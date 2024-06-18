I think that's how much debt they have so any new owner would have to be able to take that on



Call me a conspiracy theorist, but I'm still not convinced that new stadium is going to pan out as intended. I can't fully articulate why I think that, nor do I have any workings to support it, but for me there's just too much amiss here for this to make any financial sense. Don't get me wrong, I believe it'll get finished and do think they'll be playing there by 2025. I just don"t believe it'll ever "be theirs". I'm also of the belief that what they've bitten off here is going to place so much financial strain on them that their days as a "football club" are now numberedI'm sure they'll still wear blue, and still go by the name Everton, but operationally they'll just be a "team", who play their home games in a "stadium", that belongs to an external "entity", who collect X% of ticket sales as part of some type of "rental agreement." I know Arsenal were in a similar situation in the early days of the Emirates, but they had the stature and cashflow to pay their way out of it over time. Everton on the other hand seem to be so deep into pay-day loan territory, and lacking so much leverage, that I just can't see how they can possibly pull themselves out of the mireI said on here some time back that Everton strike me as a club who know they're heading for insolvency, so have hatched this financial kamikaze plan in the hope that it will force others into averting the carnage on their behalf. In essence it seems their plan was to (a) get construction on the stadium started (b) build as much of it as possible (c) rope in various investors so that u-turning is impractical (d) file eventual bankruptcy (e) force the council into finding a solution (f) deal with the fall-out consequences when they reach that bridgeI don't care how close to completion it is. The idea that a club, who've been relying on TV money to service their loans for the past 20+ years, could afford to build a stadium in the hundreds of millions, always was and still is one of the greatest con stories ever told in the history of British sport