They still need to sell a player too, have they even paid for Beto yet?
Fella they are looking to buy from Marseille, Ndiaye is a forward with 4 goals from 46 games according to the Guardian. Have to say that's a little bit of a disappointing statistic !!
About to spend £17m on Ndiaye. 3 goals in Ligue 1 last year, 1 goal in 16 European games. Before that he was a Championship player.
Seems they are after Leicesters Ndidi on a free. Makes sense if they are selling Onana.Some evidence that they are starting to think like a reasonably well run football club?Or should this be in the Unpopular Opions thread?
