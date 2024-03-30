Has anyone ever got to the bottom of who is actually behind R&M? No employees, but who actually get the repayments.
This lot are so screwed. Two of the entities they owe a fortune to don't want to take ownership of the club. The one institution that's interested is having its assets seized by the courts of two different countries, plus is being sued in seemingly multiple locations. This lot are going to end up owned by asset strippers and being liquidated.
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.
Josh Wander and the other 777 founder have resigned.
source? I can't find one.just came across this, may be old news (sorry if already posted) but not good news for 777....A Belgian court ruled Thursday that all assets in the country belonging to American investment group 777 Partners can be seized, in the latest legal setback for the embattled company that owns Standard Liège and several other soccer clubs
Auclair on Twitter.
https://x.com/PhilippeAuclair/status/1791495448949051646?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Gotta love capitalism. I'm imagining John Dillinger coming out of the movie theater, seeing the G-Men, saying "Oh no, it's ok, I resign," and then going his merry way.
