« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 331 332 333 334 335 [336]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 708177 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,702
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13400 on: May 17, 2024, 10:47:14 am »
Quote from: 12C on May 17, 2024, 10:07:06 am
Has anyone ever got to the bottom of who is actually behind R&M? No employees, but who actually get the repayments.

RMF is reportedly owned by Michael Tabor.

He is part of the Coolmore stud with Magnier and McManus. Owns BetVictor and Global radio. He reportedly tried to buy West Ham.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,230
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13401 on: May 17, 2024, 04:04:28 pm »
Russian
Mobster
Facilitators
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,749
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13402 on: May 17, 2024, 04:16:10 pm »
This lot are so screwed.

Two of the entities they owe a fortune to don't want to take ownership of the club. The one institution that's interested is having its assets seized by the courts of two different countries, plus is being sued in seemingly multiple locations.

This lot are going to end up owned by asset strippers and being liquidated.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13403 on: May 17, 2024, 04:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 17, 2024, 04:16:10 pm
This lot are so screwed.

Two of the entities they owe a fortune to don't want to take ownership of the club. The one institution that's interested is having its assets seized by the courts of two different countries, plus is being sued in seemingly multiple locations.

This lot are going to end up owned by asset strippers and being liquidated.
Lovely Jubbley
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,113
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13404 on: May 17, 2024, 04:40:43 pm »
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,698
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13405 on: May 17, 2024, 04:43:16 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 17, 2024, 04:40:43 pm
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.
Combined age of 300?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,749
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13406 on: May 17, 2024, 04:49:58 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 17, 2024, 04:40:43 pm
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.

Good job they have those mugs, because they'll need something to piss in.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,287
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13407 on: May 17, 2024, 05:05:33 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 17, 2024, 04:40:43 pm
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.

Giving a soon to be 39 year old Ashley Young a one year deal says all you need to know about their summer recruitment
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13408 on: May 17, 2024, 05:17:35 pm »
Ashley Young will be their Marquee signing of the summer
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,230
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13409 on: May 17, 2024, 05:26:37 pm »
Josh Wander and the other 777 founder have resigned.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,645
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13410 on: May 17, 2024, 05:58:31 pm »
Theyre the shit that wont flush these lot.

As much of a shit situation theyre in, theyll somehow come out unscathed and still somehow survive relegation.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,016
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13411 on: May 17, 2024, 06:23:19 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 17, 2024, 04:40:43 pm
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.

This lot are so old, they can use their bus passes to get to training.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,243
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13412 on: May 17, 2024, 06:24:48 pm »
The only club poorer than these fuckers is Barcelona.  ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13413 on: May 17, 2024, 06:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May 17, 2024, 05:26:37 pm
Josh Wander and the other 777 founder have resigned.
source?  I can't find one.

just came across this, may be old news (sorry if already posted) but not good news for 777....

A Belgian court ruled Thursday that all assets in the country belonging to American investment group 777 Partners can be seized, in the latest legal setback for the embattled company that owns Standard Liège and several other soccer clubs
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,819
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13414 on: May 17, 2024, 06:53:03 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 17, 2024, 04:40:43 pm
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.

It suits the regressive Dyche ball, although Ashley Young is finished at this level.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,749
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13415 on: May 17, 2024, 06:58:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 17, 2024, 06:38:43 pm
source?  I can't find one.

just came across this, may be old news (sorry if already posted) but not good news for 777....

A Belgian court ruled Thursday that all assets in the country belonging to American investment group 777 Partners can be seized, in the latest legal setback for the embattled company that owns Standard Liège and several other soccer clubs

Previous page I think.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,230
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13416 on: May 17, 2024, 08:03:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 17, 2024, 06:38:43 pm
source?  I can't find one.

just came across this, may be old news (sorry if already posted) but not good news for 777....

A Belgian court ruled Thursday that all assets in the country belonging to American investment group 777 Partners can be seized, in the latest legal setback for the embattled company that owns Standard Liège and several other soccer clubs

Auclair on Twitter.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,287
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13417 on: May 17, 2024, 09:20:45 pm »
Logged

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13418 on: May 17, 2024, 10:39:08 pm »
Gotta love capitalism. I'm imagining John Dillinger coming out of the movie theater, seeing the G-Men, saying "Oh no, it's ok, I resign," and then going his merry way.
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,306
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13419 on: Yesterday at 02:05:23 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 17, 2024, 04:16:10 pm
This lot are so screwed.

Two of the entities they owe a fortune to don't want to take ownership of the club. The one institution that's interested is having its assets seized by the courts of two different countries, plus is being sued in seemingly multiple locations.

