Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14360 on: Yesterday at 01:23:43 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:12:29 pm
It's slim pickings but he's still nowhere near the top.  Only an Evertonian brought up on Dogs of War nonsense could think a hyperactive goalkeeper that kicks away possession 20 times a game is in any way an elite goalkeeper.

For me:
Seaman
Clemence
Shilton

James
Hart
Pickford

Woods
Robinson

I think you could argue to shift people around within those mini groups but Pickford is certainly not in the top tier.

I think theyre confusing most successful England goalkeeper with best.
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,994
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14361 on: Yesterday at 01:32:30 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:12:29 pm
It's slim pickings but he's still nowhere near the top.  Only an Evertonian brought up on Dogs of War nonsense could think a hyperactive goalkeeper that kicks away possession 20 times a game is in any way an elite goalkeeper.

For me:
Seaman
Clemence
Shilton

James
Hart
Pickford

Woods
Robinson

I think you could argue to shift people around within those mini groups but Pickford is certainly not in the top tier.
Id have Gary Bailey ahead of Pickford
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14362 on: Yesterday at 01:46:54 pm »
I'd have Tim Flowers and Nigel Martyn ahead of him too.
Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14363 on: Yesterday at 01:47:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:32:30 pm
Id have Gary Bailey ahead of Pickford

And Rob Green and Joe Corrigan and Dave Beasant.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,076
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14364 on: Yesterday at 03:05:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:32:30 pm
Id have Gary Bailey ahead of Pickford


I'd have Windy Miller ahead of Pickford
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,918
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14365 on: Yesterday at 03:09:29 pm »
No Gordon Banks in anyone's list?

Played in 1970.
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14366 on: Yesterday at 04:24:08 pm »
I mean even the ev wouldn't be mad enough to put t-rex above Banks? Would they...
Offline Booze And Glory

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14367 on: Yesterday at 04:54:54 pm »
Funny lots of people think it's great the way he dicked around before the swiss pens were taken, and how they all love his
antics - the same people will be abusing him next season when he's doing it against their relevant club sides
Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,393
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14368 on: Yesterday at 04:55:39 pm »
Pickford is an adequate keeper for a bottom placed club. Thats about all I'd say about him.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,424
  • Legend
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14369 on: Yesterday at 05:05:33 pm »
I like Pickford.  If he had normal sized arms, a completely different personality and was good in goal, he'd be a decent keeper.
Offline 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 551
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14370 on: Yesterday at 06:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July  7, 2024, 05:38:15 pm
Another belter.

I just looked up the release date for WOS and it was Nov 96, but I left for uni in Sept 96, so maybe I've mixed it up with a trip back to uni - or they played it on the radio before it was released as a single?

Those halcyon days of 96. The end of tories nigh, moved to Madchester, watched loads of indie bands and I had more hair.

Maybe you're thinking of Wide Open Road by the Triffords. That's a dynamite driving song.
Emily Hobhouse. Britain's finest.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14371 on: Yesterday at 06:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 04:24:08 pm
I mean even the ev wouldn't be mad enough to put t-rex above Banks? Would they...
Yes
Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14372 on: Yesterday at 06:53:19 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:23:43 pm
I think theyre confusing most successful England goalkeeper with best clinging on to any possible way of being relevant no matter how deranged their stance might be.

Absolutely!
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,382
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14373 on: Yesterday at 07:18:33 pm »
Have they gone bust yet?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14374 on: Yesterday at 07:31:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:18:33 pm
Have they gone bust yet?

Not sure this is what you meant but the blueshite have had this commissioned in tribute to one of their all-time greats and probable best England goalkeeper ever.  Will be placed at the main entrance to the stadium so that, as always, everything will pass him on the way in.
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 415
  • Evolution Not Revolution
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14375 on: Yesterday at 07:33:24 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:23:43 pm
I think theyre confusing most successful England goalkeeper with best.

I think they're just confused in general.
Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14376 on: Yesterday at 07:39:28 pm »
Quote from: only6times on July  7, 2024, 08:53:14 pm
Pickford England's best goalie since 66 according to G.O.T.


Banks, Clemence, Shilton, Seaman. Lets restart the debate at 2002
Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,948
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14377 on: Yesterday at 08:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Yesterday at 04:54:54 pm
Funny lots of people think it's great the way he dicked around before the swiss pens were taken, and how they all love his
antics - the same people will be abusing him next season when he's doing it against their relevant club sides

Shame that Shaqiri corner didn't fly in as I'm pretty sure the reactions would have been slightly different. Although there's still time 🤞
Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,393
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14378 on: Today at 08:48:18 am »
Bruce and Jerzy got there way before Pickford. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery, its nice that an Everton player pays homage to two of our greats. Thanks.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.
