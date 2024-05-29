« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 729051 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13600 on: May 29, 2024, 04:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on May 29, 2024, 04:14:58 pm
That's a tremendous windfall for Carlisle...£6m.Hopefully Everton pass it on and it isn't swallowed up in the Blueshites debt. They should insist Man Utd pay it directly to them.
Well they kept the transfer levy that is supposed to go into the national pot for youth development used it to balance the books claiming it was spent on their academy  so youth
And they call the PL corrupt
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13601 on: May 29, 2024, 04:33:30 pm »
Quote from: 12C on May 29, 2024, 04:22:41 pm
Well they kept the transfer levy that is supposed to go into the national pot for youth development used it to balance the books claiming it was spent on their academy  so youth
And they call the PL corrupt
The same "Corrupt PL" that they are desperate to stay in.
« Reply #13602 on: May 29, 2024, 04:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on May 29, 2024, 04:14:58 pm
That's a tremendous windfall for Carlisle...£6m.Hopefully Everton pass it on and it isn't swallowed up in the Blueshites debt. They should insist Man Utd pay it directly to them.
Just imagine if 777 get their grubby mitts on it.

Within a microsecond it would have been bank transferred to keep a dodgy Kazhakstani airline they part own afloat.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13603 on: May 29, 2024, 04:51:05 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 29, 2024, 04:49:50 pm
Just imagine if 777 get their grubby mitts on it.

Within a microsecond it would have been bank transferred to keep a dodgy Kazhakstani airline they part own afloat.
"Kopite behaviour"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13604 on: Yesterday at 11:27:09 pm »
Got to think 777 aren't going to end up as owners

Quote
Evertons prospective owner, 777 Partners, is expected to miss its latest deadline to buy the club, enabling Farhad Moshiri to commence talks with any other parties interested in his majority shareholding.

This month, Moshiri extended a share purchase agreement (SPA) with 777 to 31 May despite the Miami-based investment firms well-documented financial and legal challenges and inability to satisfy the Premier Leagues conditions for a takeover after eight months. The SPA is expected to expire at midnight east-coast time in the US (5am BST) without 777 paying off a loan of £158m to MSP Sports Capital and two Merseyside businessmen, George Downing and Andy Bell, leaving Moshiri free to explore other investment options in the financially troubled club.

Evertons owner told the clubs fan advisory board last week that he had received unsolicited approaches from several interested parties but was legally prevented from engaging with them by the SPA. The Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor subsequently said he had inquired about Everton, although he cannot invest in another Premier League team without selling his 45% stake in Palace.

The end of the SPA with 777 does not signal the end of Moshiris financial predicament or a new dawn for Everton. Technically it does not end 777s interest in Everton, despite the company facing allegations of fraud in a New York civil court and its co-owners, Josh Wander and Steven Pasko, resigning from the board of its football operations.

Moshiri has ploughed about £450m into Everton but stands to lose most, if not all, of his investment unless a buyer emerges who is willing to take on the clubs debts. Everton have taken loans worth £220m from Rights and Media Funding and £158m from MSP, Downing and Bell, and have relied on loans totalling about £200m from 777 for working capital and the development of their new stadium over the past eight months.

Everton insist their financial position is stable with the next tranche of broadcasting revenue and season-ticket income likely to ease cashflow issues in the short-term. The opening of the transfer window on 14 June also enables Everton to raise funds through player sales, a position confirmed by the manager, Sean Dyche, and director of football, Kevin Thelwell.

Jarrad Branthwaite is of interest to Manchester United, Amadou Onana could be sold and there are doubts over the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer and was offered an extension before the end of this season. The uncertainty over Evertons ownership, however, may influence Calvert-Lewins decision on whether to sign.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/30/everton-new-buyers-777-partners-miss-latest-deadline
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13605 on: Today at 12:24:16 am »
If I was thinking of buying a player off Everton (and all the PL clubs are facing FFP challenges) I would be aware of their desperation to sell before 30th June (to avoid what happened to Forest). You'd be daft to dive in now, it's not like they have players that are that good.  Expect them to find it harder than they think. Buying early in the window means being sensible, the panic buys and overpayments come later in the window. Anyone chucking £60m at Everton will have nothing left and selling players to raise funds is a lot harder now as well. even Chelsea will find themselves constrained this year.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13606 on: Today at 01:59:28 am »
So basically after today they are up for sale again and they owe 777 group over £200m in payday loans.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13607 on: Today at 07:46:05 am »
The only mystery is why Moshiri gave them an extension.
On the next tranche of TV money bailing them out -- I thought that was already borrowed against?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13608 on: Today at 08:36:54 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:46:05 am
The only mystery is why Moshiri gave them an extension.
On the next tranche of TV money bailing them out -- I thought that was already borrowed against?

It's not much of a mystery. Factually they offered him more money than the other bidder. After that he made the classic poker fail of getting pot committed on the flop.