This lot are going to end up owned by asset strippers and being liquidated.
Keep going I'm nearly there....
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,016
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13420 on: Yesterday at 07:07:50 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 17, 2024, 09:20:45 pm
https://x.com/PhilippeAuclair/status/1791495448949051646?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

If true, this will mean the 777 takeover is probably off. In short order, Everton will need to find the following.

1, Another provider of payday loans
2, Money to pay back all the payday loans given to them by 777
3, An organisation dumb enough to buy a football team with eye watering levels of debt
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,796
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13421 on: Yesterday at 07:40:31 am »
Quote from: cptrios on May 17, 2024, 10:39:08 pm
Gotta love capitalism. I'm imagining John Dillinger coming out of the movie theater, seeing the G-Men, saying "Oh no, it's ok, I resign," and then going his merry way.
In this country, at least, you can't walk away through resigning if you gave a personal guarantee or if you committed fraud, so I'm guessing it doesn't mean the end of that double-collateral court case.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,287
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13422 on: Yesterday at 11:15:53 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 07:07:50 am
2, Money to pay back all the payday loans given to them by 777

I've seen a few comments from Evertonians who think this means that either a) Everton don't need to pay back their loans from 777 or b) only to need pay back a smaller percentage. They're in for a shock
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,230
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13423 on: Yesterday at 02:35:20 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:15:53 am
I've seen a few comments from Evertonians who think this means that either a) Everton don't need to pay back their loans from 777 or b) only to need pay back a smaller percentage. They're in for a shock

Its well known that when a CEO leaves a company, so does all the money its owed.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13424 on: Yesterday at 03:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 17, 2024, 04:16:10 pm
This lot are so screwed.

Two of the entities they owe a fortune to don't want to take ownership of the club. The one institution that's interested is having its assets seized by the courts of two different countries, plus is being sued in seemingly multiple locations.

This lot are going to end up owned by asset strippers and being liquidated.

Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 02:05:23 am
Keep going I'm nearly there....

 ;D
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,749
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13425 on: Yesterday at 03:41:42 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,819
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13426 on: Yesterday at 06:37:31 pm »
Keep seeing this nonsense being peddled from them about Everton 'ruined Klopp's farewell' and 'you lost the league at Goodison'. If we'd won every game since Palace we still couldn't catch City (and be behind Arsenal).

Desperate to be relevant.

For once I bet they were gutted City have won their last few so they could claim this with a straight face
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,698
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13427 on: Yesterday at 06:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:37:31 pm
Keep seeing this nonsense being peddled from them about Everton 'ruined Klopp's farewell' and 'you lost the league at Goodison'. If we'd won every game since Palace we still couldn't catch City (and be behind Arsenal).

Desperate to be relevant.

For once I bet they were gutted City have won their last few so they could claim this with a straight face
All the joy that most of their supporters have ever had is for the "Redshite" failing now and again.
Imagine if that was all you had. 
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,512
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13428 on: Yesterday at 06:58:40 pm »
Bizarre stuff from them. The league was gone after the home defeat to Palace. I doubt the defeat at their place even registers with most of us now. It barely enters my head now, and it had no impact on the destination of the title. As far as Klopp's farewell goes, I seriously doubt an inconsequential defeat to them is occupying any of his head space or ours. We all have vastly bigger fish to fry.

If the blue minnows need to invent things to help them feel good, let them get on with enjoying their delusions.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,932
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13429 on: Yesterday at 07:13:26 pm »
6 wins in all comps v LFC since 2000 and they have to celebrate the rare time they beat us.

9 wins since 1995.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13430 on: Yesterday at 07:19:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:13:26 pm
6 wins in all comps v LFC since 2000 and they have to celebrate the rare time they beat us.

9 wins since 1995.
Yeah but how many relegation battles have we survived in that time? Not as many as them Ill bet.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13431 on: Yesterday at 08:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:41:42 pm


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tQj1kPmQXwE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tQj1kPmQXwE</a>
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,819
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13432 on: Yesterday at 08:36:23 pm »
Big Duncan Ferguson has just been relegated to the third tier of Scottish football with Inverness after getting Forest Green relegated last season.

What a shame this absolutely useless thug, who was stealing a living put the cones out at Everton, never got the Everton job.

How has this fraud actually got management jobs?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,325
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13433 on: Yesterday at 08:42:51 pm »


Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,698
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13434 on: Today at 01:54:16 am »
1995, you massive bitter bellends.   :wave
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,932
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13435 on: Today at 04:54:56 am »
Probably posted elsewhere but Liverpool fan and Everton fan discuss Jurgen.

SOS you might want to watch..


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKIwF2PTB6E
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 331 332 333 334 335 [336]   Go Up
« previous next »
 