Online Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14280 on: June 30, 2024, 09:07:02 pm »
Quote from: moondog on June 30, 2024, 09:06:25 pm
Where is this months £20m running costs coming from?
Hopefully the sale of T-Rex arms to Saudi Arabia so we dont have to see his grid ever again.

Southgate is going to make him his first signing after he takes over at united.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14281 on: June 30, 2024, 09:12:10 pm »
Quote from: moondog on June 30, 2024, 09:06:25 pm
Where is this months £20m running costs coming from?
Hopefully the sale of T-Rex arms to Saudi Arabia so we dont have to see his grid ever again.
Would he be accepted there, being a Makem?

Oh, you meant that Saudi Arabia?
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14282 on: July 2, 2024, 05:01:42 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzeNO0umvYw

ToffeeTV's take on Gordon to Liverpool.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14283 on: July 2, 2024, 05:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on July  2, 2024, 05:01:42 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzeNO0umvYw

ToffeeTV's take on Gordon to Liverpool.

Good take on the Steve McMahon parallels, I had thought of that. Maybe he did look at Newcastle and think they'll do instead of going to a Man Utd or Chelsea. There's no doubt he wants to join Liverpool now though and will always have wanted it given he's a fan. He wouldn't really be my number one choice and I think we can persist with what we have for another year but if he has another really good season with a year left on his contract he'll obviously be one of the right choices to go after.
Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,312
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14284 on: July 2, 2024, 06:49:31 pm »
Buy him just for the fume alone
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14285 on: July 2, 2024, 09:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on June 29, 2024, 09:33:27 pm
Haha just scrolled back. Consider me miles  ;D ...

Think it's all a bit presumptuous don't you think? This all depends on
a) the stadium being finished by then
b) Everton still existing as an entity
c) Everton still owning the shitbowl

For all you know, the seats will be red and it'll be the home of Liverpool Women by then!
Offline Brissyred

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14286 on: July 2, 2024, 11:27:56 pm »
Partick Thistle forward Ceiran Loney is set to join Everton. A deal for the 16-year-old, who is the the Scottish side's youngest-ever player, is close to being confirmed by the Goodison Park club.

A ginger 'big dunc'
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14287 on: July 2, 2024, 11:34:25 pm »
Not what Dyche had in mind when he asked his scouts to scour the loanee market.
Offline Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14288 on: July 3, 2024, 12:58:00 pm »
@_pauljoyce

Iliman Ndiaye has completed move to Everton from Olympique Marseille for around £15m. Five year contract until the end of June 2029.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14289 on: July 3, 2024, 01:02:24 pm »
I look forward to him going out on loan next summer.
Offline JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14290 on: July 3, 2024, 01:27:58 pm »
Why would Everton buy a striker when they have Beto and DCL? Talk about an embarrassment of riches.
Best forward line in the league right there!
Online PaulF

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14291 on: July 3, 2024, 01:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  2, 2024, 11:34:25 pm
Not what Dyche had in mind when he asked his scouts to scour the loanee market.

Very good sir.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14292 on: July 3, 2024, 03:11:22 pm »
Have these cheats cheated this week yet?

Looks like it if they are buying a forward, if thats what he is, I always thought forwards were goalscorers.

Offline JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14293 on: July 3, 2024, 03:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  3, 2024, 03:11:22 pm
Have these cheats cheated this week yet?

Looks like it if they are buying a forward, if thats what he is, I always thought forwards were goalscorers.
I bet you also think being a winner means winning trophies.

Absolutely clueless.
Offline elbow

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14294 on: July 3, 2024, 11:54:42 pm »
Just a reminder.

This lot are, always have been and always will be SHITE.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14295 on: July 4, 2024, 08:06:50 am »
The Sons of Dixie rise again.

https://x.com/tonyjonoo/status/1808576934860984370?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g
Vibes of
Im not a racist but
Offline moondog

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14296 on: July 4, 2024, 08:09:44 am »
I see these are planning some concerts to say goodbye to goodison (I will let them have that slogan for free) , I wonder what groups from Merseyside they will attract? Atomic Kitten maybe?
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14297 on: July 4, 2024, 08:23:47 am »
Quote from: moondog on July  4, 2024, 08:09:44 am
I see these are planning some concerts to say goodbye to goodison (I will let them have that slogan for free) , I wonder what groups from Merseyside they will attract? Atomic Kitten maybe?

The Boooootons
Echo and the Boooooonymen
Boooooooooooo Radleys
Offline RedSince86

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14298 on: July 4, 2024, 08:42:29 am »
No surprise he's a Reform voter if you check his Account out.

