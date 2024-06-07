« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 750669 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13840 on: June 7, 2024, 06:33:13 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on June  6, 2024, 11:48:08 pm
Just had a look at twitter. Absolute shit pit of Evertonians and city fans spouting absolute shite about the red mafia . Its actually making me sick now this situation.

I've probably said it before but your modern day blue has sucked more manc cock than Deirdre Barlow and Bet Lynch combined - whilst simultaneously spreading their arse cheeks for any dirty and willng manc to take a go at too.   :-X

It's not quite 20 years since the Battle of Everton Valley but if it were to happen now they'd probably be switching sides to line up alongside their manc bezzie overlords, battleplans drawn up in The Brick.
« Last Edit: June 7, 2024, 06:38:34 pm by Six Beardy »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13841 on: June 7, 2024, 06:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on June  7, 2024, 06:33:13 pm
I've probably said it before but your modern day blue has sucked more manc cock than Deirdre Barlow and Bet Lynch combined - whilst simultaneously spreading their arse cheeks for any dirty and willng manc to take a go at too.   :-X

It's not quite 20 years since the Battle of Everton Valley but if it were to happen now they'd probably be switching sides to line up alongside their manc bezzie overlords, battleplans drawn up in The Brick.

No mention of Liz McDonald I notice.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13842 on: June 7, 2024, 07:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on June  7, 2024, 06:57:43 pm
No mention of Liz McDonald I notice.
or Elsie Tanner, never mind Ena Sharples.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13843 on: June 7, 2024, 07:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on June  7, 2024, 06:57:43 pm
No mention of Liz McDonald I notice.

Haha I had to google who she was, so must have stopped watching by the time she got onboard.  ;D As an old-timer I like to think Ena Sharples, Minnie Caldwell and Martha Longhurst would have more self respect than to engage in multiple degenerate liasons with mancs and/or bitters ... but who knows what those dirty mancs get upto behind closed doors ? 

Come to think of it - Ena Sharples and that Davek blert would prob be a match made in heaven (or hell ?), the pair of dreary miserable fuckers.  ;D
« Last Edit: June 7, 2024, 07:25:25 pm by Six Beardy »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13844 on: June 7, 2024, 07:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on June  7, 2024, 06:33:13 pm
I've probably said it before but your modern day blue has sucked more manc cock than Deirdre Barlow and Bet Lynch combined - whilst simultaneously spreading their arse cheeks for any dirty and willng manc to take a go at too.   :-X

It's not quite 20 years since the Battle of Everton Valley but if it were to happen now they'd probably be switching sides to line up alongside their manc bezzie overlords, battleplans drawn up in The Brick.

Arf!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13845 on: June 7, 2024, 07:58:39 pm »
They're getting giddy again aren't they? Going to be Rich again.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13846 on: June 7, 2024, 08:18:07 pm »
Have they been taken over? All my bluenose mates, who are strangely reasonable, are very excited theyve got a decent owner incoming with decent backing.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13847 on: June 7, 2024, 08:41:06 pm »
Quote from: frag on June  7, 2024, 08:18:07 pm
Have they been taken over? All my bluenose mates, who are strangely reasonable, are very excited theyve got a decent owner incoming with decent backing.

Their new would-be owner is the company that was providing 777 with their loans. I don't think this is the glorious new dawn some Evertonians think it is. They're still going to want their money back. Keeping Moshiri in charge seems to indicate they're less interested in the sporting side of things.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13848 on: June 7, 2024, 08:58:19 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  7, 2024, 08:41:06 pm
Their new would-be owner is the company that was providing 777 with their loans. I don't think this is the glorious new dawn some Evertonians think it is. They're still going to want their money back. Keeping Moshiri in charge seems to indicate they're less interested in the sporting side of things.
As would having interest in Everton in the first place.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13849 on: June 7, 2024, 11:15:12 pm »
Seems to be a a strong feeling that Bell and Downing are willing to match Moshiri's valuation of the club. They're all very excited. The 378th power shift is on!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13850 on: Yesterday at 12:39:21 am »
2024 summer transfer windows yadayadayadayada, it's off again. Unfortunately they have a manager who specialises in dealing with clubs in the bottom half so he'll have to go.

