Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
June 25, 2024, 04:09:29 pm
Fella they are looking to buy from Marseille, Ndiaye is a forward with 4 goals from 46 games according to the Guardian. Have to say that's a little bit of a disappointing statistic !!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
June 25, 2024, 04:12:00 pm
He looked a real livewire at Sheff Utd. Obviously not gone well for him at Marseille, but I think there is a good player in there though. He could do well at Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
June 25, 2024, 04:14:38 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 25, 2024, 03:25:43 pm
They still need to sell a player too, have they even paid for Beto yet?

That's not a problem now that they, Chelsea, Newcastle and Villa have realised that they can traffic children to each other to avoid FFP rules
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
June 25, 2024, 04:32:43 pm
Quote from: Lad on June 25, 2024, 04:09:29 pm
Fella they are looking to buy from Marseille, Ndiaye is a forward with 4 goals from 46 games according to the Guardian. Have to say that's a little bit of a disappointing statistic !!

Their scouts found a player that already knows how to play their style. Easier to bed in.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:32:51 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on June 25, 2024, 03:23:53 pm
About to spend £17m on Ndiaye. 3 goals in Ligue 1 last year, 1 goal in 16 European games. Before that he was a Championship player.
He soundslike he'll fit right in then.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:35:25 pm
Noidyia
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:14:23 am
Seems they are after Leicesters Ndidi on a free. Makes sense if they are selling Onana.

Some evidence that they are starting to think like a reasonably well run football club?

Or should this be in the Unpopular Opions thread?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:03:22 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:14:23 am
Seems they are after Leicesters Ndidi on a free. Makes sense if they are selling Onana.

Some evidence that they are starting to think like a reasonably well run football club?

Or should this be in the Unpopular Opions thread?

Less Unpopular, more Unlikely.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:47:38 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:14:23 am
Seems they are after Leicesters Ndidi on a free. Makes sense if they are selling Onana.

Some evidence that they are starting to think like a reasonably well run football club?

Or should this be in the Unpopular Opions thread?

A one-off time where they are not doing some terrible seems like a fair distance from reasonably run, particularly since their immediate need is to sell a number of players before they start offsetting the reductions with more signings. 
