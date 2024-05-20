« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 333 334 335 336 337 [338]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 714608 times)

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,057
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13480 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 20, 2024, 09:17:05 pm
I just saw that. The bluenose looked in a bad way.

Not assuming anything but I've seen a lot of videos of Everton fans goading Arsenal ones. Doesn't make it right but some of them do ask for it.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,548
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13481 on: Yesterday at 12:12:20 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:49:34 am
Not assuming anything but I've seen a lot of videos of Everton fans goading Arsenal ones. Doesn't make it right but some of them do ask for it.
Oh, I have very little sympathy for them there. The fella who got laid out was already throwing punches himself. Going by accounts from lots of different fanbases, Everton's away support is highly obnoxious and abrasive. A bit like much of their home support too.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,067
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13482 on: Yesterday at 12:15:03 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:02:12 am
Avoid relegation - Check!
Take points off Liverpool - Check!

Mission accomplished.

When's the DVD coming out?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,548
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13483 on: Yesterday at 12:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:57:07 am
Dyche keeping them up the story of the year apparently...
Really?  :lmao
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13484 on: Yesterday at 03:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:12:20 pm
Everton's away support is highly obnoxious and abrasive. A bit like much of their home support.


What's the chances eh?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,378
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13485 on: Yesterday at 03:49:32 pm »
Whinging on Toffeeweb that Quansah (one even said he didnt think he was English - nice bit of casual racism from one of High Moral Ground FC) has been selected and not Tarks.

And gloating that Branthwaite may be tapped up and theyll get more for him.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13486 on: Yesterday at 05:10:06 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on May 20, 2024, 06:23:10 pm
The Esk seems to be on their case re. their recovery. He's become a big supporter of non-tax payer Jim Ratcliffe's idea that the tax payer fund United's ground redevelopment....which could act as a model for funding of the sewage works stadium  ::) He's also calling for the listed dock wall to be knocked down amongst other things. That lot have an inflated sense of their own importance and more front than Blackpool.

Theyve already got away with putting two huge ugly galvanised gates in the wall. Whoever approved them wasnt looking at the planning application where the wall was to be reinstated as before.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,874
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13487 on: Yesterday at 06:26:38 pm »
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,140
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13488 on: Yesterday at 06:58:51 pm »
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,140
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13489 on: Yesterday at 08:07:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 20, 2024, 08:12:29 pm
Happy Birthday! 29 years!
A Blue on drugs
A crazy situation
Her husband shrugs
Knocks her down and down and down and down
Her kiss ,the Liver bird
A loaded invitation

Moshiri lied
He takes them down and down and down and down
Ah, ah, ah
Their ground looks good
A touch of desperation
From where I stood
Circling the drain around, round and round

It comes kind of hard
When they phone in to the radio
Leading back down the road to boo

Oh oh oh
29 years
I feel the pain in your Blueshite heart(I feel the pain of your Blueshite heart)
Leading me back down the road to boo


Ah, ah, ah
It comes kind of hard
When I hear your voice on the radio (when I hear your voice on the radio)
Taking me back down the road to boo
Oh, oh, oh
29 years
I feel the pain of your Blueshite heart (feel the pain of your Blueshite heart)
Taking me back down the road that leads back to boo
Oh, I'm burning red scarves
Oh, strange infatuation
Why a cold, cold touch?
What must I do and do and do and do?
The Silver and Cups
Increase my desperation


In Dyche we trust
Always a boo a boo and a boo
Ah, ah, ah
It comes kind of hard
When I hear your voice on the radio (when I hear your voice on the radio)
Crying about Liverpool
Oh, oh, oh
29 years
I feel the pain of your Blueshite heart (feel the pain of your Blueshite heart)
Leading me back down the road that leads back to boo


Baby, now it comes kind of hard
When I hear your voice on the radio (when I hear your voice on the radio)
Leading me back down the road that leads back to boo
Oh, don't you hear me, baby, now?
29 years
I feel the pain  your Blueshite heart (feel the pain of your Blueshite heart)
Leading me back down the road that leads back to boo you, you, yeah, yeah
I'm comin' home
Uh-huh
Gonna get there, gonna get there
Don't ya know, baby?
It comes kind of hard
I said, when I hear your voice on the radio
Leading me back down, down the road
That leads back to, booh-hoo-hoo-hoo
29 years
Songwriters: Robert Plant, Only6times
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:19:35 pm by only6times »
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13490 on: Yesterday at 08:11:13 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 06:58:51 pm
Caboo.

Vivactive would be a good sponsor for Everton.

Piss up front
S*** at the back
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13491 on: Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm »
Cazoo,

seriously, what does having Everton attached to your image do for you as a company.
Cheating, incompetent, unsuccessful, bankrupt, boring, delusional, bitter, irrelevant.

Not good marketing straplines
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,771
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13492 on: Yesterday at 09:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm
Cazoo,

seriously, what does having Everton attached to your image do for you as a company.
Cheating, incompetent, unsuccessful, bankrupt, boring, delusional, bitter, irrelevant.

Not good marketing straplines

Oh dear.


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,937
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13493 on: Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13494 on: Today at 05:06:20 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:26:38 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjq55333xg9o

Everything they touch

Away from Everton for a minute, this was one of the most easily predictable business failure in the last five years. Tech start-up bullshit and a money bonfire.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,533
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13495 on: Today at 07:55:28 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 05:06:20 am
Away from Everton for a minute, this was one of the most easily predictable business failure in the last five years. Tech start-up bullshit and a money bonfire.

And spent ridiculous sums on advertising and sponsorship. That was surely never sustainable.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,788
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13496 on: Today at 07:59:25 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm
Fixed for ya'.  ;D

How about Cabooooooooooooooom?

Or Caboooopenaltyhandballfknredshiteoooooooom?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,337
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13497 on: Today at 08:52:29 am »
Cazoo yeah you can

What? What the fuck does that mean?

Youd have thought that whichever advertising executive came up with that would have been chucked out of the room, probably via the window, but the agency seemingly liked it and actually took it to Cazoo who somehow didnt sack them on the spot.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,378
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13498 on: Today at 09:00:06 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:52:29 am
Cazoo yeah you can

What? What the fuck does that mean?

Youd have thought that whichever advertising executive came up with that would have been chucked out of the room, probably via the window, but the agency seemingly liked it and actually took it to Cazoo who somehow didnt sack them on the spot.

Whats particularly amusing about the whole Cazoo crash is the different trajectories of the two clubs they sponsored, Villa and the Unflushables. Villa finished 17th and Everton 12th.

Villa are in the Champions League, Everton are a financial mess and serial relegation dodgers.

So Cazoo got one decision right.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13499 on: Today at 12:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:52:29 am
Cazoo yeah you can


Cazoo. NO YA CANT
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 333 334 335 336 337 [338]   Go Up
« previous next »
 