There, back to sqaure one again
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13851 on: Yesterday at 12:46:42 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on June  7, 2024, 11:15:12 pm
Seems to be a a strong feeling that Bell and Downing are willing to match Moshiri's valuation of the club. They're all very excited. The 378th power shift is on!

They are all seem to be doing the Moshiri money meme over Michael Dell, when the Athletic/NY Times and the Telegraph clearly states this isn't the case.

Quote
Details are being closely guarded but existing creditors Andy Bell and George Downing have been trying to pull a deal together with the support of British financial services group Zeus Capital and U.S. private equity firm BDT & MSD Partners.

BDT & MSD Partners is a merchant bank formed by a merger between two investment firms in 2023. MSD was the investment arm of IT billionaire Michael Dells empire and has been lending money to football clubs for several years. Burnley, Derby, Southampton, Swansea, West Bromwich Albion and West Ham have all borrowed money from MSD Partners.

[...]

The most likely solution for any new owner would be to join some or all of the MSP group of investors, which includes British businessmen Bell and Downing, in taking control or paying them off entirely and taking their secured position on the new stadium.

[...]

RMF is believed to be willing to extend the rolling credit facilities it has given Everton, as a sizeable chunk of its loans are secured against instalments of transfer fees owed to the club, including future sales, so Evertons debt to RMF is already scheduled to fall

[...]

The issue of 777s loans is more complicated, as its assets are now effectively under the control of its main creditor, the American insurance firm A-Cap

Everton has not had to pay any interest on 777s loans yet and they are not due for repayment until 2026. It is unlikely that A-Cap would agree to write off a significant chunk of Evertons debt but it would probably agree to swap it for a longer-term loan, at a lower rate of interest.

If all this is agreed, a new owner at Everton could refinance the clubs borrowings, and recapitalise the business, with the type of long-term, low-interest, senior debt package that Tottenham Hotspur used to pay for their new stadium.

The amount that could be raised in this way would depend on the new stadiums project revenues, with experts telling The Athletic that a figure in the region of £350m ($447m) should be achievable and there would be no shortage of lenders willing to take on that risk.

That would still leave Everton carrying large amounts of debt for the foreseeable future and would mean that much of the increased revenue from the new stadium would be used to service that debt.

But a deal along these lines would get the club under new ownership and in their new stadium, without having to go through the trauma of shedding debt via administration.
https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5548006/2024/06/07/everton-takeover-latest-moshiri/


Quote
The proposed takeover of Andy Bell and George Downing has the support of Texan billionaire Michael Dell, the founder of computer giants Dell Technologies, whose wealth is estimated at £84 billion.

Dells backing is in the form of his family office which has been established to manage his finances. Bell and Downing are pushing for Evertons majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, to grant a period of exclusivity to close a deal. If successful, it is understood Dells private investment firm MSD Partners will be providing financial support rather than being at the forefront of the bid.

Bell and Downing have already committed around £50 million into Everton and represent one of the creditors who 777 Partners failed to repay before the May 31 deadline, leading to the collapse of their exclusivity agreement and chances of completing what was becoming a controversial purchase.

It is not the first time Dell has taken an interest in an English club. The 59-year-old was also partly involved in a potential takeover at Sunderland in 2019, with three investors from MSD Partners loaning £12 million to the holding company of ex-Black Cats owner Stewart Donald.

MSD has also provided funding to the owners of Derby County, West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Southampton.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/06/07/everton-takeover-michael-dell-fans-bid-andy-bell-downing/

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:56:08 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13852 on: Yesterday at 01:06:19 am »
All good for them then. Lets just continue to be us playing by the rules, playing at Anfield, going in the same pubs. After this week thats it for me now with them. Buffets at the brick, Swapping players , siding with the chests. Honestly the stuff Ive read from them and City its all out war now . Not interested in decent blues /mates etc . Im going to give this all a wide birth till August. These lying , Sunak lying , Sunak riding home to do a interview- FUCK THE WORLD!!!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13853 on: Yesterday at 04:20:51 am »
but how do you really feel?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13854 on: Yesterday at 08:49:23 am »
Well theyve got a back up fund if $120billion dollars so what could go wrong?

