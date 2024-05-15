Yeh Im sure theres at least a dozen ways to get around it.



If this does go ahead I can just imagine all the Bitter gloating about getting any number of highly fancied Chelsea youngsters on loan.



I doubt GDA Luma want to buy the club for the long term. The issue for the organisations that have lent Everton money is that if the Stadium isn't finished then what are they left holding charges against. The BMD could easily become a Valencia situation in which the ground isnt finished and left to rot.The Stadium becomes virtually worthless. Moshiri's stake in the club is already pretty worthless and Everton are borrowing money to keep the lights on. GDA could be a way out for all parties. They are offering to lend EFC the money to finish the Stadium but I imagine the interest rates and conditions will be punitive. Enter negotiations and then when they get their claws into Everton flip things and offer to buy the debt at a fraction of its value to end the impasse.Then finish the Stadium and look to flip the club. An impasse could see EFC drag RMF, MSP, Moshiri and 777 down with them. GDA are vultures but they may well be the only way out.