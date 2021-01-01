« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 730675 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,722
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13640 on: Yesterday at 08:47:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm
There's more people milling about on non match days than go to Goodison  ;D

Obviously the above is a joke, but this bit is serious, you see coach loads of foreign tourists turning up at Old Trafford most days, I'm not sure if they are Japanese or Chinese, or another Far Easten country, but they pile off the coaches taking pics of everything then pile into the shop. I was getting told about one fella who bought 3 sets of kits for his 3 kids, 1st 2nd and 3rd kits, so 9 kits in total, dropped a grand just on them. You see them all getting back on the coaches with bags and bags of merchandise, each coach load must spend a minimum £5k in the shop

On that basis youd need about ten coachloads a day just to pay one day of Casemiros salary.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,560
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13641 on: Today at 08:25:27 am »
Today will be a damp squib with yet another usurer getting their hooks into the Boos.

Is it legal to take out a mortgage on a playing asset? Hmmmm..
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,195
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13642 on: Today at 09:01:38 am »
Joyceeeeee

Everton confirm 777 Partners proposed takeover has ended.
A club statement said: The agreement between 777 Partners and Blue Heaven Holdings Limited for the sale and purchase of the majority shareholding in the Club expired today.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13643 on: Today at 09:03:52 am »
What now?
Logged
mines a pint

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13644 on: Today at 09:07:00 am »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 09:03:52 am
What now?
Administration? Points Deduction? Fire Sale? Relegation? Go bust? Cease to exist?
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,099
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13645 on: Today at 09:11:42 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:07:00 am
Administration? Points Deduction? Fire Sale? Relegation? Go bust? Cease to exist?
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13646 on: Today at 09:14:10 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:07:00 am
Administration? Points Deduction? Fire Sale? Relegation? Go bust? Cease to exist?
Oh please.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,933
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13647 on: Today at 09:20:36 am »
Why would anyone engage with Moshiri now when they can pick up the distressed asset later down the line for far, far less money?

Would it essentially be get involved now in the hope of maintaining their PL status before Moshiri and the current ownership do more damage?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,195
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13648 on: Today at 09:32:35 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:07:00 am
Administration? Points Deduction? Fire Sale? Relegation? Go bust? Cease to exist?
Don't threaten me with a good time
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,973
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13649 on: Today at 09:33:03 am »
They're made up with this (rightly as 777 would have crippled them).

A few months ago it was "why are the corrupt PL holding this up?"
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,645
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13650 on: Today at 09:44:51 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:07:00 am
Administration? Points Deduction? Fire Sale? Relegation? Go bust? Cease to exist?
:wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,926
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13651 on: Today at 09:45:19 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:07:00 am
Administration? Points Deduction? Fire Sale? Relegation? Go bust? Cease to exist?

Stop it ya big tease.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,645
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13652 on: Today at 09:58:52 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 09:45:19 am
Stop it ya big tease.
Jred showing more than a hint of stocking top with his post.  :-* 
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,936
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13653 on: Today at 10:05:05 am »
Everton have brought down a multi billion dollar group in 777

Thats the level of shit they are at.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,905
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13654 on: Today at 10:06:02 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:07:00 am
Administration? Points Deduction? Fire Sale? Relegation? Go bust? Cease to exist?
I'll give you twenty four hours to cease with this!
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13655 on: Today at 10:07:17 am »
Dont they owe a load of money to 777. I mean I assume they arent just giving the money away. So how do they pay them back!???
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,025
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13656 on: Today at 10:10:38 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:07:00 am
Administration? Points Deduction? Fire Sale? Relegation? Go bust? Cease to exist?

ALL OF THE ABOVE!!!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,025
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13657 on: Today at 10:14:46 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:20:36 am
Why would anyone engage with Moshiri now when they can pick up the distressed asset later down the line for far, far less money?

Would it essentially be get involved now in the hope of maintaining their PL status before Moshiri and the current ownership do more damage?

