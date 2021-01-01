Good striker was Kevin Campbell. Broke through as back up to Smith and Wright at Arsenal. Allowed then to sell Andy Cole. Replaced Collymore at Forest before moving to Trabzonspor where he had an unhappy spell.



Returned to England with Everton initially on loan helping in their annual relegation battle. Became a hero at Goodison before moving onto West Brom. Ended his career at Cardiff in 2007.



By all accounts a lovely guy with a sunny disposition. May he rest in peace and deepest condolences to his family and friends.