Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14520 on: Today at 01:25:56 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:11:34 pm
Complete vanity project as well just to try and get one over on us.

Precisely. We're all just meant to be dead jealous though.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14521 on: Today at 01:33:29 pm
 :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14522 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:10:39 pm
LOL you two - just read back up the thread a bit FGS.

FGS?  Are they another bidder?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14523 on: Today at 01:37:45 pm
yes it's true - Fenway Group Sports are thinking of a bid.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14524 on: Today at 02:10:43 pm
Im gonna get annoyed by their head in sand bollocks - my partner and kids are blues, they are not the coke mouth foaming pricks.

WHEN are they going to accept this is a simple problem of overreaching expenditure without the revenue to pay for it.

Their wages % to revenue is not sustainable. They need a fire sale and drag that ratio right back, that is what will allow them to being a going concern.

The owners of that football club have completely fucked them over, and their fans are all distracted by flashy toys - they need to recognise and quickly, the problem and deal with it.if they want a football club in 12minths time.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14525 on: Today at 02:18:04 pm
The immaturity of their fans to except were they are is dumbfounding.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14526 on: Today at 02:33:51 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:58:41 pm
I can't get my head around this. Does anyone think the usual confusion is taking place and they loaned 200m of which 158 was used to pay off MSP? I mean, how stupid do you have to be to lend Everton 358m?


Nobody with an ounce of savvy would do so unsecured. Do we know if they've lent on the basis of placing a fixed and floating charge on an asset? That would be the usual position.

I can see no possible way that that club gets to keep ownership of the Farmer Barleymow stadium. It will be sold/transferred to an 'investor' (paying off only a portion of the associated stadium debt, as there's no way anyone could leverage an adequate return on investment if they paid anything over around £400m-£500m) and the club itself sold for probably a nominal fee and taking on the remaining debt.

If they'd have built a generic 45k seater stadium in Gilmoss, they'd have avoided almost all of these tribulations. But their idiotic obsession with trying to get anything over 'the RS'  is theie undoing.

And it's glorious.


I also think the PL not imposing a transfer ban on them is crazy. If you're trying to help a gambling addict get back on the level, you don't let them open accounts with Ladbrokes and William Hill.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14527 on: Today at 02:38:28 pm
There you are. Clear as crystal really.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14528 on: Today at 02:45:42 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:38:28 pm
There you are. Clear as crystal really.



Everton Investments Limited (Dormant). No shit  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14529 on: Today at 02:47:25 pm
:lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14530 on: Today at 02:55:36 pm
Im friends with a couple more reasonable Everton supporters and they are very concerned. From their perspective:

- Issue with the $200m repayment to A-cap/JP Morgan is likely to do with the term sheet - specifically indemnification and the repayment schedule. There may be penalties for early repayment and TFG pulled out b/c they could not renegotiate better terms. Conjecture of course
- Legal issues with A-Cap/777 is also complicating the takeover due to liability
- TFG may have played a blinder paying off MSP. They now apparently own the rights to BMD and within the next 3 years - Everton will likely become tenants.

They have no idea what may happen over the next 12 months, but safe to say, they are concerned about the viability of the club.

Again - just a perspective from us based Evertonians. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14531 on: Today at 03:07:32 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:54:06 pm
Just heard on the wireless that another takeover has fallen through, didn't catch the name of said prospective owner but is this good for them or bad for them? Apologies for not keeping a breast of the detail over at Billy smarts circus.
Fred Karno is rumoured to be interested now.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14532 on: Today at 03:13:12 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:40:23 pm
£870 million for a Stadium and still the smallest in the City.

Proper Everton that!!! : :lmao :lmao :lmao
£870m for just 12,000 extra seats they didn't need anyway.

Still 9,000 seats less than us and we've still got two sides of the ground to redevelop.

That's one expensive millstone they've put around their necks.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14533 on: Today at 03:13:28 pm
Branthwaite not in the squad for their pre-season friendly this afternoon  :-X
"slight injury" apparently
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14534 on: Today at 03:14:56 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:13:28 pm
Branthwaite not in the squad for their pre-season friendly this afternoon  :-X
"slight injury" apparently
Well, I've almost pulled a heartstring myself with all the excitement. Almost.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14535 on: Today at 03:15:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:14:56 pm
Well, I've almost pulled a heartstring myself with all the excitement. Almost.  ;D

Coutinho had "slight injuries" during the transfer window too
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14536 on: Today at 03:21:47 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:13:28 pm
Branthwaite not in the squad for their pre-season friendly this afternoon  :-X
"slight injury" apparently

The classic "I don't want to risk an injury" injury
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14537 on: Today at 03:23:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:13:12 pm
£870m for just 12,000 extra seats they didn't need anyway.

Still 9,000 seats less than us and we've still got two sides of the ground to redevelop.

That's one expensive millstone they've put around their necks.
Yer only jealous!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14538 on: Today at 03:26:23 pm
Kenwright deciding Moshiri was his man is arguably one of the greatest decisions anyone has ever made, ever. Terrible for them like, hilarious for me and many others.