The club is worthless. It has close to a billion in debts. You could buy it for a quid, but not before the creditors have picked the carcass clean.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:05:05 am
Everton have brought down a multi billion dollar group in 777

Thats the level of shit they are at.

Once Everton touch you...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,596
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13658 on: Today at 10:17:53 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:33:03 am
They're made up with this (rightly as 777 would have crippled them).

A few months ago it was "why are the corrupt PL holding this up?"
They were crippled already, surely?

Ev have played a blinder here - finish the season off then announce the takeover is dead so no more penalties can be applied. Hindisght says that this has to have been the ploy all along as anyone with an ounce of common sense knew that the 777 takeover would never happen.

Be interesting to see how they pay back what they were given to limp over the line. To me, it seems administration is the only way forward for them as there is no way anyone will take them on with the level of debts they have racked up. Also very interesting to see what happens to the Bitterdome now as well...
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,973
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13659 on: Today at 10:19:56 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 10:17:53 am
They were crippled already, surely?

Ev have played a blinder here - finish the season off then announce the takeover is dead so no more penalties can be applied. Hindisght says that this has to have been the ploy all along as anyone with an ounce of common sense knew that the 777 takeover would never happen.

Be interesting to see how they pay back what they were given to limp over the line. To me, it seems administration is the only way forward for them as there is no way anyone will take them on with the level of debts they have racked up. Also very interesting to see what happens to the Bitterdome now as well...

It's too far along not to finish off - just hope the council aren't obliged to put the money up which was always my fear with it when the money ran out.

They've done well to let 777 basically build them a ground. What's in it for them though? Can they at least make a claim on that asset?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:30 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,778
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13660 on: Today at 10:24:38 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:47:42 pm
On that basis youd need about ten coachloads a day just to pay one day of Casemiros salary.

I doubt evertons shop does £50k a month ;D

I'm going on the low end, they could be taking over £100k a day just from the coaches
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,778
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13661 on: Today at 10:27:08 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:19:56 am
It's too far along not to finish off - just hope the council aren't obliged to put the money up which was always my fear with it when the money ran out.

They've done well to let 777 basically build them a ground. What's in it for them though? Can they at least make a claim on that asset?


The Nou Mestella has been mothballed for over a decade now, if the money isn't there, it isn't getting finished.

Wonder how quickly 777 will demand their £250 million back, funny as fuck if its end of June. These are done
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,560
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13662 on: Today at 10:31:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:08 am
The Nou Mestella has been mothballed for over a decade now, if the money isn't there, it isn't getting finished.

Wonder how quickly 777 will demand their £250 million back, funny as fuck if its end of June. These are done

And the financial pressure will lead to the vultures offering even more for their so called family silver.

Ratcliffe will be licking his lips over his morning cafe noisette in Monaco at the thought of screwing them over Branthwaite.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13663 on: Today at 10:31:37 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 10:17:53 am
They were crippled already, surely?

Ev have played a blinder here - finish the season off then announce the takeover is dead so no more penalties can be applied. Hindisght says that this has to have been the ploy all along as anyone with an ounce of common sense knew that the 777 takeover would never happen.

That's far from playing a blinder. They finished 14 points clear of relegation in the end - they'd have been better off taking the administration hit last season.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,025
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13664 on: Today at 10:39:20 am »
As I said before, if you're a team expecting to finish mid to bottom half of the table next year, you should refuse to do any business with a club that's already fucked over any number of other teams to stay in the league at their expense.

Given the transfer market is cooling and FFP/P&S is finally starting to bite into most of the bigger clubs, if you're a West Ham or Crystal Palace you can't expect stupid money for your players and you won't be looking to pay stupid money to replace anyone. There will be plenty of options out there for decent mid-level players, so you would think most clubs will happily leave Everton to stew until July 1st.

There is absolutely no need to do any business with Everton at this point. They have a couple of decent players, but nobody that any team out there should feel desperate enough to have to cause a bidding war. I think everyone will just want to watch and wait.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Up
« previous next »
 