Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 733268 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13680 on: Today at 01:08:22 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:05:10 pm
There's been an interesting change in attitude from Blues over the last few months. The idea that even though it's bad, it's not quite as bad as people would have you believe. For instance, I'm hearing a lot of about how they're not going to be bullied into selling their best players and the ones they are going to sell - Branthwaite and maybe Onana - they're only going to sell if they get the silly money they're demanding.

Has the reality become so brutal that they've just decided delusion is the better option? I think a lot of them are just holding onto the fantasy that the Qataris or someone come in for them.

The reality will hit when, as Thelwell already hinted in programme notes, their summer signings are free transfers and loans, and they don't get excessive fees for their most saleable players
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13681 on: Today at 01:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:56:36 am
I think even if they went bust, Everton would win an EPL vote to be re-instated as the same club in League Two, essentially the same as happened with Rangers in Scotland.

All the lower league teams would be keen to have gate receipts from Everton's away support.

They'd be back in the Premier League before long, and I think Liverpool FC and other clubs would help them as much as they could, with other PL teams loaning them players etc.

I think the City council would make sure they at least retained the use of Goodison.

Even if your first scenario was true, the idea that they would be back in the PL before long overlooks the other big names that have dropped out over the years and how much they have struggled to get back in with much less precipitous falls than actually going bust. The idea that clubs would go out of their way to loan them players seems a little odd too, as seen by the past 30 years, Everton add fuck all to the league beyond simply existing, so whether it is them or some other side getting promoted makes little odds to the rest of the PL.

Retaining the use of Goodison would also be a potential negative too, they have been allowed to remain in the PL with a stadium that doesn't meet the required standards by being grandfathered in, that wouldn't be the case if they were seeking to be promoted.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13682 on: Today at 01:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:16:44 pm
Just another way we can be better than them.
I'd want derbies back as quickly as possible.

Though I don't work with any, and I don't have friends or relatives who are Blues, so I can ignore them easily enough.

We are already better than them, simply by not responding to their bile and vitriol in a similar manner, that is more than enough and by this point fuck the derbies, they ceased to be anything other than a focal point for their vileness long ago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13683 on: Today at 01:21:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:08:22 pm
The reality will hit when, as Thelwell already hinted in programme notes, their summer signings are free transfers and loans, and they don't get excessive fees for their most saleable players

Even free transfers aren't really "free". There's usually a signing on fee, and the wages come with a premium. They won't be able to offer competitive wages, certainly not when compared to those already at their own club, never mind the rest of the league.

Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:12:26 pm
The idea that clubs would go out of their way to loan them players seems a little odd too, as seen by the past 30 years, Everton add fuck all to the league beyond simply existing, so whether it is them or some other side getting promoted makes little odds to the rest of the PL.


Indeed. Everton deliberately dragged their feet submitting accounts, forcing investigations to take place later than they otherwise could have, and ensuring other teams were relegated in their place. Why the feck would any other club want to help this mismanaged shower of cnuts out, when it's clear as day they will shit on anyone and smile as they do it, to retain their top flight status?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13684 on: Today at 01:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:50:44 pm
The MV would be cheap, but given the debt, the EV would be higher. The creditors would still want paying if the club is sold.
Tgat's where the stadium comes in. They'll probably have to relinquish control of it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13685 on: Today at 01:36:28 pm »
Getting Everton posts cropping up on my Facebook. Probably because Im addicted to reading the comments. :D

Anytime theres a picture of their new ground they compare it to the cowshed that is Anfield apparently. Cute. Someone criticised the things weve done to the local community. Probably some valid points but I cant imagine moving out of the area completely will do many favours for the local businesses around Goodison who are dependent on matchday footfall.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13686 on: Today at 01:38:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:05:05 am
Everton have brought down a multi billion dollar group in 777

Thats the level of shit they are at.

Seems to bring down everyone associated with them eventually.

Be interesting to see a list of the entities owning their debt currently,might be a fluid situation with those being sold and sold again down the road.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13687 on: Today at 01:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:16:44 pm
Just another way we can be better than them.
I'd want derbies back as quickly as possible.

