What continues to stagger me is their fanbases optimism of the situation, or the dire delusion that much at all is wrong. Im yet to meet an Everton fan - I work in town, mother in law is a blue etc - who is realistic or pragmatic towards the bleak truth. You see the odd doomsayer online who in reality is probably correct, but theyre quickly shouted down. Its almost like the positive end to their season on the pitch has blinded them to the situation off of it.
They are seriously fucked and will likely sell Onana to meet PSR rules, then sell Branthwaite to keep the lights on.