Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 731450 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13680 on: Today at 01:08:22 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:05:10 pm
There's been an interesting change in attitude from Blues over the last few months. The idea that even though it's bad, it's not quite as bad as people would have you believe. For instance, I'm hearing a lot of about how they're not going to be bullied into selling their best players and the ones they are going to sell - Branthwaite and maybe Onana - they're only going to sell if they get the silly money they're demanding.

Has the reality become so brutal that they've just decided delusion is the better option? I think a lot of them are just holding onto the fantasy that the Qataris or someone come in for them.

The reality will hit when, as Thelwell already hinted in programme notes, their summer signings are free transfers and loans, and they don't get excessive fees for their most saleable players
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13681 on: Today at 01:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:56:36 am
I think even if they went bust, Everton would win an EPL vote to be re-instated as the same club in League Two, essentially the same as happened with Rangers in Scotland.

All the lower league teams would be keen to have gate receipts from Everton's away support.

They'd be back in the Premier League before long, and I think Liverpool FC and other clubs would help them as much as they could, with other PL teams loaning them players etc.

I think the City council would make sure they at least retained the use of Goodison.

Even if your first scenario was true, the idea that they would be back in the PL before long overlooks the other big names that have dropped out over the years and how much they have struggled to get back in with much less precipitous falls than actually going bust. The idea that clubs would go out of their way to loan them players seems a little odd too, as seen by the past 30 years, Everton add fuck all to the league beyond simply existing, so whether it is them or some other side getting promoted makes little odds to the rest of the PL.

Retaining the use of Goodison would also be a potential negative too, they have been allowed to remain in the PL with a stadium that doesn't meet the required standards by being grandfathered in, that wouldn't be the case if they were seeking to be promoted.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13682 on: Today at 01:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:16:44 pm
Just another way we can be better than them.
I'd want derbies back as quickly as possible.

Though I don't work with any, and I don't have friends or relatives who are Blues, so I can ignore them easily enough.

We are already better than them, simply by not responding to their bile and vitriol in a similar manner, that is more than enough and by this point fuck the derbies, they ceased to be anything other than a focal point for their vileness long ago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13683 on: Today at 01:21:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:08:22 pm
The reality will hit when, as Thelwell already hinted in programme notes, their summer signings are free transfers and loans, and they don't get excessive fees for their most saleable players

Even free transfers aren't really "free". There's usually a signing on fee, and the wages come with a premium. They won't be able to offer competitive wages, certainly not when compared to those already at their own club, never mind the rest of the league.

Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:12:26 pm
The idea that clubs would go out of their way to loan them players seems a little odd too, as seen by the past 30 years, Everton add fuck all to the league beyond simply existing, so whether it is them or some other side getting promoted makes little odds to the rest of the PL.


Indeed. Everton deliberately dragged their feet submitting accounts, forcing investigations to take place later than they otherwise could have, and ensuring other teams were relegated in their place. Why the feck would any other club want to help this mismanaged shower of cnuts out, when it's clear as day they will shit on anyone and smile as they do it, to retain their top flight status?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13684 on: Today at 01:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:50:44 pm
The MV would be cheap, but given the debt, the EV would be higher. The creditors would still want paying if the club is sold.
Tgat's where the stadium comes in. They'll probably have to relinquish control of it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13685 on: Today at 01:36:28 pm »
Getting Everton posts cropping up on my Facebook. Probably because Im addicted to reading the comments. :D

Anytime theres a picture of their new ground they compare it to the cowshed that is Anfield apparently. Cute. Someone criticised the things weve done to the local community. Probably some valid points but I cant imagine moving out of the area completely will do many favours for the local businesses around Goodison who are dependent on matchday footfall.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13686 on: Today at 01:38:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:05:05 am
Everton have brought down a multi billion dollar group in 777

Thats the level of shit they are at.

Seems to bring down everyone associated with them eventually.

Be interesting to see a list of the entities owning their debt currently,might be a fluid situation with those being sold and sold again down the road.
