The Esk is reporting that Everton’s debt is increasing by £800k a week - Due to 10.5% interest rates.

Apparently it’s capitalised against the stadium so it doesn’t show up on the P&L accounts.

I reckon Freidkin is waiting for them to go bust and pick up a bargain.

And their fans are think all is well and are complaining about United lowballing them for Branthwaite.