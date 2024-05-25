^Why would they want European football? Surely that's cartel behaviour. 🤔
Well the countdown has started towards the latest funding deadline.
Do they also have a deadline for the current financial year to get their books in order for PSR? I think that their financial year ends June 30th and with the transfer window opening on 14th June, they're going to need a flash sale to get some cash in aren't they?
Reminds of of that post I saw - "20 reasons why Aston Villa are a bigger club than Liverpool". (I was never able to find it again - probably deleted out of embarrassment)
Are this lot in actual financial trouble? Like could they seriously go in to administration or go bust?Annoying as fuck they cheated and stayed up. The turd that wont flush. Id love them to go bust to be honest.
If they went bust who would we laugh at tho?
