They owe Moshiri £450m. The assumption is that they wont bed the pay that back to him so it probably comes down to about £5-600m



£530m if it is £200m they've borrowed this year. Depends on whether there are any further loans/debt during the year. Accounts aren't available.Moshi actually loaned more than £450m but there have been conversions to shares, e.g. £100m was converted to shares for 33 new issued shares in 2021, at par value of £1 each, so just under £100m added to the share premium a/c.There's a total of £324m in the share premium account of the club.He paid £200m to Kenwright for the 49.9% (which won't be in the accounts), but how much more did he pay to for the other 45%?Either way, he's probably going to take a hit on the shares too even if he sells the club for £600m, unless he paid no more than £76m for the other half of Bill's shares. He's lost half a billion or so while at Everton.