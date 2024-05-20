Happy Birthday! 29 years!
A Blue on drugs
A crazy situation
Her husband shrugs
Knocks her down and down and down and down
Her kiss ,the Liver bird
A loaded invitation
Moshiri lied
He takes them down and down and down and down
Ah, ah, ah
Their ground looks good
A touch of desperation
From where I stood
Circling the drain around, round and round
It comes kind of hard
When they phone in to the radio
Leading back down the road to boo
Oh oh oh
29 years
I feel the pain in your Blueshite heart(I feel the pain of your Blueshite heart)
Leading me back down the road to boo
Ah, ah, ah
It comes kind of hard
When I hear your voice on the radio (when I hear your voice on the radio)
Taking me back down the road to boo
Oh, oh, oh
29 years
I feel the pain of your Blueshite heart (feel the pain of your Blueshite heart)
Taking me back down the road that leads back to boo
Oh, I'm burning red scarves
Oh, strange infatuation
Why a cold, cold touch?
What must I do and do and do and do?
The Silver and Cups
Increase my desperation
In Dyche we trust
Always a boo a boo and a boo
Ah, ah, ah
It comes kind of hard
When I hear your voice on the radio (when I hear your voice on the radio)
Crying about Liverpool
Oh, oh, oh
29 years
I feel the pain of your Blueshite heart (feel the pain of your Blueshite heart)
Leading me back down the road that leads back to boo
Baby, now it comes kind of hard
When I hear your voice on the radio (when I hear your voice on the radio)
Leading me back down the road that leads back to boo
Oh, don't you hear me, baby, now?
29 years
I feel the pain your Blueshite heart (feel the pain of your Blueshite heart)
Leading me back down the road that leads back to boo you, you, yeah, yeah
I'm comin' home
Uh-huh
Gonna get there, gonna get there
Don't ya know, baby?
It comes kind of hard
I said, when I hear your voice on the radio
Leading me back down, down the road
That leads back to, booh-hoo-hoo-hoo
29 years
Songwriters: Robert Plant, Only6times