Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:47:52 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 02:45:13 pm
.

And for Moshiri, he's invested a lot of his own capital has he not? He's down big at the moment and he's surely going to want to claw some of that back. He doesn't strike me as the kind of fella who would write of significant loans just to facilitate a sale.
How much of that dosh belonged to Usmanov?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:50:41 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:47:52 pm
How much of that dosh belonged to Usmanov?

I'd imagine most of it, but either way he'll want to get that money back for Usmanov even if he is insanely rich. The rich don't get that way by writing off debts due to benevolence, especially when they probably look at Everton and regret their involvement given the amount of problems and stress their purchase brought them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:53:55 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 02:50:41 pm
I'd imagine most of it, but either way he'll want to get that money back for Usmanov even if he is insanely rich. The rich don't get that way by writing off debts due to benevolence, especially when they probably look at Everton and regret their involvement given the amount of problems and stress their purchase brought them.

Getting that money back might be the difference between Moshiri having a good life or falling out of a window.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:03:14 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:53:55 pm
Getting that money back might be the difference between Moshiri having a good life or falling out of a window.
A Liver Building window?  ;)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:06:23 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:32:59 pm
When are these going into administration I waiting to throw a party for it
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:14:28 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 02:45:13 pm
Branthwaite really isn't anything special. Compare him to say John Stones who they were lucky enough to flog to City, they're night and day as players. Branthwaite will have a career with the right set up and club but he is not a top 6 centre back and I don't think his skill set means he ever will be. If they get north of £60 million for him then good on them I suppose.

And for Moshiri, he's invested a lot of his own capital has he not? He's down big at the moment and he's surely going to want to claw some of that back. He doesn't strike me as the kind of fella who would write off significant loans just to facilitate a sale.

Branthwaite appears to being talked up massively comment. Read some hilarious post saying leaving him at home for Dunk was akin tosomething or other, cant remember now, but the usual guff you read about on about picking [insert ugly womans name] for Margot Robbie.

Someone else said they should have picked the two Englishmen with the most clean sheets in the league last season which apparently would be Branthwaite and Tarkowski. Would quite enjoy seeing that on the international stage but for different reasons than the person who suggested it!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:26:49 pm
If someone could do a quick recap, I'd be grateful.

How much is the club in debt?
If someone comes in and buys the club for £400m, what happens to that debt?
If they don't sell anyone before June 30th, will they face further PSR sanctions?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:28:41 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:26:49 pm
If someone could do a quick recap, I'd be grateful.

How much is the club in debt?
If someone comes in and buys the club for £400m, what happens to that debt?
If they don't sell anyone before June 30th, will they face further PSR sanctions?
They need to refinance their debt so it isnt crippling. It looks like they might find a way to do that. Currently its costing them more than the new stadium would bring in.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:59:52 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:26:49 pm
If someone could do a quick recap, I'd be grateful.

How much is the club in debt?
If someone comes in and buys the club for £400m, what happens to that debt?
If they don't sell anyone before June 30th, will they face further PSR sanctions?

Branthwaite is hotter than some mystery girl...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:05:22 pm
I think I may of accidentally bought Everton online last night
Dont drink and shop kids
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:09:05 pm
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 07:05:22 pm
I think I may of accidentally bought Everton online last night
Dont drink and shop kids

Can I have a go with it?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:41:37 pm
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 07:05:22 pm
I think I may of accidentally bought Everton online last night
Dont drink and shop kids
Thats the trouble with buying cowboy outfits on eBay without looking at the description.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:08:45 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:26:49 pm
If someone could do a quick recap, I'd be grateful.

How much is the club in debt? ...
I read something yesterday that said their "liabilities are just under £1billion".
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:12:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:08:45 pm
I read something yesterday that said their "liabilities are just under £1billion".
Worrying times 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:48:16 am
They're giddy over the alleged 5 interested parties looking to buy or buy into EFC.

Well, isn't that nice.

What they might want to consider is payroll, interest payments, and BMD payments need to be met each month.

It will take months, maybe into next year, before one of the parties becomes official.

