As I said before, if you're a team expecting to finish mid to bottom half of the table next year, you should refuse to do any business with a club that's already fucked over any number of other teams to stay in the league at their expense.



Given the transfer market is cooling and FFP/P&S is finally starting to bite into most of the bigger clubs, if you're a West Ham or Crystal Palace you can't expect stupid money for your players and you won't be looking to pay stupid money to replace anyone. There will be plenty of options out there for decent mid-level players, so you would think most clubs will happily leave Everton to stew until July 1st.



There is absolutely no need to do any business with Everton at this point. They have a couple of decent players, but nobody that any team out there should feel desperate enough to have to cause a bidding war. I think everyone will just want to watch and wait.