Speculatively, 777 are so much smoke and mirrors themselves that they are unlikely to run to the regulator saying they have found loads of doggy goings on in Everton's accounts the same way Todd Boehly has done at Chelsea.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13609 on: Today at 09:07:54 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:24:16 am
If I was thinking of buying a player off Everton (and all the PL clubs are facing FFP challenges) I would be aware of their desperation to sell before 30th June (to avoid what happened to Forest). You'd be daft to dive in now, it's not like they have players that are that good.

The money their fans are crying for for Branthwaite & Calvert-Lewin is laughable. Figures of £75 million upwards for Branthwaite being quoted by their fans.
« Reply #13610 on: Today at 09:23:48 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:46:05 am
The only mystery is why Moshiri gave them an extension.
On the next tranche of TV money bailing them out -- I thought that was already borrowed against?

He'll lose everything if the club goes into administration. Shareholders are lowest priority creditors in any distribution of assets (so there'll be zilch left for him). Their shares also usually become worthless.

This depends whether the lender calls in the monies borrowed against future income, I think, or if they're willing to give further credit. I mean, would you trust Everton with extending their credit and paying up in the future. I'd want my money now before they go kaput.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13611 on: Today at 09:44:37 am »
What happens to the money 777 have been loaning Everton then?
« Reply #13612 on: Today at 09:50:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:44:37 am
What happens to the money 777 have been loaning Everton then?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrfjDfL0fxQ
« Reply #13613 on: Today at 09:52:52 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:07:54 am
The money their fans are crying for for Branthwaite & Calvert-Lewin is laughable. Figures of £75 million upwards for Branthwaite being quoted by their fans.

When Man Utd come knocking, why wouldn't you expect a ludicrous fee
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13614 on: Today at 10:01:56 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:24:16 am
If I was thinking of buying a player off Everton (and all the PL clubs are facing FFP challenges) I would be aware of their desperation to sell before 30th June (to avoid what happened to Forest). You'd be daft to dive in now, it's not like they have players that are that good.  Expect them to find it harder than they think. Buying early in the window means being sensible, the panic buys and overpayments come later in the window. Anyone chucking £60m at Everton will have nothing left and selling players to raise funds is a lot harder now as well. even Chelsea will find themselves constrained this year.
The additonal issue for many clubs is that buying anyone before 30th June means it will count towards last season's figures. Even if the fee is amortised over the contract that could still be £10-£20m depending on the player. Teams like Chelsea, Utd and Arsenal were near the limit so I expect they may wait till after 30th June to buy.

I see a double discount sale happening that last week of June. I would say its a firesale but wood and fire don't go together well!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13615 on: Today at 10:09:38 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:46:05 am
On the next tranche of TV money bailing them out -- I thought that was already borrowed against?
I thought that too. Their season ticket renewal for the 24/25 season ran from February 15th to April 26th so they've been borrowing money to keep the lights on whilst that cash was coming in. They are up to their proverbial eyeballs in debt and whilst their fans point to United's debt as being worse, they always miss the point that United are still a money-making machine and can service that debt.
« Reply #13616 on: Today at 10:30:45 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:52:52 am
When Man Utd come knocking, why wouldn't you expect a ludicrous fee
You can get man utd to pay extra for speed holes they are that shite at transfers :D
« Reply #13617 on: Today at 11:16:18 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 10:30:45 am
You can get man utd to pay extra for speed holes they are that shite at transfers :D
Not with Sir Jim in charge, unless he can get the tax payer to fund it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13618 on: Today at 11:52:59 am »
With all those buyers "waiting in the wings"  ::) I'm sure the Shite will be ok.
« Reply #13619 on: Today at 01:10:15 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:09:38 am
I thought that too. Their season ticket renewal for the 24/25 season ran from February 15th to April 26th so they've been borrowing money to keep the lights on whilst that cash was coming in. They are up to their proverbial eyeballs in debt and whilst their fans point to United's debt as being worse, they always miss the point that United are still a money-making machine and can service that debt.


Gate income is so low, would all those renewed season tickets provide enough revenue to keep things ticking over for even a month?
« Reply #13620 on: Today at 01:12:08 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:46:05 am
The only mystery is why Moshiri gave them an extension.
On the next tranche of TV money bailing them out -- I thought that was already borrowed against?

Wouldn't surprise me at all if he extended again. There's nobody else out there who are interested.
« Reply #13621 on: Today at 01:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:24:16 am
If I was thinking of buying a player off Everton (and all the PL clubs are facing FFP challenges) I would be aware of their desperation to sell before 30th June (to avoid what happened to Forest). You'd be daft to dive in now, it's not like they have players that are that good.  Expect them to find it harder than they think. Buying early in the window means being sensible, the panic buys and overpayments come later in the window. Anyone chucking £60m at Everton will have nothing left and selling players to raise funds is a lot harder now as well. even Chelsea will find themselves constrained this year.

