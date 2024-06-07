There's a bitter having a meltdown on Redcafe:Net spend + wages I said, v Bayern we wouldnt even be close not a chance. Without taking wages into account we are 10th in the premier league spend from your source(interesting got a wages or combined one?) since 2014 other teams near double net spend and if you take into account wages it will be double triple quadruple spend with league rivals. if you want to catch up you have to invest heavily before you get revenue like most business. Only problem is its not allowed.Our peak spend I believe was 6th and we finished 8th twice and since then FFP kicked in made to sell our players. The Ukraine war and stadium sent us over FFP. Fair play to Villa theyve done well, see how long it lasts with FFP kicking in for them as well. Watkins to the cartel on the cheap is on the cards. Funny how Newcastle and Villa have to sell for FFP when they should be kicking on. No protecting the top 6 there clearly.My issue with champions league expansion is I thought you guys couldnt play more games yet more games? Just brings more revenue in a Mickey Mouse competition thats rigged with coefficients so the same teams get through every year. 5 places to the premier league teams benefits the cartel so does prior league finishes gets you in.The difference in revenue between 4th and 5th as Everton know very well form under Moyes is near impossible to breach without huge investment. Like Newcastle, Villa and City. And even when you do get top 4 you get a stinking group(coefficients) and not allowed to spend.MUFC and Liverpool have way too much say on FFP hence the meeting with Richard Masters before he was signed off as league chairman. Corrupt. You think FFP is not heavily guided by them 2? And in their interest and the interest of sponsors? The idea is shut everyone else out. I guess thats when the 12 minutes added time was added as well + VAR clear and obviousStick it to them City I say.