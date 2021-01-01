« previous next »
only6times

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
He came in. He had high hopes. He gave us high hopes. A problem in itself.

Wasn't afraid to make decisions. Though too often ill advised or went it alone (perhaps due to arrogance or the feeling he was being ill advised).

He never got the structure right. Especially on decision making and strategy.

Relied too much on being able to spend his way out of mistakes (with what he saw as infinite backing). Perhaps, overestimated his financial jiggery pokery skills and underestimated the power of the PL.
Geopolitical effects and government actions underestimated.

I truly think he had a vision and a will to make us BIG again.

The Liver building, the stadium, the big name signings (players and managers) all speak for that.

The Plan was missing. The structure, his self and the circumstances around him didn't allow it.

I'll never forgive the employment of the FSW though.

His legacy is for all to see right now. The docks and the city are blue again. That's not to be underestimated.

If somebody had said that after his tenure we'd have a Stadium on the Mersey. We'd own the Liver building and still be playing in the PL. I think most would have been happy (perhaps more than).

The rest of his legacy remains to be seen.

But, the hope is awake again.

It's the hope that kills us. That's why we're Evertonians. That's what we live for.

Farhad. Thanks for the ride. Thanks for giving us our City back. Time to get off now. There's a new Rollercoaster of hope to try.

PS: we'll send you an invite to the open top parade in 2026. Cheers.


They are berzerkers
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:24:01 am
What's the open top parade for in 2026?

31st anniversary of their last trophy?
Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:40:49 am
If somebody had said that after his tenure we'd have a Stadium on the Mersey. We'd own the Liver building and still be playing in the PL. I think most would have been happy (perhaps more than).

Aim high. :D

Ill give him the stadium one, but the others are nuts.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:48:58 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:40:49 am
Aim high. :D

Ill give him the stadium one, but the others are nuts.
Surely that wasn't a real post? It has to be only6times taking the piss. Surely?  :o

If not, words fail me.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:50:10 am
It's going to be very awkward for the Everton fans if Dan Friedkin buys their club. No doubt he's friendly with one, if not all of the 'Red Cartel' owners.
Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:54:23 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:50:10 am
It's going to be very awkward for the Everton fans if Dan Friedkin buys their club. No doubt he's friendly with one, if not all of the 'Red Cartel' owners.

I guess they can amend the name to the Purple cartel at their next shadowy meeting where they plan to take over the world.
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:58:15 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:50:10 am
It's going to be very awkward for the Everton fans if Dan Friedkin buys their club. No doubt he's friendly with one, if not all of the 'Red Cartel' owners.

Red frikin Dan
No666

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:07:03 am
I don't understand how anyone can hope to make money from Everton while paying anything for Moshiri's shares. How much investment will it take to make them competitive again? How do they fill the new stadium without suppressing the ticket price?
Brain Potter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:11:33 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:07:03 am
I don't understand how anyone can hope to make money from Everton while paying anything for Moshiri's shares. How much investment will it take to make them competitive again? How do they fill the new stadium without suppressing the ticket price?

Also why would any of the other creditors agree to reduced terms from a club owned by a billionaire.

He's going to have to pay off the debt or refinance to cheaper rates.
moondog

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:14:17 am
It matters not who owns Everton, they will never be us.
paulrazor

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:26:08 am
Rip Kevin Campbell

Sad news
Solomon Grundy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:38:22 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:26:08 am
Rip Kevin Campbell

Sad news

RIP Kevin.
John C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:44:10 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:26:08 am
Rip Kevin Campbell

Sad news
Where is this being reported mate?
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:45:21 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:40:49 am
Aim high. :D

Ill give him the stadium one, but the others are nuts.

Well someone was high when they typed that...
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:49:18 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:44:10 am
Where is this being reported mate?

I can't see anything about it apart from a couple of random tweets

Edit: one of the rags reporting it now, very sad news if true
Garlicbread

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:52:47 am
Saw Mark Crossley his former Forest teammate tweeting about it. RIP if it's true :(
Solomon Grundy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:53:05 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:49:18 am
I can't see anything about it apart from a couple of random tweets

The Esk has tweeted it, so I'd imagine it's true.
RedSince86

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:58:27 am
Just seen The Esk tweet.

Terrible if True, RIP.
Hazell

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:59:03 am
Sad news. RIP.
DangerScouse

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:02:15 am
Awful news.RIP!
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:23:21 am
Absolutely dreadful news about Kevin Campbell. Only 54 years old. 😢

Condolences to his loved ones.

RIP Kevin.

KC7

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:25:18 am
Christ that's awful news. Always came across as a top fella during punditry. RIP.

He was brilliant for all his clubs, but probably remember him most for his partnership with Ian Wright at Arsenal.
Dazzer23

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:25:32 am
Sad news, came across as a sound bloke.
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:29:52 am
RIP Kevin, always seemed like a good egg, I'll forgive yer for ruining my daughter's 1st birthday
jillcwhomever

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:31:51 am
Very sad news about Kevin, RIP and condolences to his family and friends.  :(