As a low to mid table PL club, knowing that Everton have behaved like complete shitheads and happily seen other clubs relegated ahead of them, I'd make a point of refusing to do business with them until July. Everton will fuck any other club over to stay in the Prem, so nobody should be doing them any favours.
« Reply #13622 on: Today at 01:26:33 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:07:54 am
The money their fans are crying for for Branthwaite & Calvert-Lewin is laughable. Figures of £75 million upwards for Branthwaite being quoted by their fans.

£75m...

« Reply #13623 on: Today at 02:23:31 pm »
The other interested buyer may be A-CAP.
https://josimarfootball.com/2024/05/31/black-friday/
« Reply #13624 on: Today at 04:22:22 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 02:23:31 pm
The other interested buyer may be A-CAP.
https://josimarfootball.com/2024/05/31/black-friday/

The Doomsday Clock is one minute off midnight, isnt it?
« Reply #13625 on: Today at 04:48:09 pm »
So King, (Kenny) could own the Blues?
« Reply #13626 on: Today at 05:49:09 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 04:48:09 pm
So King, (Kenny) could own the Blues?
Like he used to own them in the 80s ?
« Reply #13627 on: Today at 05:56:45 pm »
https://x.com/JosimarFotball/status/1796502087741948084

Quote
All of the football clubs in the 777 Partners portfolio are up for sale. But the full scale of the colossal debt burden at Genoa will be a concern for potential buyers, and where does this leave Everton?

By @PhilippeAuclair and @pbsportswriter
« Reply #13628 on: Today at 05:58:20 pm »
« Reply #13629 on: Today at 06:11:54 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:58:20 pm
Proper fucked.

Theyre hoping either an oil state steps in or Putin decides hes had enough and sanctions are lifted on the oligarchs.

Thats their cunning plan.
« Reply #13630 on: Today at 06:15:19 pm »
Bad enough owning one club off the back of a leveraged buyout. When you have an entire portfolio of clubs built on debt and constant borrowing spiralling out of control, you get 777.

But yeah, boo, redshite, something something...
« Reply #13631 on: Today at 06:22:38 pm »
What continues to stagger me is their fanbases optimism of the situation, or the dire delusion that much at all is wrong. Im yet to meet an Everton fan - I work in town, mother in law is a blue etc - who is realistic or pragmatic towards the bleak truth. You see the odd doomsayer online who in reality is probably correct, but theyre quickly shouted down. Its almost like the positive end to their season on the pitch has blinded them to the situation off of it.

They are seriously fucked and will likely sell Onana to meet PSR rules, then sell Branthwaite to keep the lights on.
« Reply #13632 on: Today at 06:46:25 pm »
« Reply #13633 on: Today at 06:54:25 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:09:38 am
I thought that too. Their season ticket renewal for the 24/25 season ran from February 15th to April 26th so they've been borrowing money to keep the lights on whilst that cash was coming in. They are up to their proverbial eyeballs in debt and whilst their fans point to United's debt as being worse, they always miss the point that United are still a money-making machine and can service that debt.

There's more people milling about on non match days than go to Goodison  ;D

Obviously the above is a joke, but this bit is serious, you see coach loads of foreign tourists turning up at Old Trafford most days, I'm not sure if they are Japanese or Chinese, or another Far Easten country, but they pile off the coaches taking pics of everything then pile into the shop. I was getting told about one fella who bought 3 sets of kits for his 3 kids, 1st 2nd and 3rd kits, so 9 kits in total, dropped a grand just on them. You see them all getting back on the coaches with bags and bags of merchandise, each coach load must spend a minimum £5k in the shop
« Reply #13634 on: Today at 06:58:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:54:25 pm
There's more people milling about on non match days than go to Goodison  ;D

Obviously its a joke, but this is serious, you see coach loads of foreign tourists turning up at Old Trafford most days, I'm not sure if they are Japanese or Chinese, or another Far Easten country, but they pile off the coaches taking pics of everything then pile into the shop. I was getting told about one fella who bought 3 sets of kits for his 3 kids, 1st 2nd and 3rd kits, so 9 kits in total, dropped a grand just on them. You see them all getting back on the coaches with bags and bags of merchandise.

My bestie used to work in Cheshire Oaks. From the stuff she told me, that sounds like a Chinese guy.
« Reply #13635 on: Today at 06:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:58:02 pm
My bestie used to work in Cheshire Oaks. From the stuff she told me, that sounds like a Chinese guy.

I was told that he was Chinese by the lad telling me the tale - he used to do the IT at OT, so kept in tocuh with the staff there
« Reply #13636 on: Today at 07:11:39 pm »
They bought Beto for 27m last summer deferred payment until this transfer window, or whatever the 1st instalment isso this swallows up a proportion of any sales income.
« Reply #13637 on: Today at 07:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:11:39 pm
They bought Beto for 27m last summer deferred payment until this transfer window, or whatever the 1st instalment isso this swallows up a proportion of any sales income.

He's not even worth half of that now either ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13638 on: Today at 07:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:11:39 pm
They bought Beto for 27m last summer deferred payment until this transfer window, or whatever the 1st instalment isso this swallows up a proportion of any sales income.

a lot of their sales income tends to be bullenswallowed up in that manner...
