One of them told me with a straight face earlier that there was a bid "from a London billionaire alongside a Saudi prince and...... (wait for it)....... Australian royal family member" 😂😂😂😂😂
Coleman signed up for another year. Going to be 36 in October.
Like he wouldn't want to leave anyway!
This ToffeeTV thumbnail made me laugh
Surely any more PSR breaches will be getting bigger deductions than 2 points for these repeat offenders
Fair fucks to them if they can rinse £80m out of the mancs for him
opening bid?£35m
Joycey: AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin now the front runner to buy Everton
Branthwaite's summer resale value just went back down to 30m.
As predicted.
Hope we put a bid in for him. Will be Biblical fume time and will force United to pay well more than they want to.
How does that work if they both qualify for the champions league?
Roma B.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Loved this line from their fans advisory board on the bbc about the potential takeover"As one of the greatest sporting institutions in club football"
Rex doesn't half come across as a complete bellend. "I was Everton player of the year the past 3 seasons me .."Bar was low Rex, bar was very very low.
