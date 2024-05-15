« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 330 331 332 333 334 [335]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 705102 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,677
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13360 on: May 15, 2024, 06:23:01 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,679
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13361 on: May 15, 2024, 06:54:21 pm »
This was from when GDA Luma was being formed.


GDA Lumas strategy is expected to build on de Albas experience. It will invest in distressed mid-market businesses operating in pharma and healthcare, hospitality, technology, media and telecom and other sectors, sources told Buyouts. Opportunities will be sourced mostly in North America, as well as in the UK and Europe.

Dealmaking will aim to gain control of, or significant influence over, companies undergoing distress, sources said. This will be done by acquiring over-collateralized debt at a discount to intrinsic value and below liquidation value.

Sounds pretty ominous for the Bitters.

I look forward to the vultures fighting over the carcass of Everton.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,324
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13362 on: May 15, 2024, 07:07:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on May 15, 2024, 04:23:09 pm
Sell it to some dodgy company, such as 777, and pay them an extortionate rent. It wont be long til they can just hand over the keys as any sale would only cancel out the debt.

With their rental history theyll have difficulty getting a reference.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,275
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13363 on: May 15, 2024, 07:20:34 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 15, 2024, 07:07:20 pm
With their rental history theyll have difficulty getting a reference.

Even the greatest writers of irony couldn't imagine a story in which

1. A club's biggest rival is born because the former won't pay the rent

2. Their growing inferiority complex over the years is manifested in the size of the rival's stadium which causes them to decide to build a new one themselves

3. Only for their new home to put them into such debt that it ends up being owned by a third party who can charge them extortionate rent
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13364 on: May 15, 2024, 07:41:51 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 15, 2024, 07:07:20 pm
With their rental history theyll have difficulty getting a reference.
Maybe another club can be formed, called Liverpool City, who play at BMD and go on to be a successful club, whilst Everton FC  themselves go to ground share with Marine and continue to have a miserable existence.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,102
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13365 on: May 15, 2024, 09:29:59 pm »
FSG trying to buy Vasco de Gama in Brazil, who are owned by 777, the Everton wouldbe owners.  ;D

https://twitter.com/brunomurito/status/1790822018096517540

Quote
Vasco went to court this Tuesday. The action is in the 4th Business Court of TJ-RJ.

In the article, we mention that Crefisa and FSG, owner of Liverpool, are among those interested in purchasing the 777 share of Vasco's SAF. Read everything in the article.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,927
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13366 on: May 15, 2024, 09:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 15, 2024, 09:29:59 pm
FSG trying to buy Vasco de Gama in Brazil, who are owned by 777, the Everton wouldbe owners.  ;D

https://twitter.com/brunomurito/status/1790822018096517540


Brilliant... :lmao

So FSG buy Vasco, 777 get money to buy Everton. 777 then screw Everton over like they've done to the other clubs they own.  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,933
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13367 on: May 15, 2024, 10:28:48 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on May 15, 2024, 09:57:53 pm
Brilliant... :lmao

So FSG buy Vasco, 777 get money to buy Everton. 777 then screw Everton over like they've done to the other clubs they own.  ;D
ha ha brilliant, would be great if we had a hand in their ultimate demise, you can hear the fume already
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,130
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13368 on: May 15, 2024, 11:44:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on May 15, 2024, 09:57:53 pm
Brilliant... :lmao

So FSG buy Vasco, 777 get money to buy Everton. 777 then screw Everton over like they've done to the other clubs they own.  ;D
Like Everton buying Bolasie from Palace and Palace using the money to buy Benteke  from us.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13369 on: May 15, 2024, 11:51:35 pm »
Quote from: only6times on May 15, 2024, 11:44:02 pm
Like Everton buying Bolasie from Palace and Palace using the money to buy Benteke  from us.
And we bought Mane with the money.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,130
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13370 on: Yesterday at 12:03:06 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on May 15, 2024, 11:51:35 pm
And we bought Mane with the money.
BOOM!!!!
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,974
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13371 on: Yesterday at 12:47:59 am »
Quote from: only6times on May 15, 2024, 11:44:02 pm
Like Everton buying Bolasie from Palace and Palace using the money to buy Benteke  from us.

Corner turned...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,795
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13372 on: Yesterday at 07:27:56 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on May 15, 2024, 06:54:21 pm
This was from when GDA Luma was being formed.


GDA Lumas strategy is expected to build on de Albas experience. It will invest in distressed mid-market businesses operating in pharma and healthcare, hospitality, technology, media and telecom and other sectors, sources told Buyouts. Opportunities will be sourced mostly in North America, as well as in the UK and Europe.

Dealmaking will aim to gain control of, or significant influence over, companies undergoing distress, sources said. This will be done by acquiring over-collateralized debt at a discount to intrinsic value and below liquidation value.

Sounds pretty ominous for the Bitters.

I look forward to the vultures fighting over the carcass of Everton.

