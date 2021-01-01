« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

RedSince86:
The ultimate Cuck Simp club.

What is the point in this club, besides being a submissive Gimp for the nouveau riche clubs of the PL.

When the Premier league was formed, these were in the big 5, the likes of Chelsea and Cheats have overtaken them with their disgusting money, shameless fucking club.

No relevance whatsoever.

The two hour long Premier League years compilation that Sky produce after every season, you never see Everton in any of them bar the four or five last day relegation scraps (among them the Hans Segers goal). They are a footnote.
Note that Everton have supported Manchester City in their brave fight against fair market valuations :lmao

The peoples club my arse
FiSh77:
Bit of a shit analogy, more like a 1975 Ford Cortina thinking its a boss car instead of an old banger

Oy!!  I've got a 1973 Ford Cortina and it IS a boss car. >:( :)
TheMissionary:
Oy!!  I've got a 1973 Ford Cortina and it IS a boss car. >:( :)

Anything from that year is obviously boss.
My -84 escort though,now that was a shit unreliable car.
FC Cuckold
