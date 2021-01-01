« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 357 358 359 360 361 [362]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 812663 times)

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,928
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14440 on: Today at 07:01:18 pm »
Well looking at the panic manifesting itself in our Transfer Thread at our embarrassing lack of transfer action I take it Everton have already won this years Transfer Window Trophy?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 357 358 359 360 361 [362]   Go Up
« previous next »
 