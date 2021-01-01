« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 730221 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,720
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13640 on: Yesterday at 08:47:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm
There's more people milling about on non match days than go to Goodison  ;D

Obviously the above is a joke, but this bit is serious, you see coach loads of foreign tourists turning up at Old Trafford most days, I'm not sure if they are Japanese or Chinese, or another Far Easten country, but they pile off the coaches taking pics of everything then pile into the shop. I was getting told about one fella who bought 3 sets of kits for his 3 kids, 1st 2nd and 3rd kits, so 9 kits in total, dropped a grand just on them. You see them all getting back on the coaches with bags and bags of merchandise, each coach load must spend a minimum £5k in the shop

On that basis youd need about ten coachloads a day just to pay one day of Casemiros salary.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,555
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13641 on: Today at 08:25:27 am »
Today will be a damp squib with yet another usurer getting their hooks into the Boos.

Is it legal to take out a mortgage on a playing asset? Hmmmm..
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,194
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13642 on: Today at 09:01:38 am »
Joyceeeeee

Everton confirm 777 Partners proposed takeover has ended.
A club statement said: The agreement between 777 Partners and Blue Heaven Holdings Limited for the sale and purchase of the majority shareholding in the Club expired today.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,919
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13643 on: Today at 09:03:52 am »
What now?
Logged
mines a pint

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13644 on: Today at 09:07:00 am »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 09:03:52 am
What now?
Administration? Points Deduction? Fire Sale? Relegation? Go bust? Cease to exist?
Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,099
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13645 on: Today at 09:11:42 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:07:00 am
Administration? Points Deduction? Fire Sale? Relegation? Go bust? Cease to exist?
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Up
« previous next »
 