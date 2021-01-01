« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 761919 times)

Online FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14000 on: Today at 10:10:55 pm »
Alf Stewart
Online Six Beardy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14001 on: Today at 10:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:53:31 pm
If she sings "Red" they'll have a fit.

But if she sings 'I am rich, I am rich, I am fucking rich' they'll be lapping it up that she's a blue at heart
Offline JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14002 on: Today at 10:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 09:54:30 pm
One of them told me with a straight face earlier that there was a bid "from a London billionaire alongside a Saudi prince and...... (wait for it)....... Australian royal family member" 😂😂😂😂😂
Joe Mangel?
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14003 on: Today at 10:12:10 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:11:14 pm
Joe Mangel?
Theyll be parading Bouncer outside the ground, for their relegation fight.
Offline Motty

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14004 on: Today at 10:16:44 pm »
Did two posts then deleted them with Joe Mangel then Alf Stewert but beaten to it both times ffs 😂
Online red1977

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14005 on: Today at 10:26:06 pm »
"tut tut tut kik kik tut tut" Whats that skip? the blues are stuck at the bottom of the league and they can't get out?
Online swoopy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14006 on: Today at 10:28:54 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_6Mff_rj2U

Livestream here. "Surprise song" in 7 minutes. PLEEEEAASSEEE by YNWA just for the fume.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14007 on: Today at 10:33:12 pm »
It's the only reason any Evertonians are watching. They need something to boo in the off-season. ;D
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14008 on: Today at 10:34:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:25:32 pm
Branthwaite off Manchester United according to Joycie. Theyve agreed personal terms.

Feeder club FC
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14009 on: Today at 10:37:15 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:26:06 pm
"tut tut tut kik kik tut tut" Whats that skip? the blues are stuck at the bottom of the league and they can't get out?

Hah, bonza! :D
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14010 on: Today at 10:38:26 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:26:06 pm
"tut tut tut kik kik tut tut" Whats that skip? the blues are stuck at the bottom of the league and they can't get out?

Have you everever felt like this?
Where strange things happen, are you going down with Ipswich
Online Garlicbread

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14011 on: Today at 10:49:24 pm »


This ToffeeTV thumbnail made me laugh
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14012 on: Today at 10:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 09:54:30 pm
One of them told me with a straight face earlier that there was a bid "from a London billionaire alongside a Saudi prince and...... (wait for it)....... Australian royal family member" 😂😂😂😂😂
Harold Bishop from Neighbours?

Edit: I should have read the rest of the thread before posting. Neighbours jokes already done.  :-[
Online red1977

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14013 on: Today at 11:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:52:17 pm
Harold Bishop from Neighbours?

Edit: I should have read the rest of the thread before posting. Neighbours jokes already done.  :-[

its ok. everybody needs good nieighbours. Neighbours should be there for one another, with a little understanding you can find the prefect blend.
Online only6times

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14014 on: Today at 11:07:21 pm »
Queen Bea Smith
Online red1977

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14015 on: Today at 11:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:38:26 pm
Have you everever felt like this?
Where strange things happen, are you going down with Ipswich


 ;D
Online Lee-87

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14016 on: Today at 11:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:38:26 pm
Have you everever felt like this?
Where strange things happen, are you going down with Ipswich

Brilliant show that, my childhood just came flooding back to me  ;D
