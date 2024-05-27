« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13560 on: May 27, 2024, 10:23:24 am
^
Why would they want European football? Surely that's cartel behaviour. 🤔
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13561 on: May 27, 2024, 10:29:09 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 27, 2024, 10:23:24 am
^
Why would they want European football? Surely that's cartel behaviour. 🤔

To misquote LBJ in an Everton context Its better to be in the tent pissing out than on the inside pissing in or something.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13562 on: May 27, 2024, 11:49:47 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 27, 2024, 08:47:49 am
Well the countdown has started towards the latest funding deadline.
Do they also have a deadline for the current financial year to get their books in order for PSR? I think that their financial year ends June 30th and with the transfer window opening on 14th June, they're going to need a flash sale to get some cash in aren't they?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13563 on: May 27, 2024, 12:56:34 pm
Seems like Calvert Lewindowski is being readied for a move to Newcastle according to a blue ITK I was talking to yesterday, someone they can get a few quid for currently.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13564 on: May 27, 2024, 12:58:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 27, 2024, 10:23:24 am
^
Why would they want European football? Surely that's cartel behaviour. 🤔
The Ev summed up.
"The Premier League" is corrupt, yet they are desperate to remain there.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13565 on: May 27, 2024, 04:04:10 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on May 27, 2024, 11:49:47 am
Do they also have a deadline for the current financial year to get their books in order for PSR? I think that their financial year ends June 30th and with the transfer window opening on 14th June, they're going to need a flash sale to get some cash in aren't they?

Itll be a BOGOFF. One Branthwaite and a free Young.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13566 on: May 27, 2024, 04:05:54 pm
Are this lot in actual financial trouble? Like could they seriously go in to administration or go bust?

Annoying as fuck they cheated and stayed up. The turd that wont flush. Id love them to go bust to be honest.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13567 on: May 27, 2024, 04:37:48 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on May 25, 2024, 12:57:04 am
Reminds of of that post I saw - "20 reasons why Aston Villa are a bigger club than Liverpool".

(I was never able to find it again - probably deleted out of embarrassment)
The only way Villa will ever be bigger than us is by the number of letters in their name.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13568 on: May 27, 2024, 05:47:50 pm
Quote from: SlotRightIn on May 27, 2024, 04:05:54 pm
Are this lot in actual financial trouble? Like could they seriously go in to administration or go bust?

Annoying as fuck they cheated and stayed up. The turd that wont flush. Id love them to go bust to be honest.

If they went bust who would we laugh at tho?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13569 on: May 27, 2024, 07:03:54 pm
Quote from: RMG on May 27, 2024, 05:47:50 pm
If they went bust who would we laugh at tho?

Man Utd.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13570 on: May 27, 2024, 08:31:20 pm
Quote from: 4pool on May 27, 2024, 07:03:54 pm
Man Utd.

We'll do that whether they go bust or not...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13571 on: Yesterday at 11:32:34 am
So co-owner of Palace maybe wants to buy them? I assume he doesn't have much money if he can't run Palace by himself?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13572 on: Yesterday at 11:50:50 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:32:34 am
So co-owner of Palace maybe wants to buy them? I assume he doesn't have much money if he can't run Palace by himself?
From what I can gather he wasn't allowed/able to get a controlling stake, only 45%
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13573 on: Yesterday at 12:42:15 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:50:50 am
From what I can gather he wasn't allowed/able to get a controlling stake, only 45%

A crystal bailey, in other words?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13574 on: Yesterday at 02:22:27 pm
The fella at Palace seems to be looking to flip his non-controlling stake in Palace for a big profit and then buy Everton cheap with the money. Wants a multi-ownership model as well.

Not sure how keen he'd be if he seen their books, but some fool and his money will ultimately take them on.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13575 on: Yesterday at 03:44:21 pm
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c9een8l88xko
Everton interested in loan deal for Phillips

Everton are interested in signing midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan deal from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Phillips joined City from Leeds for £45m in 2022 but has struggled to make an impression and spent the second half of last season on-loan at West Ham.

The 28-year-old was part of the England team that reached 2020 European Championship final, but is now out of favour under manager Gareth Southgate and has failed to make the cut for this summer's tournament.

Everton are also in talks to re-sign winger Jack Harrison from Championship club Leeds on another loan deal.
That's the loan quota for 2024/25 taken up then.  Phillips couldn't get his act together under Moyes with the carrot of a Euro 2024 place so I'm not sure Dyche is going to work much magic there.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13576 on: Yesterday at 03:47:57 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:44:21 pm
That's the loan quota for 2024/25 taken up then.  Phillips couldn't get his act together under Moyes with the carrot of a Euro 2024 place so I'm not sure Dyche is going to work much magic there.
Leeds might not be interested in loan deals and require sales only. Their failure to gain promotion appears to have left their finances in a rocky state which is unforgiveable. It's like they've not learned their lesson from before.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13577 on: Yesterday at 03:49:52 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:47:57 pm
Leeds might not be interested in loan deals and require sales only. Their failure to gain promotion appears to have left their finances in a rocky state which is unforgiveable. It's like they've not learned their lesson from before.
Wasn't he sold to the cheats from Leeds?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13578 on: Yesterday at 04:37:47 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:49:52 pm
Wasn't he sold to the cheats from Leeds?
Sorry that was badly quoted. I was referring to Harrison
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13579 on: Yesterday at 04:39:34 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:37:47 pm
Sorry that was badly quoted. I was referring to Harrison
Peace.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13580 on: Yesterday at 06:15:10 pm
This lot bust yet?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13581 on: Yesterday at 09:15:57 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13582 on: Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
Please let it be true 😁

