It's incredible how many blues are still begging to be taken over by a high wealth individual who'll be willing to bend or simply break PSR to get them "back where they belong". Saw an exchange on GOT where one lad was urging caution and suggesting maybe they don't want to go down that route as City are currently in the dock for breaching rules etc and the response was "city have won 7 out of the last 8 league titles".



They're lucky to still be in existence after relying on a billionaire to pump money into the club and wasted on shite and many of them are willing/hoping to go all over again.



Nevermind the questions of morality or fairness to this approach. As long as the blues are "back". Clowns.



Surely any sensible Evertonian would want owners (like FSG) who are willing to work within their means and build the club rather than throw money at it again in the vain hope it'll work. It's wild.

