He came in. He had high hopes. He gave us high hopes. A problem in itself.



Wasn't afraid to make decisions. Though too often ill advised or went it alone (perhaps due to arrogance or the feeling he was being ill advised).



He never got the structure right. Especially on decision making and strategy.



Relied too much on being able to spend his way out of mistakes (with what he saw as infinite backing). Perhaps, overestimated his financial jiggery pokery skills and underestimated the power of the PL.

Geopolitical effects and government actions underestimated.



I truly think he had a vision and a will to make us BIG again.



The Liver building, the stadium, the big name signings (players and managers) all speak for that.



The Plan was missing. The structure, his self and the circumstances around him didn't allow it.



I'll never forgive the employment of the FSW though.



His legacy is for all to see right now. The docks and the city are blue again. That's not to be underestimated.



If somebody had said that after his tenure we'd have a Stadium on the Mersey. We'd own the Liver building and still be playing in the PL. I think most would have been happy (perhaps more than).



The rest of his legacy remains to be seen.



But, the hope is awake again.



It's the hope that kills us. That's why we're Evertonians. That's what we live for.



Farhad. Thanks for the ride. Thanks for giving us our City back. Time to get off now. There's a new Rollercoaster of hope to try.



PS: we'll send you an invite to the open top parade in 2026. Cheers.