Though I don't work with any, and I don't have friends or relatives who are Blues, so I can ignore them easily enough.

I work with and know plenty of blues who are a mix of sound, truly bitter and horrible and anything in between. Without fail they'dall take great delight in seeing us go down the pan. They all wanted null and void to stop us winning the league.

If they hate the corrupt Premier League so much, let them enjoy their football outside of it.

Not that we will ever get so much as a year off from them anyway.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13688 on: Today at 03:00:06 pm »
Wonder how it's going with the clubs who were going to go direct to EFC to negotiate a financial settlement for EFC gaining a playing advantage for their cheating and subsequent points deduction version 1.0?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13689 on: Today at 03:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:36:28 pm
Getting Everton posts cropping up on my Facebook. Probably because Im addicted to reading the comments. :D

Anytime theres a picture of their new ground they compare it to the cowshed that is Anfield apparently. Cute. Someone criticised the things weve done to the local community. Probably some valid points but I cant imagine moving out of the area completely will do many favours for the local businesses around Goodison who are dependent on matchday footfall.

They conveniently forget that there were streets behind the park end with houses on them and like you point out, the whole area around Goodison is going to take a big hit IF they ever move. There are businesses there that I reckon will go under without the match day income
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13690 on: Today at 03:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:36:28 pm
Getting Everton posts cropping up on my Facebook. Probably because Im addicted to reading the comments. :D
The levels of delusion are off the scale at the moment - the idea that they're a huge club (despite years of telling us that their fans all live within spitting distance of County Road), the belief that an incoming Labour government will help them out (because obviously there are no other areas of the state requiring financing) and that they have a fantastic and rich history (if you don't include the last 30 years). It's hilarious and is the perfect tonic if you're missing on-the-pitch football entertainment. Time to get the popcorn out...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13691 on: Today at 03:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:57:03 pm
Without fail they'dall take great delight in seeing us go down the pan. They all wanted null and void to stop us winning the league.

That sounds a lot like at you times ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13692 on: Today at 03:27:42 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:19:17 pm
The levels of delusion are off the scale at the moment - the idea that they're a huge club (despite years of telling us that their fans all live within spitting distance of County Road), the belief that an incoming Labour government will help them out (because obviously there are no other areas of the state requiring financing) and that they have a fantastic and rich history (if you don't include the last 30 years). It's hilarious and is the perfect tonic if you're missing on-the-pitch football entertainment. Time to get the popcorn out...

In my 57 years they've won 3 leagues, the fa Cup twice and the cup winners cup. Its 37 years since they won the league, forest have won bigger prizes than them in my life ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13693 on: Today at 03:35:18 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:19:17 pm
The levels of delusion are off the scale at the moment - the idea that they're a huge club (despite years of telling us that their fans all live within spitting distance of County Road), the belief that an incoming Labour government will help them out (because obviously there are no other areas of the state requiring financing) and that they have a fantastic and rich history (if you don't include the last 30 years). It's hilarious and is the perfect tonic if you're missing on-the-pitch football entertainment. Time to get the popcorn out...

Well Andy Burnham has been hovering around Uniteds scheme to get their nose into the public trough so in the interest of fairness..
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13694 on: Today at 03:47:33 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13695 on: Today at 04:26:06 pm »
They're fuming over Anthony Gordon's little interview too ;D

https://twitter.com/Lea_EFC/status/1796630622552682871?s=19
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13696 on: Today at 04:28:15 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:35:18 pm
Well Andy Burnham has been hovering around Uniteds scheme to get their nose into the public trough so in the interest of fairness..

Boss blue Burnham has bagsied all the government money for Old Trafford and City's legal fees
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13697 on: Today at 04:59:21 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:26:06 pm
They're fuming over Anthony Gordon's little interview too ;D

https://twitter.com/Lea_EFC/status/1796630622552682871?s=19
Didn't like him, but I'm sure he's sowing the seeds to come here one day
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13698 on: Today at 05:12:01 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:26:06 pm
They're fuming over Anthony Gordon's little interview too ;D

https://twitter.com/Lea_EFC/status/1796630622552682871?s=19

That's a 'come and get me' if ever there was one. He knows perfectly well what he has just done

 ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13699 on: Today at 05:20:23 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 04:59:21 pm
Didn't like him, but I'm sure he's sowing the seeds to come here one day

And be on the end of a hiding with the Saudis?