Wonder what their position on Sly Six would be if this was the relief of Mafeking and they took Spurs sixth spot and role of nearly team?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13855 on: Yesterday at 09:03:20 am »
They were always going to spawn their way out of trouble as usual.

Corrupt PL stopped 777 - will they still be waving their cards next season when a throw in goes against them?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13856 on: Yesterday at 10:06:00 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:03:20 am
They were always going to spawn their way out of trouble as usual.

Corrupt PL stopped 777 - will they still be waving their cards next season when a throw in goes against them?
Im really not convinced this is the saviour they think it is. This deal is relying on the goodwill of two apparent lifelong Blues, but isnt backed by reality or an intrinsic look into the finances. They can court Moshiri all they like but he wants his cut, or at least a clean break with the money returned and they seem more interested in picking up a distressed asset on the cheap. People that rich do not buy football clubs through altruism.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13857 on: Yesterday at 10:57:37 am »
Power shift anyone?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13858 on: Yesterday at 11:01:56 am »
From the Echo:

https://x.com/EvertonNewsFeed/status/1799360031785427299

Manchester United are now expecting a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite to be done before June 30th with their being a growing belief that Defender could be on his way to United. Everton are attempting to hold out for a £75M fee
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13859 on: Yesterday at 11:28:18 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:01:56 am
From the Echo:

https://x.com/EvertonNewsFeed/status/1799360031785427299

Manchester United are now expecting a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite to be done before June 30th with their being a growing belief that Defender could be on his way to United. Everton are attempting to hold out for a £75M fee
they could end up getting close to that, all it needs is a decimal point.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13860 on: Yesterday at 11:32:31 am »
Surely United have learned their lesson by now? £75M for the next Harry Maguire, when they still have the original Harry Maguire at the club. Madness.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13861 on: Yesterday at 11:51:09 am »
That will be a failed transfer again in my very humble opinion. When he's asked to play more competitive and front foot football at a side with big expectations (and shite players around him) it reeks of a struggle. He'll be on loan to West Ham in a couple of years. His potential is good but it's not that fucking good.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13862 on: Yesterday at 11:53:06 am »
Be annoying if they get good money for him but funny that it's Utd paying it, I think he looks shit to be honest and was comically bad in Manchester v both City and Utd funnily enough.

On another note, hilarious how they think Dell lending someone money for a bid means they will have Dell's billions in the bank ready to spend on transfers.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13863 on: Yesterday at 12:01:08 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:53:06 am
On another note, hilarious how they think Dell lending someone money for a bid means they will have Dell's billions in the bank ready to spend on transfers.

They are definitely in the Moshiri money meme territory with this one. One of the dafter claims I saw was that the reason why Everton are backing Man City is down to  the fantasy that Dell wants the naming rights for BMD :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13864 on: Yesterday at 12:05:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:01:08 pm
They are definitely in the Moshiri money meme territory with this one. One of the dafter claims I saw was that the reason why Everton are backing Man City is down to  the fantasy that Dell wants the naming rights for BMD :lmao

If Dell dont own them there would be nothing stopping them having the naming rights though.

Maybe some financial stability may stop their constant fucking whining but to achieve that they would need a professional structure running the club. Just look how weve fluctuated over the last decade and United are yet to achieve II, despite being a money making machine.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13865 on: Yesterday at 12:17:14 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 12:05:15 pm
If Dell dont own them there would be nothing stopping them having the naming rights though.

A significant number of them seem to think Dell would be owning them or at the very least acting as the new Uncle Uzzy, rather the reality of his investment company lending them (and other clubs) money
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13866 on: Yesterday at 12:21:01 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:17:14 pm
A significant number of them seem to think Dell would be owning them or at the very least acting as the new Uncle Uzzy, rather the reality of his investment company lending them (and other clubs) money

The roll call of the clubs they have previously loaned money to isnt exactly inspiring,from the Times article;

MSD Partners has previously provided loans to Burnley, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Southampton and Derby County.

Actually theres a bit of a theme there.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13867 on: Yesterday at 01:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:06:00 am
Im really not convinced this is the saviour they think it is. This deal is relying on the goodwill of two apparent lifelong Blues, but isnt backed by reality or an intrinsic look into the finances. They can court Moshiri all they like but he wants his cut, or at least a clean break with the money returned and they seem more interested in picking up a distressed asset on the cheap. People that rich do not buy football clubs through altruism.

