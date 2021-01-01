« previous next »
Yesterday at 11:37:34 am
Shocking news that absolutely shocking
condolences to his loved ones

Yesterday at 11:51:51 am
Awful news. Practically everyone spoke highly of Kevin. A fighter for his beloved Everton too.  RIP.
Yesterday at 12:32:14 pm
RIP Kevin Campbell :(
Yesterday at 12:49:41 pm
Such a shame. Goes to show how you need to embrace life and nothing can be taken for granted. RIP :(
Yesterday at 01:03:32 pm
A rare Everton player in that late 90's/early 2000's team that actually wanted to play football and win, without being nasty or bitter. RIP Kevin.
Yesterday at 01:15:05 pm
Oh my god, just heard the news. Poor Kevin. Always came across as a nice bloke. Poor guy, no age at all is it.
Rest in peace big guy.
Yesterday at 01:32:25 pm
Very sad. Think I posted a little while back that he was ill, but you just dont expect it with someone so young.

RIP
Yesterday at 01:34:22 pm
RIP

The days are getting shorter even for us in our 50s.

Enjoy everyday as if was your last one has always been the way i have lived my life.
Yesterday at 02:22:21 pm
A gentleman in the game.

Condolences to Family and Friends.

RIP Kevin.
Yesterday at 02:22:21 pm
So sorry to hear about Kevin Campbell. RIP Kev.
Yesterday at 02:29:07 pm
RIP Kevin, a true Blue, knew loads that had met him over the years, everyone said how sound he was
Yesterday at 02:31:30 pm
Thats a shock, RIP Kevin. 

Always came across as a decent bloke.
Yesterday at 03:44:53 pm
Good striker was Kevin Campbell. Broke through as back up to Smith and Wright at Arsenal. Allowed then to sell Andy Cole. Replaced Collymore at Forest before moving to Trabzonspor where he had an unhappy spell.

Returned to England with Everton initially on loan helping in their annual relegation battle. Became a hero at Goodison before moving onto West Brom. Ended his career at Cardiff in 2007.

By all accounts a lovely guy with a sunny disposition. May he rest in peace and deepest condolences to his family and friends. 
Yesterday at 04:44:28 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 02:31:30 pm
Thats a shock, RIP Kevin. 

Always came across as a decent bloke.

Seen a podcast with him a while back some of his stories about when he played in Turkey where mad RIP Kevin
Yesterday at 04:55:03 pm
Rest in peace,we all have to go but Kevin passed away way too soon.
Yesterday at 04:56:35 pm
Rest in peace Kevin, very sad news.
Yesterday at 05:17:09 pm
RIP
Yesterday at 05:40:41 pm
Sorry to hear the news. Good player and seemed like a top bloke, who everyone spoke highly of.

RIP. Condolences to his family too. 54 is no age.
Yesterday at 06:05:12 pm
RIP Kevin.
Yesterday at 10:33:52 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 04:44:28 pm
Seen a podcast with him a while back some of his stories about when he played in Turkey where mad RIP Kevin

Think it might have been this. Sad news about Kevin Campbell's passing.

https://youtu.be/kep8zLLDihA?si=z7UQ9pHoatI_0PcP
Yesterday at 11:18:34 pm
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 10:33:52 pm
Think it might have been this. Sad news about Kevin Campbell's passing.

https://youtu.be/kep8zLLDihA?si=z7UQ9pHoatI_0PcP

Yeah it was
Today at 09:23:51 am
Saw a clip yesterday of Campbell talking about the first time he met Rooney at 14, he was told this 14 year old would be playing up front with him against Southport.

Specifically told a few times don't think of him as a 14 year old kid. ;D

Proceeds to wax lyrical about Rooney manhandling the CBs, scoring two and setting Campbell with 2 goals as well.

Nice anecdote.

https://x.com/ManUnitedMedia/status/1801925067057561760
Today at 10:43:54 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:48:58 am
Surely that wasn't a real post? It has to be only6times taking the piss. Surely?  :o

If not, words fail me.
I admire your confidence in me but even in my L.S.D phase I couldn't come up with such madness.
Today at 10:48:50 am
Really sad news Kevin Campbell passing away, as many have posted, came across as a really nice fella. Condolences to his family and many, many friends.
Today at 10:57:43 am
Apparently, High Horse FC are offering Carlisle a measly one-off payment now so they dont have to pay them the contracted 20% theyre due from any sale of Branthwaite.
