I was needling a blue about their debts being higher than the value of the club and he said it can't be correct as the stadium is worth £800m.



Ignoring that it's not finished yet, once it is finished will it actually be worth £800m? Like any asset it's only inherently worth what anyone would pay for it and the customer base for a 52k stadium in Liverpool is... nobody. We already have (the superior) Anfield and it's a bit big for Tranmere!



I can see why a parasitic finance company might want to get hold of it on the cheap as they can fleece Everton in rent for a few years with an eye to selling for a profit in the future.