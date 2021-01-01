If she sings "Red" they'll have a fit.
One of them told me with a straight face earlier that there was a bid "from a London billionaire alongside a Saudi prince and...... (wait for it)....... Australian royal family member" 😂😂😂😂😂
Joe Mangel?
Branthwaite off Manchester United according to Joycie. Theyve agreed personal terms.
"tut tut tut kik kik tut tut" Whats that skip? the blues are stuck at the bottom of the league and they can't get out?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Harold Bishop from Neighbours?Edit: I should have read the rest of the thread before posting. Neighbours jokes already done.
Have you ever
ever felt like this?Where strange things happen, are you going down with Ipswich
