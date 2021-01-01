« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13920 on: Today at 04:25:36 pm
So a team of dummies getting taken over by a Manoukian.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13921 on: Today at 04:28:20 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:05:13 pm
He's a penalty box defender like Michael Keane, who was similarly hyped in a limited Burnley side. If he weren't left footed, nobody would care much about him.



Yeah, I'm not saying he's actually worth anywhere near those ludicrous fees being mentioned, but he would be marginally less far behind Quansah on stats if he wasn't playing with such shite, although equally his defensive actions would also probably drop in such a situation too.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13922 on: Today at 04:44:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:44:33 pm
No, administration is not bankruptcy.

Mind you, I dont think hed get more with administration though, that makes no sense.

He's the lowest priority creditor (I know the difference being an ex-accountant  ;D), as are all shareholders, and there'll be fuck all left after the distribution to other creditors I'd wager. There's also the risk the club ends up ceasing to operate. At least with a sale, he could get a few quid for his shares. That's why he's been holding out for 777 or some form of restructuring. If admin was his best option, he would have done it by now.

Sorry, should also add "bankruptcy" isn't a thing for a company. They have admin, liquidation.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13923 on: Today at 05:02:13 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 04:14:24 pm
I think they are getting excited again, I saw a tweet at the weekend that said "Everton only have to win one title and they will equal Liverpools premiership legacy." I think the delusion never went away and they are back, or whatever.

I like the delusion really, as that is when it usually comes crashing down for the clowns.


Everton are as close to winning the title as we all are to Alpha Centauri, you can see it but you will never, ever touch it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13924 on: Today at 05:06:53 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:19:35 pm
:wellin

I wonder how long Everton will try to hold onto the slogan of "the people's club".  They'll be another pawn to vote against the best interests of the league and the fans.

The twisting & turning just to stay atop their high horse would be hilarious and pathetic in equal measure. Yeah were owned by sportswashers and our owner doesnt believe in human rights, but remember when the redshite got Hibbert sent off? Nobodys perfect (except us)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13925 on: Today at 05:07:31 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:02:13 pm

Everton are as close to winning the title as we all are to Alpha Centauri, you can see it but you will never, ever touch it.

You never know their envy and bitterness might punch a hole into the space-time continuum and they could all travel there.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13926 on: Today at 05:17:58 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:07:31 pm
You never know their envy and bitterness might punch a hole into the space-time continuum and they could all travel there.

Proxima Centauri is a red dwarf so chance of that lot going anywhere near it
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13927 on: Today at 05:25:41 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:56:48 pm
To be fair, Branthwaite's stats will be diminished by playing with absolute shite unlike Quansah.  ;D

Is that saying the only metric he comes out ahead of Quansah there is Defensive Actions? And not sure how thats defined but does it just mean hell be doing a lot more defending than Quansah?
