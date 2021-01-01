They're fuming about being excluded from the Permier League story of the season video https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1791793754405265871?s=19
They werent excluded as Garnachos bicycle kick against them was included.
^I really enjoyed that, 4pool. Thanks.
That is superb.Thanks 4pool.
This shower of shite taunting Arsenal with "You Nearly Won The League". So classless from fans who need to be well over 40 years old to remember the last time their pathetic little club won the title.
Can anyone remember a single thing they did on the pitch? Ghost of a club.
Its all they have and will ever have
A season ends and all you have to celebrate and look forward to is not having been liquidated and only having to sell your best three players in a fire sale.
They are just so small time.
Remember when they sang "we're going to have a party when Tottenham win the cup?" A few weeks before we beat them in the Champions League final.
I remember it well. That lot are the scruffs on a robbed mountain bike, laughing because they saw a Ferrari with a puncture. The bigger picture is completely lost on them.
Like any other season then. Everton only exist to survive, sad little existence.
