Happy Birthday! 29 years!



A Blue on drugsA crazy situationHer husband shrugsKnocks her down and down and down and downHer kiss ,the Liver birdA loaded invitationMoshiri liedHe takes them down and down and down and downAh, ah, ahTheir ground looks goodA touch of desperationFrom where I stoodCircling the drain around, round and roundIt comes kind of hardWhen they phone in to the radioLeading back down the road to booOh oh oh29 yearsI feel the pain in your Blueshite heart(I feel the pain of your Blueshite heart)Leading me back down the road to booAh, ah, ahIt comes kind of hardWhen I hear your voice on the radio (when I hear your voice on the radio)Taking me back down the road to booOh, oh, oh29 yearsI feel the pain of your Blueshite heart (feel the pain of your Blueshite heart)Taking me back down the road that leads back to booOh, I'm burning red scarvesOh, strange infatuationWhy a cold, cold touch?What must I do and do and do and do?The Silver and CupsIncrease my desperationIn Dyche we trustAlways a boo a boo and a booAh, ah, ahIt comes kind of hardWhen I hear your voice on the radio (when I hear your voice on the radio)Crying about LiverpoolOh, oh, oh29 yearsI feel the pain of your Blueshite heart (feel the pain of your Blueshite heart)Leading me back down the road that leads back to booBaby, now it comes kind of hardWhen I hear your voice on the radio (when I hear your voice on the radio)Leading me back down the road that leads back to booOh, don't you hear me, baby, now?29 yearsI feel the pain your Blueshite heart (feel the pain of your Blueshite heart)Leading me back down the road that leads back to boo you, you, yeah, yeahI'm comin' homeUh-huhGonna get there, gonna get thereDon't ya know, baby?It comes kind of hardI said, when I hear your voice on the radioLeading me back down, down the roadThat leads back to, booh-hoo-hoo-hoo29 yearsSongwriters: Robert Plant, Only6times