Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:23:59 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 09:57:58 am
Its FA cup final weekend isnt it? Maybe get end up getting an early kick off Sunday


Since when has there been fixtures on FA cup final weekend?
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Barneylfc∗

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:31:44 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:23:59 pm

Since when has there been fixtures on FA cup final weekend?

Since they started dicking about and putting the final before the end of the season.
thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:37:32 pm
There were definitely some a couple of seasons ago as I remember what a glorious weekend it was when we beat Chelsea on penalties and Everton lost at home to Brentford to extend their flirtation with relegation.

That might have been because of the mid-season World Cup the following season though and them starting that season a bit earlier because of it.
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:55:28 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:19:19 pm
But what if Mo buys a new hat that weekend? 🤔

What if we beat Brighton to seal the title?
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:57:10 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:55:28 pm
What if we beat Brighton to seal the title?
Now yer talkin'.  ;D
Uncle Ronnie

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:13:24 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:23:59 pm

Since when has there been fixtures on FA cup final weekend?

I think when we won the cup in 2022 there was a full round of fixtures that weekend? Was played before the end of the season anyway. The cup final will prob be the Saturday, and then a full round of fixtures on the Sunday, minus 4 teams depending on who gets to the final. So their plan to get all the focus on them mightnt even happen depending on the other games.
Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:19:13 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 02:13:24 pm
I think when we won the cup in 2022 there was a full round of fixtures that weekend? Was played before the end of the season anyway. The cup final will prob be the Saturday, and then a full round of fixtures on the Sunday, minus 4 teams depending on who gets to the final. So their plan to get all the focus on them mightnt even happen depending on the other games.

Yes, thinks thats why we played Southampton away the following midweek.

It happens sometimes, and its a bit crap. Always think the FA Cup final was meant to be the end of season showcase. Probably an outdated view but always a bit weird when thats on, and then theres  another weekends worth of League fixtures the following week.

Been happening for a while though - we had Charlton away on the final day of 2001, the week after wed won the cup against Arsenal.
Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:26:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:19:13 pm
Been happening for a while though - we had Charlton away on the final day of 2001, the week after wed won the cup against Arsenal.
Might have been the most fun week of being a Liverpool supporter in my life. Cardiff, Dortmund, the Valley.

Meanwhile, that week for Everton was sandwiched between losing to Chelsea and drawing to Sunderland as they clinched 16th place in the league. No wonder they hate us.
LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:22:18 pm
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 09:31:28 am
Apparently they requested second to last fixture so theyre the story that weekend!
They are so attention-seeking and needy  :lmao
Kopenhagen

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:37:43 pm
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 09:31:28 am
Apparently they requested second to last fixture so theyre the story that weekend! Lets hope that they indeed are, as a Southampton win finally condemns them to relegation  ;D

Small club. :lmao
SK8 Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:46:06 pm
There will be hundreds tuning in to watch now it's been switched. Surely more than Klopp's farewell....
quasimodo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:26:24 pm
Might have been the most fun week of being a Liverpool supporter in my life. Cardiff, Dortmund, the Valley.
May 3rd-10th 1986 was more fun :)
Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:33:08 pm
Quote from: quasimodo on Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm
May 3rd-10th 1986 was more fun :)

Nothing will ever beat none stop abuse for 45 minutes on the 25th of May 2005 followed by complete radio silence.

Which was the repeated after we lost the first leg of the  CL semi final to Barca 3-0. The gift that gives on giving.
CraigDS

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:08:14 pm
Why am I seeing £800m banded about for these lot? Theyre not worth half of that.
Six Beardy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:20:14 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:33:08 pm
Nothing will ever beat none stop abuse for 45 minutes on the 25th of May 2005 followed by complete radio silence.


I always remember on the old Shanklygates forum some blue tit called Blue Vein Havana posting a thread at half time with the title 'This Is Turning Into One Of My Greatest Nights Ever' followed by 'I'm laughing my cock off here fellas' - it got constantly bumped up the board for years afterwards. He never ever posted again after that.  :lmao
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:50:31 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:08:14 pm
Why am I seeing £800m banded about for these lot? Theyre not worth half of that.

I think that's how much debt they have so any new owner would have to be able to take that on
