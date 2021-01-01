« previous next »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:36:28 pm
Oh, I agree with that. But it wouldn't be Everton anymore. Just as the Frankenstein's cuckoo at the Etihad is no longer Manchester City. They could buy Marine and bring them through the leagues too. Marine could eventually 'win' the PL title, given time. They wouldn't really be Marine though. Just another Saudi mercenary XI carrying the name of an ex football club.

Once we stand back and see these entities for what they are, we realize that they are Man City, Newcastle, maybe even Everton if they get sportswashed too, in name only. Trojan horses painted in ex football clubs' colours.

Brilliantly put.

They lose their identity and become empty shells used as vehicles for despotic regimes.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:47:09 pm
Indeed.
Invite a carnivore to your house for a meal, it will devour everyone there.

I should probably be vegan if I'm going to start eating dinner companions!  :o
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:35:15 pm
I should probably be vegan if I'm going to start eating dinner companions!  :o

Should probably just stick to being an omnivore!
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 09:43:22 am
Loved this line from their fans advisory board on the bbc about the potential takeover

"As one of the greatest sporting institutions in club football"

 :D
Well, they're definitely an institution. Of sorts.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:28:18 pm
Well, they're definitely an institution. Of sorts.


With inmates
The Eras Tour
@tswifterastour
·
Follow
🚨| You'll never walk alone when you're at 'The Eras Tour'! Taylor Swift officially takes over Liverpool, UK for the 100TH SHOW of 'The Eras Tour' in exactly 3 days on JUNE 13TH! #LiverpoolTSTheErasTour ❤️🎉🍟🐟🫶🏼🇬🇧✨


Two football (soccer) teams dominate the city with locals either fans of the Reds (Liverpool) or the Blues (Everton FC) and with the song Youll Never Walk Alone being synonymous with Liverpool supporters, some Everton fans feel Swift has alienated them with her social media post.


 :lmao :lmao :lmao  Small time Blues at it again :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:38:46 pm
The Eras Tour
@tswifterastour
·
Follow
🚨| You'll never walk alone when you're at 'The Eras Tour'! Taylor Swift officially takes over Liverpool, UK for the 100TH SHOW of 'The Eras Tour' in exactly 3 days on JUNE 13TH! #LiverpoolTSTheErasTour ❤️🎉🍟🐟🫶🏼🇬🇧✨


Two football (soccer) teams dominate the city with locals either fans of the Reds (Liverpool) or the Blues (Everton FC) and with the song Youll Never Walk Alone being synonymous with Liverpool supporters, some Everton fans feel Swift has alienated them with her social media post.


 :lmao :lmao :lmao  Small time Blues at it again :lmao :lmao :lmao


They really are fukin pathetic.
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 10:43:58 pm
They really are fukin pathetic.

They need to calm down.