Even for lifelong boos, you'd still think that they would be scared off when they saw the state of the finances and certainly any backers would be wary of such a mismanaged shitshow too, they still have a stadium to finish paying for and building and even when finished it is not going to be a significant boost to their overall earnings either.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13868 on: Yesterday at 01:53:00 pm »
Roma owner Dan Friedkin linked with them now
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13869 on: Yesterday at 02:31:02 pm »
Whoever they get if anyone,every last penny of their wealth is Everton's money.  :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13870 on: Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:03:20 am
They were always going to spawn their way out of trouble as usual.

Corrupt PL stopped 777 - will they still be waving their cards next season when a throw in goes against them?

Private equity. They'll probably strip out the stadium from the club and lease it to them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13871 on: Yesterday at 03:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 02:31:02 pm
Whoever they get if anyone,every last penny of their wealth is Everton's money.  :D
Power-shift truly back on.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13872 on: Yesterday at 04:15:37 pm »
There's a bitter having a meltdown on Redcafe:

Net spend + wages I said, v Bayern we wouldnt even be close not a chance. Without taking wages into account we are 10th in the premier league spend from your source(interesting got a wages or combined one?) since 2014 other teams near double net spend and if you take into account wages it will be double triple quadruple spend with league rivals. if you want to catch up you have to invest heavily before you get revenue like most business. Only problem is its not allowed.

https://football-observatory.com/WeeklyPost429

Our peak spend I believe was 6th and we finished 8th twice and since then FFP kicked in made to sell our players. The Ukraine war and stadium sent us over FFP. Fair play to Villa theyve done well, see how long it lasts with FFP kicking in for them as well. Watkins to the cartel on the cheap is on the cards. Funny how Newcastle and Villa have to sell for FFP when they should be kicking on. No protecting the top 6 there clearly.


My issue with champions league expansion is I thought you guys couldnt play more games yet more games? Just brings more revenue in a Mickey Mouse competition thats rigged with coefficients so the same teams get through every year. 5 places to the premier league teams benefits the cartel so does prior league finishes gets you in.

The difference in revenue between 4th and 5th as Everton know very well form under Moyes is near impossible to breach without huge investment. Like Newcastle, Villa and City. And even when you do get top 4 you get a stinking group(coefficients) and not allowed to spend.

MUFC and Liverpool have way too much say on FFP hence the meeting with Richard Masters before he was signed off as league chairman. Corrupt. You think FFP is not heavily guided by them 2? And in their interest and the interest of sponsors? The idea is shut everyone else out. I guess thats when the 12 minutes added time was added as well + VAR clear and obvious
Stick it to them City I say.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13873 on: Yesterday at 04:20:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:32:31 am
Surely United have learned their lesson by now? £75M for the next Harry Maguire, when they still have the original Harry Maguire at the club. Madness.

How much is Quansah worth?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13874 on: Yesterday at 05:25:05 pm »
Don't understand Evertons ideas on corruption. If the 'red cartel' was a thing how come they've done so poorly in the last decade. If these rules are there to stop teams breaking into the old top 4 why is it now known as the top 6. How have Newcastle and villa made the champions league. Is it a top 8 now that are unbreachable?
Logged

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13875 on: Yesterday at 05:56:02 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 05:25:05 pm
Don't understand Evertons ideas on corruption. If the 'red cartel' was a thing how come they've done so poorly in the last decade. If these rules are there to stop teams breaking into the old top 4 why is it now known as the top 6. How have Newcastle and villa made the champions league. Is it a top 8 now that are unbreachable?
You've made the mistake of looking at things with a rational, sound mind. To understand Everton-think, you have to suspend all reasonable, rational thought. Then, it makes sense.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13876 on: Yesterday at 06:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:20:04 pm
How much is Quansah worth?



Southgate really missed a trick not taking Quansah. Should be in there ahead of Dunk.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13877 on: Today at 01:59:06 pm »
All of these prospective buyers are working on the assumption that Moshiri agrees to write off his loans ? Or has he agreed this already ?

The overall debt is eye watering and will take some effort/restructuring to bring things back in order.


 

 
