Banking on concerts being held there. If you're an artist, do you want 50,000 people paying £75+ at Anfield or 35,000ish at the dock ground?



Concerts that'll hold less than Anfield. Anfield has already hosted Taylor Swift, Elton John, The Eagles, The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Pink and a few others. Perhaps a bit of a stretch to call it an established venue for such events given permission was only granted a few years ago but I find it hard to think artists will ignore Anfield and go down the road to a smaller venue, especially one without a roof right on the dockside which won't be a great experience in bad weather.I just find it all so odd. Goodison is an a bad state and yes a new ground was needed, but they didn't need to do this just to massage their ego (haha!) and try to compete with us. They've got themselves into a pretty scary situation financially all because they wanted this big shiny new toy of a stadium to catapult them into the big time.