I thought that too. Their season ticket renewal for the 24/25 season ran from February 15th to April 26th so they've been borrowing money to keep the lights on whilst that cash was coming in. They are up to their proverbial eyeballs in debt and whilst their fans point to United's debt as being worse, they always miss the point that United are still a money-making machine and can service that debt.



There's more people milling about on non match days than go to GoodisonObviously the above is a joke, but this bit is serious, you see coach loads of foreign tourists turning up at Old Trafford most days, I'm not sure if they are Japanese or Chinese, or another Far Easten country, but they pile off the coaches taking pics of everything then pile into the shop. I was getting told about one fella who bought 3 sets of kits for his 3 kids, 1st 2nd and 3rd kits, so 9 kits in total, dropped a grand just on them. You see them all getting back on the coaches with bags and bags of merchandise, each coach load must spend a minimum £5k in the shop