, eh?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14621 on: Today at 11:26:09 pm
not to mention that in good summer weather when the concerts happen, the reek from the sewage plant will likely be at it's worst.

If only Kenwright had found the money for King's Dock 20 years ago, eh?

Yep. You've got the depths of winter to contend with during football season (obviously the season is bookended by late summer and early spring but it is mainly a winter sport) and then as you say, the summer heat will exacerbate the sewage smell.

The stadium on its own looks great, I can't deny that. But there is a lot more to it than a shiny stadium but they just can't see it, or maybe it is dawning on them now.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14622 on: Today at 11:26:10 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:11:29 pm
I remember saying that Everton would never build that stadium as it was too expensive. They have built it, but at what cost? They are basically bankrupt and borrowing to repay borrowings. They have been trying to get someone to takeover and pay for their mistake for two years. In doing so they have embroiled themselves in even more debt and worse, complex financial dealings mean loans are secured against key assets, making ownership even more unappetising.

Weirdly the fanbase are split into two camps, mindless optimists who believe another takeover is just around the corner and defeated pessimists who seem to take grim pleasure in the slow demise of the club. At this stage it will take someone with more money than sense to solve the problems. The PL are incredibly passive to let this keep going as is, but they too are hoping someone will solve the problems by spending big.

Personally I think this may be the end of an era for the PL as much as anything. The excess of the last decade or so is finally hitting the more established clubs like Everton and the only thing keeping the whole show going at this point is both the cause and the cure, i.e. petrodollars. It's just  amatter of time, imo, before the petrodollar investors also get bored when they realise the PL is no longer generating interest and that will eb the end of the current incarnation of the PL.

Only thing that's kept them afloat is the PL not having the backbone to punish them adequately so they have stayed in the PL. If they went down either of the last two seasons they'd have been gone.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14623 on: Today at 11:30:31 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:26:10 pm
Only thing that's kept them afloat is the PL not having the backbone to punish them adequately so they have stayed in the PL. If they went down either of the last two seasons they'd have been gone.

Yeah. But corruption... from the entity that has been lenient on them. Make it make sense.
