« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 766531 times)

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14080 on: Today at 07:58:38 am »
He came in. He had high hopes. He gave us high hopes. A problem in itself.

Wasn't afraid to make decisions. Though too often ill advised or went it alone (perhaps due to arrogance or the feeling he was being ill advised).

He never got the structure right. Especially on decision making and strategy.

Relied too much on being able to spend his way out of mistakes (with what he saw as infinite backing). Perhaps, overestimated his financial jiggery pokery skills and underestimated the power of the PL.
Geopolitical effects and government actions underestimated.

I truly think he had a vision and a will to make us BIG again.

The Liver building, the stadium, the big name signings (players and managers) all speak for that.

The Plan was missing. The structure, his self and the circumstances around him didn't allow it.

I'll never forgive the employment of the FSW though.

His legacy is for all to see right now. The docks and the city are blue again. That's not to be underestimated.

If somebody had said that after his tenure we'd have a Stadium on the Mersey. We'd own the Liver building and still be playing in the PL. I think most would have been happy (perhaps more than).

The rest of his legacy remains to be seen.

But, the hope is awake again.

It's the hope that kills us. That's why we're Evertonians. That's what we live for.

Farhad. Thanks for the ride. Thanks for giving us our City back. Time to get off now. There's a new Rollercoaster of hope to try.

PS: we'll send you an invite to the open top parade in 2026. Cheers.


They are berzerkers
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,996
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14081 on: Today at 08:24:01 am »
What's the open top parade for in 2026?

31st anniversary of their last trophy?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,056
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14082 on: Today at 08:40:49 am »
Quote
If somebody had said that after his tenure we'd have a Stadium on the Mersey. We'd own the Liver building and still be playing in the PL. I think most would have been happy (perhaps more than).

Aim high. :D

Ill give him the stadium one, but the others are nuts.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,761
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14083 on: Today at 08:48:58 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:40:49 am
Aim high. :D

Ill give him the stadium one, but the others are nuts.
Surely that wasn't a real post? It has to be only6times taking the piss. Surely?  :o

If not, words fail me.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,487
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14084 on: Today at 08:50:10 am »
It's going to be very awkward for the Everton fans if Dan Friedkin buys their club. No doubt he's friendly with one, if not all of the 'Red Cartel' owners.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,056
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14085 on: Today at 08:54:23 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:50:10 am
It's going to be very awkward for the Everton fans if Dan Friedkin buys their club. No doubt he's friendly with one, if not all of the 'Red Cartel' owners.

I guess they can amend the name to the Purple cartel at their next shadowy meeting where they plan to take over the world.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,996
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14086 on: Today at 08:58:15 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:50:10 am
It's going to be very awkward for the Everton fans if Dan Friedkin buys their club. No doubt he's friendly with one, if not all of the 'Red Cartel' owners.

Red frikin Dan
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Up
« previous next »
 