Not sure I understand what's in it for them in loaning to complete the stadium? I can understand them buying MSP's debt for example - MSP accept they'll never get the full amount back and accept a lesser sum for their collateral. But on top of the MSP loan? And where would that leave the Premier League conditions to 777?
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,716
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13373 on: Yesterday at 07:45:35 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on May 15, 2024, 06:07:11 pm
With them needing to borrow an extra £150M to complete the stadium it's worth remembering back in April 2022 to a great deal of fanfare, EFC announced they had negotiated a fixed cost of £500M to completer the stadium. The cost has now risen to £800M.

Positive spin time, stadium announcement no 652
According to the BBC news, due to demand, they have had to widen the space given over to memories.
Basically they are pushing sales of brick paviers with fans names on, to make some readies.
Making it sound like the ground is almost ready
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,324
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13374 on: Yesterday at 08:27:59 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 15, 2024, 07:20:34 pm
Even the greatest writers of irony couldn't imagine a story in which

1. A club's biggest rival is born because the former won't pay the rent

2. Their growing inferiority complex over the years is manifested in the size of the rival's stadium which causes them to decide to build a new one themselves

3. Only for their new home to put them into such debt that it ends up being owned by a third party who can charge them extortionate rent

Which will bankrupt them.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13375 on: Yesterday at 08:54:33 am »
I was needling a blue about their debts being higher than the value of the club and he said it can't be correct as the stadium is worth £800m.

Ignoring that it's not finished yet, once it is finished will it actually be worth £800m?  Like any asset it's only inherently worth what anyone would pay for it and the customer base for a 52k stadium in Liverpool is... nobody.  We already have (the superior) Anfield and it's a bit big for Tranmere!

I can see why a parasitic finance company might want to get hold of it on the cheap as they can fleece Everton in rent for a few years with an eye to selling for a profit in the future.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,733
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13376 on: Yesterday at 09:07:54 am »
As long as there are entities out there willing to prop Everton up with loans, then Moshiri doesn't have to put the club into administration. He'll just continue to bury the club in more and more debt, and the PL are powerless to intervene.

It's like taking a brain dead patient on life support and hooking them up to an intravenous drip full of Monster energy drink.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,679
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13377 on: Yesterday at 12:14:00 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:27:56 am
Not sure I understand what's in it for them in loaning to complete the stadium? I can understand them buying MSP's debt for example - MSP accept they'll never get the full amount back and accept a lesser sum for their collateral. But on top of the MSP loan? And where would that leave the Premier League conditions to 777?

They will be charging punitive interest rates and will want financial guarantees levied against property or more likely a personal guarantee from Moshiri. They then look to buy up the other debt very cheaply as the club is on the brink of going under.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,941
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13378 on: Yesterday at 01:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:07:54 am
As long as there are entities out there willing to prop Everton up with loans, then Moshiri doesn't have to put the club into administration. He'll just continue to bury the club in more and more debt, and the PL are powerless to intervene.

It's like taking a brain dead patient on life support and hooking them up to an intravenous drip full of Monster energy drink.


Hopefully more like taking a pig's bladder and just inflating it more and more until......................
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,795
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13379 on: Yesterday at 02:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:14:00 pm
They will be charging punitive interest rates and will want financial guarantees levied against property or more likely a personal guarantee from Moshiri. They then look to buy up the other debt very cheaply as the club is on the brink of going under.
That's what I'm confused about, Al. Doesn't MSP have first dibs on the stadium? And would you take a personal guarantee from Moshiri - what's his true personal wealth, given how murky it all seems with the Russian connection. Be more pertinent to get a guarantee from his boss. And let's say it is, alongside MSP's loan, secured against the stadium. The PL has been demanding the MSP loan is repaid as a condition of the takeover, as it is.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,941
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13380 on: Yesterday at 02:34:10 pm »
Oh come on 777, find the money, can't you lend it them FSG?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13381 on: Yesterday at 02:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:34:10 pm
Oh come on 777, find the money, can't you lend it them FSG?
No they fucking cant! They need every penny for a last minute loan signing of a number 6!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,102
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13382 on: Yesterday at 03:56:39 pm »
Quote
777 Partners have had their Brazilian club, Vasco de Gama taken off them by Brazilian courts, after 777 reneged on payments to buy the club.

https://twitter.com/rodrigocapelo/status/1790948378215399830

Quote
In an injunction, the Rio de Janeiro Court suspended the contract that grants control over Vasco's SAF to 777 Partners. Football temporarily returns to the association. We brought the first information about this important and controversial decision in @geglobo and @sportv
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,044
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13383 on: Yesterday at 04:22:39 pm »
@PhilippeAuclair
All of 777 Partners football assets in Belgium have been seized following a decision par the Tribunal of first instance of Liège. More details to follow.

Worrying Times TM
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,102
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13384 on: Yesterday at 04:41:32 pm »
FSG should buy Liege and Vasco off these cowboys.  ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,275
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13385 on: Yesterday at 04:51:33 pm »
Wow. Standard Liege and Vasco de Gama both taken in the past 24 hours
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,257
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13386 on: Yesterday at 04:53:33 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:51:33 pm
Wow. Standard Liege and Vasco de Gama both taken in the past 24 hours


And the bitter gobshites will stick be flashing their knickers at them.