Quote
Everton, West Ham United make moves to sign Arthur Melo

Everton and West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo in the summer transfer window.

https://thehardtackle.com/transfer-news/2024/05/27/everton-west-ham-united-make-moves-to-sign-arthur-melo/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13583 on: Yesterday at 09:29:50 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
Please let it be true 😁

Code: [Select]

[b]Everton, West Ham United make moves to sign Arthur Melo[/b]

Everton and West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo in the summer transfer window.

https://thehardtackle.com/transfer-news/2024/05/27/everton-west-ham-united-make-moves-to-sign-arthur-melo/

He'd improve them immeasurably and would instantly slot in as their best midfielder by a long distance. He'd be crazy to go there and not West Ham though.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13584 on: Yesterday at 11:41:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:22:27 pm
The fella at Palace seems to be looking to flip his non-controlling stake in Palace for a big profit and then buy Everton cheap with the money. Wants a multi-ownership model as well.

Not sure how keen he'd be if he seen their books, but some fool and his money will ultimately take them on.

Well first he has to sell. That could take 6 months to a year.

Anyone think Everton can wait that long, when they're taking out payday loans every month without getting deeper into financial debt?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13585 on: Today at 12:24:49 am
So, 777 falls through this week I presume. Everton's financial reporting year concludes 30th June. No one will own them but Moshiri who will not spend and will not find another buyer in a month. They are borrowing from someone (not 777 after this week I presume who will want their money back now) to pay the bills.

Surely this can't go on.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13586 on: Today at 07:01:38 am
Fire sale starts 1st June.. Pickford, Onana, Branthwaite, McNeil, Calvert Lewin all on the wayout.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13587 on: Today at 07:03:55 am
Calvert can't be worth much, injury prone CF, who's on big wages and rarely scores.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13588 on: Today at 07:25:16 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:03:55 am
Calvert can't be worth much, injury prone CF, who's on big wages and rarely scores.
Cystic Fibrosis?

Christ. No wonder hes struggled
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13589 on: Today at 08:42:33 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:44:21 pm
That's the loan quota for 2024/25 taken up then.  Phillips couldn't get his act together under Moyes with the carrot of a Euro 2024 place so I'm not sure Dyche is going to work much magic there.

This is such an Everton signing, isnt it ..,
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13590 on: Today at 08:50:31 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:25:16 am
Cystic Fibrosis?

Christ. No wonder hes struggled

I thought it stood for Crap Fucker.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13591 on: Today at 09:01:42 am
Oops

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in pole position to make Jarrad Branthwaite his first Manchester United signing in a cut-price £40m move.

:D

*Is from Scum though via Sky
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13592 on: Today at 09:31:18 am
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:50:50 am
From what I can gather he wasn't allowed/able to get a controlling stake, only 45%

Owning without owning?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13593 on: Today at 11:05:43 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:41:16 pm
Well first he has to sell. That could take 6 months to a year.

Anyone think Everton can wait that long, when they're taking out payday loans every month without getting deeper into financial debt?
There was another guy many moons ago who owned shares in a premier league club who got upset and sold up because he wanted control of the club. He then went on put money into Everton. Didn't that work out so well? I'm sure it would work just as well now.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13594 on: Today at 11:43:47 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:05:43 am
There was another guy many moons ago who owned shares in a premier league club who got upset and sold up because he wanted control of the club. He then went on put money into Everton. Didn't that work out so well? I'm sure it would work just as well now.
And here's me who thought that Everton always got it right, or a certain Mr. Kenwright said they did.   ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13595 on: Today at 12:26:24 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
Please let it be true 😁


I can understand wanting to live on Merseyside. However, Marine or Tranmere would be a better move.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13596 on: Today at 12:27:30 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:01:42 am
Oops

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in pole position to make Jarrad Branthwaite his first Manchester United signing in a cut-price £40m move.

:D

*Is from Scum though via Sky

"Cut price" :lmao

He's probably their only player who might actually be worth that in the current market. To think, a couple of seasons ago he might have gone for double.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13597 on: Today at 01:44:34 pm
Everton have to pay 15% sell on to Carlisle so they would get £34m from £40m. They have to pay Carlisle on his appearances and who knows whether they have to pay them if he plays for England.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13598 on: Today at 01:56:16 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:44:34 pm
Everton have to pay 15% sell on to Carlisle so they would get £34m from £40m. They have to pay Carlisle on his appearances and who knows whether they have to pay them if he plays for England.

Buying the best players from clubs smaller than them.

Kopite behaviour that.
