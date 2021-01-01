Who knows with their twisted mind set. They are really made up Madrid won last night because Klopp managed Dortmund, the sing YNWA, Emre Can is their captain and the manager of the winning team once had them top of the league before fucking them right off, for the team who won last night. What an Embarrassing outlook.
We celebrate our own success. They bask in the succcess of others.
We watch full throttle, attacking football blessed with goals. They watch shit-on-a-stick, grab-a-goal-at-set-pieces grim fare.
We enjoy and applaud the skills of one of football's finest ever defenders. They celebrate their short-armed keeper injuring one of football's finest ever defenders.
We create joyous, spine tingling atmospheres. They create toxic, spittle strewn atmospheres.
We watch football with smiles on our faces. They watch it with snarling, twisted expressions on their purple faces.
We are Liverpool. They are, as you say, embarrassing.