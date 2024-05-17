Has anyone ever got to the bottom of who is actually behind R&M? No employees, but who actually get the repayments.
This lot are so screwed. Two of the entities they owe a fortune to don't want to take ownership of the club. The one institution that's interested is having its assets seized by the courts of two different countries, plus is being sued in seemingly multiple locations. This lot are going to end up owned by asset strippers and being liquidated.
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.
Josh Wander and the other 777 founder have resigned.
source? I can't find one.just came across this, may be old news (sorry if already posted) but not good news for 777....A Belgian court ruled Thursday that all assets in the country belonging to American investment group 777 Partners can be seized, in the latest legal setback for the embattled company that owns Standard Liège and several other soccer clubs
Auclair on Twitter.
https://x.com/PhilippeAuclair/status/1791495448949051646?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Gotta love capitalism. I'm imagining John Dillinger coming out of the movie theater, seeing the G-Men, saying "Oh no, it's ok, I resign," and then going his merry way.
2, Money to pay back all the payday loans given to them by 777
I've seen a few comments from Evertonians who think this means that either a) Everton don't need to pay back their loans from 777 or b) only to need pay back a smaller percentage. They're in for a shock
Keep going I'm nearly there....
Keep seeing this nonsense being peddled from them about Everton 'ruined Klopp's farewell' and 'you lost the league at Goodison'. If we'd won every game since Palace we still couldn't catch City (and be behind Arsenal).Desperate to be relevant.For once I bet they were gutted City have won their last few so they could claim this with a straight face
6 wins in all comps v LFC since 2000 and they have to celebrate the rare time they beat us.9 wins since 1995.
