If I was thinking of buying a player off Everton (and all the PL clubs are facing FFP challenges) I would be aware of their desperation to sell before 30th June (to avoid what happened to Forest). You'd be daft to dive in now, it's not like they have players that are that good. Expect them to find it harder than they think. Buying early in the window means being sensible, the panic buys and overpayments come later in the window. Anyone chucking £60m at Everton will have nothing left and selling players to raise funds is a lot harder now as well. even Chelsea will find themselves constrained this year.