He got some outrageous replies on there when he's been called out.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14299 on: July 4, 2024, 08:57:05 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on July  4, 2024, 08:23:47 am
The Boooootons
Echo and the Boooooonymen
Boooooooooooo Radleys
The Bootleg Beatles.
Offline Lusty

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14300 on: July 4, 2024, 09:50:26 am »
Quote from: 12C on July  4, 2024, 08:06:50 am
The Sons of Dixie rise again.

https://x.com/tonyjonoo/status/1808576934860984370?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g
Vibes of
Im not a racist but
He later goes on to say he can't be racist because he had a curry for his tea ;D
Offline JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14301 on: July 4, 2024, 02:38:35 pm »
Quote from: 12C on July  4, 2024, 08:06:50 am
The Sons of Dixie rise again.

https://x.com/tonyjonoo/status/1808576934860984370?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g
Vibes of
Im not a racist but
He cant be racist as he has some black t shirts.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14302 on: July 4, 2024, 05:41:48 pm »
Premier League set to scrutinise unofficial deadline day transfers
Investigation expected into clubs buying and selling players to comply with profit and sustainability rules

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/04/premier-league-set-to-scrutinise-unofficial-deadline-day-transfers
Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14303 on: July 4, 2024, 05:47:32 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July  4, 2024, 05:41:48 pm
Premier League set to scrutinise unofficial deadline day transfers
Investigation expected into clubs buying and selling players to comply with profit and sustainability rules

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/04/premier-league-set-to-scrutinise-unofficial-deadline-day-transfers
pretty soon the PL will have more financial rules than FIFA has game rules.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14304 on: July 4, 2024, 06:19:11 pm »
the Blue Klux Klan (saw someone on twitter use it  ;D)
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14305 on: July 4, 2024, 07:02:54 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4ng9zvd9rno

Investigation into the care Kevin Campbell received before he passed away.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14306 on: July 4, 2024, 09:17:28 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July  4, 2024, 05:41:48 pm
Premier League set to scrutinise unofficial deadline day transfers
Investigation expected into clubs buying and selling players to comply with profit and sustainability rules

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/04/premier-league-set-to-scrutinise-unofficial-deadline-day-transfers

It'll be a slap on the wrist with new rules proposed to prevent it from happening again that will probably be vetoed by enough clubs to not be implemented
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14307 on: July 5, 2024, 06:29:29 am »
Simply start the transfer window July 1st then they can't do it. Easy peasy can't be sleazy
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14308 on: July 5, 2024, 07:43:07 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on July  5, 2024, 06:29:29 am
Simply start the transfer window July 1st then they can't do it. Easy peasy can't be sleazy

Offline only6times

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14309 on: Yesterday at 06:59:09 pm »
Quote from: moondog on July  4, 2024, 08:09:44 am
I see these are planning some concerts to say goodbye to goodison (I will let them have that slogan for free) , I wonder what groups from Merseyside they will attract? Atomic Kitten maybe?
Some barmpot on the Echo comments saying  "Pele, Eusebio and Beckenbeaur have played at Goodison, who has played at Anfield, Taylor?"
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14310 on: Yesterday at 07:46:10 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 06:59:09 pm
Some barmpot on the Echo comments saying  "Pele, Eusebio and Beckenbeaur have played at Goodison, who has played at Anfield, Taylor?"

Why has played at Anfield? Just the greats who wore the Red shirt and brought all those trophies home.
Offline JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14311 on: Yesterday at 09:23:03 pm »
Didnt the first ever Everton team play at Anfield?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14312 on: Yesterday at 10:22:04 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 06:59:09 pm
Some barmpot on the Echo comments saying  "Pele, Eusebio and Beckenbeaur have played at Goodison, who has played at Anfield, Taylor?"

And how many of those played against Everton?
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14313 on: Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:23:03 pm
Didnt the first ever Everton team play at Anfield?

Nah they'd already been kicked off of Stanley Park and Priory Rd for bad crowd behaviour before they moved into Anfield
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14314 on: Yesterday at 11:46:38 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 06:59:09 pm
Some barmpot on the Echo comments saying  "Pele, Eusebio and Beckenbeaur have played at Goodison, who has played at Anfield, Taylor?"
But not against Everton.

Imagine even posting that when you consider the world famous opposition players who have played at Anfield against Liverpool.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14315 on: Today at 12:00:41 am »
Quote from: moondog on July  4, 2024, 08:09:44 am
I see these are planning some concerts to say goodbye to goodison (I will let them have that slogan for free) , I wonder what groups from Merseyside they will attract? Atomic Kitten maybe?

The Cult, which would be appropriate for those cultists.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14316 on: Today at 12:16:44 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:46:38 pm
But not against Everton.

Imagine even posting that when you consider the world famous opposition players who have played at Anfield against Liverpool.
But it's always about them.
Why the fuck do they even go there and try and compare what we have achieved when they will never get anywhere near our trophy haul over the years?

And if the wooden pit is so sacred, why didn't they strive to stay there and do what we have done by improving their footprint, instead of building a dick-waving (look at us, Redshite), sewer-smelling, all-year around freezing soulless bowl?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14317 on: Today at 01:15:41 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:00:41 am
The Cult, which would be appropriate for those cultists.
Particularly as lead singer of The Cult (Ian Astbury) is a bluenose from the Wirral.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14318 on: Today at 01:19:49 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:16:44 am
But it's always about them.
Why the fuck do they even go there and try and compare what we have achieved when they will never get anywhere near our trophy haul over the years?

And if the wooden pit is so sacred, why didn't they strive to stay there and do what we have done by improving their footprint, instead of building a dick-waving (look at us, Redshite), sewer-smelling, all-year around freezing soulless bowl?
It's bizarre, isn't it. Sort of understandable though, given their rampant levels of insecurity. Small club syndrome.

Online Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14319 on: Today at 05:57:35 am »
One obvious point about their stat, didn't Beckenbauer actually play at Anfield against us at the start of the 70's anyway?
