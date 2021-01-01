« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14600 on: Today at 08:30:29 pm
£67,000 per additional seat!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14601 on: Today at 08:32:55 pm
It's fucking moronic because they banged on about it being a "fixed cost" yet we all fucking knew on here it was gonna keep on rising. I reckon you'll find posts from a few of us saying it'll end up being north of £700m. If we saw that with little to no extra info than what is publicly available then the ones actually in charge at Everton need stringing up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14602 on: Today at 08:38:40 pm
£860m now isnt it?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14603 on: Today at 08:40:02 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:36:39 pm
They also think that because they're paying 800m for the stadium, it will make Everton worth a billion when complete.
There's plenty of new Stadiums in the championship and beyond, costing a lot less as well.
The stadium of light holds 49,000 (expandable to 64,000) and cost £23m (25 years ago)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14604 on: Today at 08:46:13 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 08:40:02 pm
The stadium of light holds 49,000 (expandable to 64,000) and cost £23m (25 years ago)

25 years ago isn't the best example to be honest  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14605 on: Today at 08:58:59 pm
More pull outs than Ron Jeremy.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14606 on: Today at 09:06:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:38:40 pm
£860m now isnt it?

Is that the cost of the stadium or all their debts?

Did they not just see Spurs stadium cost double (for a much bigger and nicer stadium)? Why didn't they realize all large projects like that have massive cost overruns?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14607 on: Today at 09:10:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:06:44 pm
Is that the cost of the stadium or all their debts?

Did they not just see Spurs stadium cost double (for a much bigger and nicer stadium)? Why didn't they realize all large projects like that have massive cost overruns?
Just for their stadium.

Spurs pays little more than  that for a state of the art stadium in the middle of London. Everton have a big standard smaller stadium next to a sewage works.

Their debt is now well over a billion, but only if you include the £450m Moshi La least them and that he has zero chance of ever recovering
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14608 on: Today at 09:16:20 pm
No way in hell they are paying back that stadium debt with interest.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14609 on: Today at 09:17:08 pm
So they're billionaires then,congratulations.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14610 on: Today at 09:20:16 pm
Banking on concerts being held there. If you're an artist, do you want 50,000 people paying £75+ at Anfield or 35,000ish at the dock ground?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14611 on: Today at 09:44:55 pm
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:20:16 pm
Banking on concerts being held there. If you're an artist, do you want 50,000 people paying £75+ at Anfield or 35,000ish at the dock ground?

Depends on how many tickets you can sell surely.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14612 on: Today at 09:47:45 pm
They'll shift no end of half set tickets.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14613 on: Today at 09:53:02 pm
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:20:16 pm
Banking on concerts being held there. If you're an artist, do you want 50,000 people paying £75+ at Anfield or 35,000ish at the dock ground?

Concerts that'll hold less than Anfield. Anfield has already hosted Taylor Swift, Elton John, The Eagles, The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Pink and a few others. Perhaps a bit of a stretch to call it an established venue for such events given permission was only granted a few years ago but I find it hard to think artists will ignore Anfield and go down the road to a smaller venue, especially one without a roof right on the dockside which won't be a great experience in bad weather.

I just find it all so odd. Goodison is an a bad state and yes a new ground was needed, but they didn't need to do this just to massage their ego (haha!) and try to compete with us. They've got themselves into a pretty scary situation financially all because they wanted this big shiny new toy of a stadium to catapult them into the big time.
