Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14040 on: Yesterday at 12:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Motty on June 13, 2024, 09:54:30 pm
One of them told me with a straight face earlier that there was a bid "from a London billionaire alongside a Saudi prince and...... (wait for it)....... Australian royal family member" 😂😂😂😂😂





Get her a blue-rinse

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14041 on: Yesterday at 12:51:25 pm »
I know Southgate isn't the oracle but surely an 80 million centre back would be able to make the England squad, one of England's weaker positions and be 1 of the 4 or 5. He wasn't even the reserve pick over Quansah. Not many left footers in there either.

He was adamant he's not ready and he is at least someone who played centre back for England in tournaments.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14042 on: Yesterday at 01:22:38 pm »
Fair fucks to them if they can rinse £80m out of the mancs for him
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14043 on: Yesterday at 01:28:27 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:22:04 am
Coleman signed up for another year. Going to be 36 in October.

Good signing! Especially with his experience of everything he's won at Everton
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14044 on: Yesterday at 02:56:18 pm »
It's incredible how many blues are still begging to be taken over by a high wealth individual who'll be willing to bend or simply break PSR to get them "back where they belong". Saw an exchange on GOT where one lad was urging caution and suggesting maybe they don't want to go down that route as City are currently in the dock for breaching rules etc and the response was "city have won 7 out of the last 8 league titles".

They're lucky to still be in existence after relying on a billionaire to pump money into the club and wasted on shite and many of them are willing/hoping to go all over again.

Nevermind the questions of morality or fairness to this approach. As long as the blues are "back". Clowns.

Surely any sensible Evertonian would want owners (like FSG) who are willing to work within their means and build the club rather than throw money at it again in the vain hope it'll work. It's wild.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14045 on: Yesterday at 02:58:12 pm »
Side point - "Jarrad" isn't a real name.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14046 on: Yesterday at 03:04:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:47:25 am
Like he wouldn't want to leave anyway!
Exactly, this type of thing has been going on forever in football.  Decent player plays well fro small team and requests transfer to big team.

They are hiding behind the beleif that PSR is forcing them to sell so they don't have to accept their place in the football pyramid.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14047 on: Yesterday at 03:06:30 pm »
Proper Manc feeder club these arent they?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14048 on: Yesterday at 03:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on June 13, 2024, 10:49:24 pm


This ToffeeTV thumbnail made me laugh

:lmao

They love a supermarket spree.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14049 on: Yesterday at 03:53:47 pm »
They should be on a complete transfer ban until they can proven they've passed P&S rules.

Just players out.


A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14050 on: Yesterday at 03:58:21 pm »
GOT thread  is very funny. One poster wants to sign Wharton. Reckons Blackburn palace Everton is a step up each time before Wharton goes to a top top club. also now with new owners they are turning a corner. Comedy Central Over there
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14051 on: Yesterday at 04:20:15 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 08:46:32 am
Surely any more PSR breaches will be getting bigger deductions than 2 points for these repeat offenders

They have been warned they  are facing a deduction anyway as the accounts are so bad. You cant borrow that much money to keep afloat and make a profit surely
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14052 on: Yesterday at 04:31:51 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:22:38 pm
Fair fucks to them if they can rinse £80m out of the mancs for him
opening bid?


£35m :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14053 on: Yesterday at 05:09:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:31:51 pm
opening bid?


£35m :lmao

So in other words, likely agreed bid ends up being around £65m incl. all add-ons. Even Man Utd know these need money to satisfy PSR in two weeks.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14054 on: Yesterday at 05:51:48 pm »
Joycey:
AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin now the front runner to buy Everton
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14055 on: Yesterday at 05:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:51:48 pm
Joycey:
AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin now the front runner to buy Everton

SSN saying set to buy

Looks like its end game now and formalities
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14056 on: Yesterday at 05:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:51:48 pm
Joycey:
AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin now the front runner to buy Everton

I mean, this is all the same stuff that went on the first time Everton was put on the market by Moshiri. Interested buyers came along, gave one look at the books and fucked off. Only now it's breathlessly being reported as 'frront runners' (as if there is a race) rather than what they are, tyre kickers.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14057 on: Yesterday at 06:04:30 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on June  6, 2024, 06:21:59 pm
Branthwaite's summer resale value just went back down to 30m.

As predicted.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14058 on: Yesterday at 06:14:58 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14059 on: Yesterday at 06:20:51 pm »
Hope we put a bid in for him. Will be Biblical fume time and will force United to pay well more than they want to.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14060 on: Yesterday at 06:24:17 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 06:20:51 pm
Hope we put a bid in for him. Will be Biblical fume time and will force United to pay well more than they want to.

40,000,001
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14061 on: Yesterday at 06:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:51:48 pm
Joycey:
AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin now the front runner to buy Everton
How does that work if they both qualify for the champions league?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14062 on: Yesterday at 06:39:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:36:57 pm
How does that work if they both qualify for the champions league?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14063 on: Yesterday at 06:46:33 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14064 on: Yesterday at 06:51:13 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14065 on: Yesterday at 07:02:18 pm »
Roma B.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14066 on: Yesterday at 07:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:51:48 pm
Joycey:
AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin now the front runner to buy Everton

Considering what a horror show that club is then surely Dan Friedkin has to be related to William Friedkin the director of The Exorcist
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14067 on: Yesterday at 08:37:43 pm »
Apparently wants to go down the multi club model. Presumably Roma sitting at the top of the tree, being as you know, a semi-serious football club
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14068 on: Yesterday at 09:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:02:18 pm
Roma B.

Both know what it feels like to lose 5-2 at Anfield in recent times. Kindred spirits.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14069 on: Yesterday at 09:23:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:36:57 pm
How does that work if they both qualify for the champions league?

 ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14070 on: Yesterday at 09:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 06:39:02 pm


Ffs 🤣🤣🤣🤣proper spat my beer out then
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14071 on: Yesterday at 10:04:38 pm »
Worrying times the powershift is on. Friedkins Roma beat Slots Feyenoord twice so in Everton logic that now means they are the better team.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14072 on: Yesterday at 10:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on June 12, 2024, 09:43:22 am
Loved this line from their fans advisory board on the bbc about the potential takeover

"As one of the greatest mental sporting institutions in club football"

 :D

Just a slight typo to be corrected there.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14073 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on June 12, 2024, 09:43:22 am
Loved this line from their fans advisory board on the bbc about the potential takeover

"As one of the greatest sporting institutions in club football"

 :D
They cant actually believe that?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14074 on: Yesterday at 11:29:17 pm »
Rex doesn't half come across as a complete bellend.

"I was Everton player of the year the past 3 seasons me .."

Bar was low Rex, bar was very very low.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14075 on: Today at 04:06:56 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 11:29:17 pm
Rex doesn't half come across as a complete bellend.

"I was Everton player of the year the past 3 seasons me .."

Bar was low Rex, bar was very very low.

Yeah but it's not often that he finds a bar that's low enough for him to reach.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14076 on: Today at 06:39:17 am »
If I had a net worth of $4.5bn I'd go nowhere near Everton.  They'd have me destitute in the blink of an eye.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14077 on: Today at 07:02:17 am »
Someone needs to update that meme of Everton thinking they had 1.5 billion when Moshiri bought them
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14078 on: Today at 07:25:30 am »
So this Friedkin guy is buying Everton by purchasing Moshiri's shares...so he's taking on all of the other debt, and unfinished stadium, and a club needing £20M a month injections to keep the lights on.