Fuck him the diving, Clare Balding headed cnut
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13700 on: Today at 05:26:10 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:26:06 pm
They're fuming over Anthony Gordon's little interview too ;D

https://twitter.com/Lea_EFC/status/1796630622552682871?s=19
Fuckinghell. He might aswell have dropped his knickers and bent over. He definitely wants to play for us.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13701 on: Today at 05:33:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:13:47 pm
They conveniently forget that there were streets behind the park end with houses on them and like you point out, the whole area around Goodison is going to take a big hit IF they ever move. There are businesses there that I reckon will go under without the match day income
Gwladys Street also had a row of houses on both sides behind that end. They demolished a row in order to extend the Gwladys. Rows and rows went for the current Park End and the car park on it now. They don't give a monkeys about the local community either, and can't wait to leave it behind. Neither club have the moral high ground on this one. Any community with a football ground in the middle of it will encounter a number of benefits and drawbacks. Goodison has been both a benefit and blight on its surrounding community, same as Anfield and every other stadium built within residential areas.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13702 on: Today at 05:41:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:26:10 pm
Fuckinghell. He might aswell have dropped his knickers and bent over. He definitely wants to play for us.

Well Rafa did give him his breakthrough. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13703 on: Today at 05:46:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:26:10 pm
Fuckinghell. He might aswell have dropped his knickers and bent over. He definitely wants to play for us.

Makes Todd Cantwell's come and get me a plea a few seasons ago look amateur by comparison
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13704 on: Today at 09:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:33:54 pm
Gwladys Street also had a row of houses on both sides behind that end. They demolished a row in order to extend the Gwladys. Rows and rows went for the current Park End and the car park on it now. They don't give a monkeys about the local community either, and can't wait to leave it behind. Neither club have the moral high ground on this one. Any community with a football ground in the middle of it will encounter a number of benefits and drawbacks. Goodison has been both a benefit and blight on its surrounding community, same as Anfield and every other stadium built within residential areas.
"But, but, but... The Redshite" 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13705 on: Today at 09:01:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:35:18 pm
Well Andy Burnham has been hovering around Uniteds scheme to get their nose into the public trough so in the interest of fairness..

Its not Utds scheme, it's a scheme to get money to regenerate the area that Ratcliffe has jumped on, not the other way around.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13706 on: Today at 09:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:33:54 pm
Gwladys Street also had a row of houses on both sides behind that end. They demolished a row in order to extend the Gwladys. Rows and rows went for the current Park End and the car park on it now. They don't give a monkeys about the local community either, and can't wait to leave it behind. Neither club have the moral high ground on this one. Any community with a football ground in the middle of it will encounter a number of benefits and drawbacks. Goodison has been both a benefit and blight on its surrounding community, same as Anfield and every other stadium built within residential areas.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13707 on: Today at 09:59:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:01:25 pm
Its not Utds scheme, it's a scheme to get money to regenerate the area that Ratcliffe has jumped on, not the other way around.

True but Ratcliffe, like any melodrama villain, has weaselled his way onto the scheme twirling his mustachios, polishing his monocle and flourishing his satin lined cape.

And sporting a raffishly tilted top hat.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13708 on: Today at 10:27:11 pm »
The Premier League have saved Everton from themselves by stalling the 777 Partners takeover to the point that 777 Partners are near bankrupt.  I hope Evertonians are eternally grateful to them for their interference.

If they can get new owners in that clear away the monumental debts built up by them living way beyond their means then that would be an incredible escape.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13709 on: Today at 10:50:54 pm »
Former Everton player Kevin Campbell apparently very ill after kidney failure. Wishing him all the best and a healthy recovery.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13710 on: Today at 10:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:50:54 pm
Former Everton player Kevin Campbell apparently very ill after kidney failure. Wishing him all the best and a healthy recovery.

Im sure Ive heard this about him a while ago and I think he was looking for a transplant.

Hopefully he recovers.
