Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13440 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 am
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 10:54:47 am
They're fuming about being excluded from the Permier League story of the season video  ;D ;D

https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1791793754405265871?s=19

 ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13441 on: Yesterday at 01:23:02 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 10:54:47 am
They're fuming about being excluded from the Permier League story of the season video  ;D ;D

https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1791793754405265871?s=19
They werent excluded as Garnachos bicycle kick against them was included. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13442 on: Yesterday at 01:45:49 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:23:02 pm
They werent excluded as Garnachos bicycle kick against them was included. ;D
Beat me to it.   ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13443 on: Yesterday at 02:20:22 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:28:15 am
^
I really enjoyed that, 4pool. Thanks.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:33:44 am
That is superb.

Thanks 4pool.  :thumbup



No worries lads. Was a great watch that.  :wave
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13444 on: Yesterday at 06:16:03 pm
Watched the game in town. Mostly reds and a few blues as the Arsenal game was on another screen.

All they kept chanting was "you lost the league at Goodison". Absolute morons.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13445 on: Yesterday at 06:34:50 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 10:54:47 am
They're fuming about being excluded from the Permier League story of the season video  ;D ;D

https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1791793754405265871?s=19

Can anyone remember a single thing they did on the pitch? Ghost of a club.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13446 on: Yesterday at 06:47:46 pm
This shower of shite taunting Arsenal with "You Nearly Won The League".  ::)

So classless from fans who need to be well over 40 years old to remember the last time their pathetic little club won the title.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13447 on: Yesterday at 06:49:21 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:47:46 pm
This shower of shite taunting Arsenal with "You Nearly Won The League".  ::)

So classless from fans who need to be well over 40 years old to remember the last time their pathetic little club won the title.
Its all they have and will ever have
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13448 on: Yesterday at 06:56:42 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 06:34:50 pm
Can anyone remember a single thing they did on the pitch? Ghost of a club.

Corpse FC.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13449 on: Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:49:21 pm
Its all they have and will ever have
Parasites, leeching an existence off the exploits of other clubs who at least have the guts to try.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13450 on: Yesterday at 06:57:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:47:46 pm
This shower of shite taunting Arsenal with "You Nearly Won The League".  ::)

So classless from fans who need to be well over 40 years old to remember the last time their pathetic little club won the title.

Surprised they didn't chant Blue Moon
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13451 on: Yesterday at 07:19:04 pm
A season ends and all you have to celebrate and look forward to is not having been liquidated and only having to sell your best three players in a fire sale.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13452 on: Yesterday at 07:23:11 pm
So Everton cheated for two consecutive seasons, and the sum total punishment is dropping three places in the PL.

So each place is worth about £3.1m in prize money, so essentially a fine of £9.3m.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13453 on: Yesterday at 09:14:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:47:46 pm
This shower of shite taunting Arsenal with "You Nearly Won The League".  ::)

So classless from fans who need to be well over 40 years old to remember the last time their pathetic little club won the title.

They'd need to be well over 30 to remember the last time their pathetic little club won anything, to be fair.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13454 on: Yesterday at 09:36:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:47:46 pm
This shower of shite taunting Arsenal with "You Nearly Won The League".  ::)

So classless from fans who need to be well over 40 years old to remember the last time their pathetic little club won the title.

They are just so small time.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13455 on: Yesterday at 09:40:10 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 07:19:04 pm
A season ends and all you have to celebrate and look forward to is not having been liquidated and only having to sell your best three players in a fire sale.
Like any other season then. Everton only exist to survive, sad little existence.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13456 on: Yesterday at 09:47:43 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:36:18 pm
They are just so small time.

They've won several transfer windows and that corner.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13457 on: Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:47:46 pm
This shower of shite taunting Arsenal with "You Nearly Won The League".  ::)

So classless from fans who need to be well over 40 years old to remember the last time their pathetic little club won the title.
Remember when they sang "we're going to have a party when Tottenham win the cup?" A few weeks before we beat them in the Champions League final.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13458 on: Yesterday at 10:09:27 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
Remember when they sang "we're going to have a party when Tottenham win the cup?" A few weeks before we beat them in the Champions League final.
I remember it well. That lot are the scruffs on a robbed mountain bike, laughing because they saw a Ferrari with a puncture. The bigger picture is completely lost on them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13459 on: Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:09:27 pm
I remember it well. That lot are the scruffs on a robbed mountain bike, laughing because they saw a Ferrari with a puncture. The bigger picture is completely lost on them.
Indeed.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13460 on: Today at 10:06:41 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 09:40:10 pm
Like any other season then. Everton only exist to survive, sad little existence.

And even then, barely.
