« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 721876 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,622
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13560 on: Today at 10:23:24 am »
^
Why would they want European football? Surely that's cartel behaviour. 🤔
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,490
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13561 on: Today at 10:29:09 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:23:24 am
^
Why would they want European football? Surely that's cartel behaviour. 🤔

To misquote LBJ in an Everton context Its better to be in the tent pissing out than on the inside pissing in or something.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13562 on: Today at 11:49:47 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:47:49 am
Well the countdown has started towards the latest funding deadline.
Do they also have a deadline for the current financial year to get their books in order for PSR? I think that their financial year ends June 30th and with the transfer window opening on 14th June, they're going to need a flash sale to get some cash in aren't they?
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13563 on: Today at 12:56:34 pm »
Seems like Calvert Lewindowski is being readied for a move to Newcastle according to a blue ITK I was talking to yesterday, someone they can get a few quid for currently.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,801
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13564 on: Today at 12:58:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:23:24 am
^
Why would they want European football? Surely that's cartel behaviour. 🤔
The Ev summed up.
"The Premier League" is corrupt, yet they are desperate to remain there.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,490
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13565 on: Today at 04:04:10 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:49:47 am
Do they also have a deadline for the current financial year to get their books in order for PSR? I think that their financial year ends June 30th and with the transfer window opening on 14th June, they're going to need a flash sale to get some cash in aren't they?

Itll be a BOGOFF. One Branthwaite and a free Young.
Logged

Offline SlotRightIn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13566 on: Today at 04:05:54 pm »
Are this lot in actual financial trouble? Like could they seriously go in to administration or go bust?

Annoying as fuck they cheated and stayed up. The turd that wont flush. Id love them to go bust to be honest.
Logged

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,148
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13567 on: Today at 04:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 25, 2024, 12:57:04 am
Reminds of of that post I saw - "20 reasons why Aston Villa are a bigger club than Liverpool".

(I was never able to find it again - probably deleted out of embarrassment)
The only way Villa will ever be bigger than us is by the number of letters in their name.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,120
  • YNWA
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13568 on: Today at 05:47:50 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 04:05:54 pm
Are this lot in actual financial trouble? Like could they seriously go in to administration or go bust?

Annoying as fuck they cheated and stayed up. The turd that wont flush. Id love them to go bust to be honest.

If they went bust who would we laugh at tho?
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,957
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13569 on: Today at 07:03:54 pm »
Quote from: RMG on Today at 05:47:50 pm
If they went bust who would we laugh at tho?

Man Utd.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,051
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13570 on: Today at 08:31:20 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:03:54 pm
Man Utd.

We'll do that whether they go bust or not...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Up
« previous next »
 