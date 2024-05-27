^Why would they want European football? Surely that's cartel behaviour. 🤔
Well the countdown has started towards the latest funding deadline.
Do they also have a deadline for the current financial year to get their books in order for PSR? I think that their financial year ends June 30th and with the transfer window opening on 14th June, they're going to need a flash sale to get some cash in aren't they?
Reminds of of that post I saw - "20 reasons why Aston Villa are a bigger club than Liverpool". (I was never able to find it again - probably deleted out of embarrassment)
Are this lot in actual financial trouble? Like could they seriously go in to administration or go bust?Annoying as fuck they cheated and stayed up. The turd that wont flush. Id love them to go bust to be honest.
If they went bust who would we laugh at tho?
Man Utd.
So co-owner of Palace maybe wants to buy them? I assume he doesn't have much money if he can't run Palace by himself?
From what I can gather he wasn't allowed/able to get a controlling stake, only 45%
Everton interested in loan deal for PhillipsEverton are interested in signing midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan deal from Premier League champions Manchester City.Phillips joined City from Leeds for £45m in 2022 but has struggled to make an impression and spent the second half of last season on-loan at West Ham.The 28-year-old was part of the England team that reached 2020 European Championship final, but is now out of favour under manager Gareth Southgate and has failed to make the cut for this summer's tournament.Everton are also in talks to re-sign winger Jack Harrison from Championship club Leeds on another loan deal.
That's the loan quota for 2024/25 taken up then. Phillips couldn't get his act together under Moyes with the carrot of a Euro 2024 place so I'm not sure Dyche is going to work much magic there.
Leeds might not be interested in loan deals and require sales only. Their failure to gain promotion appears to have left their finances in a rocky state which is unforgiveable. It's like they've not learned their lesson from before.
Wasn't he sold to the cheats from Leeds?
Sorry that was badly quoted. I was referring to Harrison
This lot bust yet?
Everton, West Ham United make moves to sign Arthur MeloEverton and West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo in the summer transfer window.https://thehardtackle.com/transfer-news/2024/05/27/everton-west-ham-united-make-moves-to-sign-arthur-melo/
The fella at Palace seems to be looking to flip his non-controlling stake in Palace for a big profit and then buy Everton cheap with the money. Wants a multi-ownership model as well.Not sure how keen he'd be if he seen their books, but some fool and his money will ultimately take them on.
Calvert can't be worth much, injury prone CF, who's on big wages and rarely scores.
Cystic Fibrosis?Christ. No wonder hes struggled
Well first he has to sell. That could take 6 months to a year.Anyone think Everton can wait that long, when they're taking out payday loans every month without getting deeper into financial debt?
There was another guy many moons ago who owned shares in a premier league club who got upset and sold up because he wanted control of the club. He then went on put money into Everton. Didn't that work out so well? I'm sure it would work just as well now.
OopsSir Jim Ratcliffe is in pole position to make Jarrad Branthwaite his first Manchester United signing in a cut-price £40m move.*Is from Scum though via Sky
Everton have to pay 15% sell on to Carlisle so they would get £34m from £40m. They have to pay Carlisle on his appearances and who knows whether they have to pay them if he plays for England.
