I can't get my head around this. Does anyone think the usual confusion is taking place and they loaned 200m of which 158 was used to pay off MSP? I mean, how stupid do you have to be to lend Everton 358m?



Nobody with an ounce of savvy would do so unsecured. Do we know if they've lent on the basis of placing a fixed and floating charge on an asset? That would be the usual position.I can see no possible way that that club gets to keep ownership of the Farmer Barleymow stadium. It will be sold/transferred to an 'investor' (paying off only a portion of the associated stadium debt, as there's no way anyone could leverage an adequate return on investment if they paid anything over around £400m-£500m) and the club itself sold for probably a nominal fee and taking on the remaining debt.If they'd have built a generic 45k seater stadium in Gilmoss, they'd have avoided almost all of these tribulations. But their idiotic obsession with trying to get anything over 'the RS' is theie undoing.And it's glorious.I also think the PL not imposing a transfer ban on them is crazy. If you're trying to help a gambling addict get back on the level, you don't let them open accounts with Ladbrokes and William Hill.