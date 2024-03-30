« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13400 on: Today at 10:47:14 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:07:06 am
Has anyone ever got to the bottom of who is actually behind R&M? No employees, but who actually get the repayments.

RMF is reportedly owned by Michael Tabor.

He is part of the Coolmore stud with Magnier and McManus. Owns BetVictor and Global radio. He reportedly tried to buy West Ham.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13401 on: Today at 04:04:28 pm
Russian
Mobster
Facilitators
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13402 on: Today at 04:16:10 pm
This lot are so screwed.

Two of the entities they owe a fortune to don't want to take ownership of the club. The one institution that's interested is having its assets seized by the courts of two different countries, plus is being sued in seemingly multiple locations.

This lot are going to end up owned by asset strippers and being liquidated.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13403 on: Today at 04:23:56 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:16:10 pm
This lot are so screwed.

Two of the entities they owe a fortune to don't want to take ownership of the club. The one institution that's interested is having its assets seized by the courts of two different countries, plus is being sued in seemingly multiple locations.

This lot are going to end up owned by asset strippers and being liquidated.
Lovely Jubbley
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13404 on: Today at 04:40:43 pm
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13405 on: Today at 04:43:16 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:40:43 pm
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.
Combined age of 300?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13406 on: Today at 04:49:58 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:40:43 pm
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.

Good job they have those mugs, because they'll need something to piss in.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13407 on: Today at 05:05:33 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:40:43 pm
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.

Giving a soon to be 39 year old Ashley Young a one year deal says all you need to know about their summer recruitment
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13408 on: Today at 05:17:35 pm
Ashley Young will be their Marquee signing of the summer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13409 on: Today at 05:26:37 pm
Josh Wander and the other 777 founder have resigned.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13410 on: Today at 05:58:31 pm
Theyre the shit that wont flush these lot.

As much of a shit situation theyre in, theyll somehow come out unscathed and still somehow survive relegation.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13411 on: Today at 06:23:19 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:40:43 pm
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.

This lot are so old, they can use their bus passes to get to training.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13412 on: Today at 06:24:48 pm
The only club poorer than these fuckers is Barcelona.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13413 on: Today at 06:38:43 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 05:26:37 pm
Josh Wander and the other 777 founder have resigned.
source?  I can't find one.

just came across this, may be old news (sorry if already posted) but not good news for 777....

A Belgian court ruled Thursday that all assets in the country belonging to American investment group 777 Partners can be seized, in the latest legal setback for the embattled company that owns Standard Liège and several other soccer clubs
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13414 on: Today at 06:53:03 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:40:43 pm
One year deals for Coleman, Young and Gueye. Absolutely potless.

It suits the regressive Dyche ball, although Ashley Young is finished at this level.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13415 on: Today at 06:58:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:38:43 pm
source?  I can't find one.

just came across this, may be old news (sorry if already posted) but not good news for 777....

A Belgian court ruled Thursday that all assets in the country belonging to American investment group 777 Partners can be seized, in the latest legal setback for the embattled company that owns Standard Liège and several other soccer clubs

Previous page I think.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13416 on: Today at 08:03:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:38:43 pm
source?  I can't find one.

just came across this, may be old news (sorry if already posted) but not good news for 777....

A Belgian court ruled Thursday that all assets in the country belonging to American investment group 777 Partners can be seized, in the latest legal setback for the embattled company that owns Standard Liège and several other soccer clubs

Auclair on Twitter.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13417 on: Today at 09:20:45 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #13418 on: Today at 10:39:08 pm
Gotta love capitalism. I'm imagining John Dillinger coming out of the movie theater, seeing the G-Men, saying "Oh no, it's ok, I resign," and then going his merry way.
