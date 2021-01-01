It's slim pickings but he's still nowhere near the top. Only an Evertonian brought up on Dogs of War nonsense could think a hyperactive goalkeeper that kicks away possession 20 times a game is in any way an elite goalkeeper.For me:SeamanClemenceShiltonJamesHartPickfordWoodsRobinsonI think you could argue to shift people around within those mini groups but Pickford is certainly not in the top tier.
Id have Gary Bailey ahead of Pickford
Another belter.I just looked up the release date for WOS and it was Nov 96, but I left for uni in Sept 96, so maybe I've mixed it up with a trip back to uni - or they played it on the radio before it was released as a single?Those halcyon days of 96. The end of tories nigh, moved to Madchester, watched loads of indie bands and I had more hair.
I mean even the ev wouldn't be mad enough to put t-rex above Banks? Would they...
I think theyre confusing most successful England goalkeeper with best clinging on to any possible way of being relevant no matter how deranged their stance might be.
Have they gone bust yet?
I think theyre confusing most successful England goalkeeper with best.
Pickford England's best goalie since 66 according to G.O.T.
Funny lots of people think it's great the way he dicked around before the swiss pens were taken, and how they all love his antics - the same people will be abusing him next season when he's doing it against their relevant club sides
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.01]