They might be in administration by then.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:57:54 am
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:39:42 am
Please let this lot go bust on July 5th. Pleeeeassse!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:57:56 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:57:54 am
£400m offer on the table
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/09/everton-linked-to-new-takeover-bid-led-by-london-based-vatche-manoukian
here we fucking go ... "a £400m bid to buy the club alongside investors from the US and the Gulf"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:19:29 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:08:45 pm
I read something yesterday that said their "liabilities are just under £1billion".
I'm surprised they value Pickford that highly...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:35:45 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:57:54 am
£400m offer on the table
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/09/everton-linked-to-new-takeover-bid-led-by-london-based-vatche-manoukian

That'll be another powershift back on the table. Worrying Times for the red half (three quarters, probably more) of the city.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:19:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:08:45 pm
I read something yesterday that said their "liabilities are just under £1billion".
They owe Moshiri £450m. The assumption is that they wont bed the pay that back to him so it probably comes down to about £5-600m
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:32:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:19:37 pm
They owe Moshiri £450m. The assumption is that they wont bed the pay that back to him so it probably comes down to about £5-600m

£530m if it is £200m they've borrowed this year. Depends on whether there are any further loans/debt during the year. Accounts aren't available.

Moshi actually loaned more than £450m but there have been conversions to shares, e.g. £100m was converted to shares for 33 new issued shares in 2021, at par value of £1 each, so just under £100m added to the share premium a/c.

There's a total of £324m in the share premium account of the club.

He paid £200m to Kenwright for the 49.9% (which won't be in the accounts), but how much more did he pay to for the other 45%?

Either way, he's probably going to take a hit on the shares too even if he sells the club for £600m, unless he paid no more than £76m for the other half of Bill's shares. He's lost half a billion or so while at Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:42:51 pm
I suspect it may the case that Moshiri may have a choice between administration and sale. Administration may be the better option for him.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:45:17 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:42:51 pm
I suspect it may the case that Moshiri may have a choice between administration and sale. Administration may be the better option for him.

He'd get nothing back then. He'd lose £1bn or so. If, in fact, any of that money was his in the first place.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:01:13 pm
What's he going to get back if the offers are around 400m?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:05:22 pm
The fecking cat won't die!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:26:47 pm
A Saudi royal connected with a bid for Everton? Thats great news!
These fuckers will have the PIF bankrupt within 12 months!
Once Everton touches you
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:44:33 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:45:17 pm
He'd get nothing back then. He'd lose £1bn or so. If, in fact, any of that money was his in the first place.
No, administration is not bankruptcy.

Mind you, I dont think hed get more with administration though, that makes no sense.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:53:18 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:26:47 pm
A Saudi royal connected with a bid for Everton? Thats great news!
These fuckers will have the PIF bankrupt within 12 months!
Once Everton touches you

There are something like 16000 Saudi Royals; imagine if they got one of the poor ones. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:54:00 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:53:18 pm
There are something like 16000 Saudi Royals; imagine if they got one of the poor ones. ;D
Fuckinghell. Thats one big family that!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:55:51 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:53:18 pm
There are something like 16000 Saudi Royals; imagine if they got one of the poor ones. ;D


Sheik Yr Youngsters apparently




This is one of Sheffield United's Saudis, did them a lot of good


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdullah_bin_Mosaad_Al_Saud
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 03:00:06 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:55:51 pm

Sheik Yr Youngsters apparently




This is one of Sheffield United's Saudis, did them a lot of good


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdullah_bin_Mosaad_Al_Saud
hes only worth £200m. :lmao


How did they find such a poor member of the Saudi royal family. That wont last them a year :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 03:10:46 pm
He's probably under orders to get the cash back from Uzzi, wouldn't shock me if none of the original money was Mosh's
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 03:11:33 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:55:51 pm

Sheik Yr Youngsters apparently




This is one of Sheffield United's Saudis, did them a lot of good


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdullah_bin_Mosaad_Al_Saud

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:00:06 pm
hes only worth £200m. :lmao


How did they find such a poor member of the Saudi royal family. That wont last them a year :lmao


 :lmao :lmao :lmao I was joking, but they've managed to find one with less than 1/10 wealth of Moshiri. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 03:19:35 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:55:51 pm

Sheik Yr Youngsters apparently




This is one of Sheffield United's Saudis, did them a lot of good


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdullah_bin_Mosaad_Al_Saud
:wellin

I wonder how long Everton will try to hold onto the slogan of "the people's club".  They'll be another pawn to vote against the best interests of the league and the fans.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 03:56:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on June  8, 2024, 04:20:04 pm
How much is Quansah worth?



To be fair, Branthwaite's stats will be diminished by playing with absolute shite unlike Quansah.  ;D