"Excuse me Everton, we need that £200 million back, tomorrow will be fine"
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,941
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13387 on: Yesterday at 04:55:35 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:51:33 pm
Wow. Standard Liege and Vasco de Gama both taken in the past 24 hours


Hopefully that means 777 have the resources to buy Everton (but I very much doubt it now)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,257
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13388 on: Yesterday at 05:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:55:35 pm

Hopefully that means 777 have the resources to buy Everton (but I very much doubt it now)

They were probably borrowing money against both clubs to fund the purchase..
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,795
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13389 on: Yesterday at 05:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:55:35 pm

Hopefully that means 777 have the resources to buy Everton (but I very much doubt it now)
Why should it? The control has been wrested away because they reneged on the payments.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,044
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13390 on: Yesterday at 05:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:55:35 pm

Hopefully that means 777 have the resources to buy Everton (but I very much doubt it now)
That'll be the line on GOT.

'They don't have to make repayments for Liege or VDG, so they'll have tons of spare cash to finance our takeover'.

And no doubt shouting at the likes of Auclair on Twitter.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13391 on: Yesterday at 06:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:05:10 pm
That'll be the line on GOT.

'They don't have to make repayments for Liege or VDG, so they'll have tons of spare cash to finance our takeover'.

And no doubt shouting at the likes of Auclair on Twitter.

The two fellas on Toffee TV seem to think this represents the end of any hope they had of being bought by 777. I don't think many Blues were keen on the idea anyway and are hoping somebody else comes out of the woodwork now.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,679
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13392 on: Yesterday at 07:19:51 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 02:05:27 pm
That's what I'm confused about, Al. Doesn't MSP have first dibs on the stadium? And would you take a personal guarantee from Moshiri - what's his true personal wealth, given how murky it all seems with the Russian connection. Be more pertinent to get a guarantee from his boss. And let's say it is, alongside MSP's loan, secured against the stadium. The PL has been demanding the MSP loan is repaid as a condition of the takeover, as it is.

RMF is the company to have lent Everton the most money circa £225m. That is secured against property around Goodison plus they have the power of veto over any deal to buy the Club. MSP have lent the club around £160m they have a charge against the Stadium and against just over half of Moshiri's 94% stake in the club.

The problem for me is neither RMF or MSP want to end up owning the club, 777 can't afford to and Moshiri doesn't want to pump in any more money. So EFC doesn't have the money to either finish the Stadium or pay the interest they are being charged for the loans.

My guess would be that GD Luma want to buy the club and finish the Stadium but only if they can lowball RMF and MSP. They could put a charge on property and shares that Moshiri holds and then try and force the other party's to sell.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,275
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13393 on: Yesterday at 07:48:47 pm »
I can't see GDA Luma wanting to buy the club because there is a major conflict of interest if Todd Boehly is still an investor in GDA Luma
https://www.buyoutsinsider.com/distressed-shop-gda-luma-set-to-launch-anchored-by-billionaires-boehly-claure/
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,014
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13394 on: Yesterday at 10:36:14 pm »
Even if you bought the stadium at half its 'value', you're going to have to put on a lot of gigs to turn a profit. You certainly can't rely on PL income levels of rent from Everton.
And it'll be a few seasona before our ladies team could regularly fill it....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,679
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13395 on: Yesterday at 11:00:07 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:48:47 pm
I can't see GDA Luma wanting to buy the club because there is a major conflict of interest if Todd Boehly is still an investor in GDA Luma
https://www.buyoutsinsider.com/distressed-shop-gda-luma-set-to-launch-anchored-by-billionaires-boehly-claure/

If they wanted to buy the club they would just setup a separate fund that Boehly was not involved in.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,324
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13396 on: Today at 08:39:04 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:00:07 pm
If they wanted to buy the club they would just setup a separate fund that Boehly was not involved in.

Yeh Im sure theres at least a dozen ways to get around it.

If this does go ahead I can just imagine all the Bitter gloating about getting any number of highly fancied Chelsea youngsters on loan.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,679
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13397 on: Today at 08:55:06 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:39:04 am
Yeh Im sure theres at least a dozen ways to get around it.

If this does go ahead I can just imagine all the Bitter gloating about getting any number of highly fancied Chelsea youngsters on loan.

I doubt GDA Luma want to buy the club for the long term. The issue for the organisations that have lent Everton money is that if the Stadium isn't finished then what are they left holding charges against. The BMD could easily become a Valencia situation in which the ground isnt finished and left to rot.

The Stadium becomes virtually worthless. Moshiri's stake in the club is already pretty worthless and Everton are borrowing money to keep the lights on. GDA could be a way out for all parties. They are offering to lend EFC the money to finish the Stadium but I imagine the interest rates and conditions will be punitive. Enter negotiations and then when they get their claws into Everton flip things and offer to buy the debt at a fraction of its value to end the impasse.

Then finish the Stadium and look to flip the club. An impasse could see EFC drag RMF, MSP, Moshiri and 777 down with them. GDA are vultures but they may well be the only way out.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:57:25 am by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 330 331 332 333 334 [335]   Go Up
« previous next »
 