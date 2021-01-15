« previous next »
This was from when GDA Luma was being formed.


GDA Lumas strategy is expected to build on de Albas experience. It will invest in distressed mid-market businesses operating in pharma and healthcare, hospitality, technology, media and telecom and other sectors, sources told Buyouts. Opportunities will be sourced mostly in North America, as well as in the UK and Europe.

Dealmaking will aim to gain control of, or significant influence over, companies undergoing distress, sources said. This will be done by acquiring over-collateralized debt at a discount to intrinsic value and below liquidation value.

Sounds pretty ominous for the Bitters.

I look forward to the vultures fighting over the carcass of Everton.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:23:09 pm
Sell it to some dodgy company, such as 777, and pay them an extortionate rent. It wont be long til they can just hand over the keys as any sale would only cancel out the debt.

With their rental history theyll have difficulty getting a reference.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm
With their rental history theyll have difficulty getting a reference.

Even the greatest writers of irony couldn't imagine a story in which

1. A club's biggest rival is born because the former won't pay the rent

2. Their growing inferiority complex over the years is manifested in the size of the rival's stadium which causes them to decide to build a new one themselves

3. Only for their new home to put them into such debt that it ends up being owned by a third party who can charge them extortionate rent
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm
With their rental history theyll have difficulty getting a reference.
Maybe another club can be formed, called Liverpool City, who play at BMD and go on to be a successful club, whilst Everton FC  themselves go to ground share with Marine and continue to have a miserable existence.
FSG trying to buy Vasco de Gama in Brazil, who are owned by 777, the Everton wouldbe owners.  ;D

https://twitter.com/brunomurito/status/1790822018096517540

Quote
Vasco went to court this Tuesday. The action is in the 4th Business Court of TJ-RJ.

In the article, we mention that Crefisa and FSG, owner of Liverpool, are among those interested in purchasing the 777 share of Vasco's SAF. Read everything in the article.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:29:59 pm
FSG trying to buy Vasco de Gama in Brazil, who are owned by 777, the Everton wouldbe owners.  ;D

https://twitter.com/brunomurito/status/1790822018096517540


Brilliant... :lmao

So FSG buy Vasco, 777 get money to buy Everton. 777 then screw Everton over like they've done to the other clubs they own.  ;D
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:57:53 pm
Brilliant... :lmao

So FSG buy Vasco, 777 get money to buy Everton. 777 then screw Everton over like they've done to the other clubs they own.  ;D
ha ha brilliant, would be great if we had a hand in their ultimate demise, you can hear the fume already
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:57:53 pm
Brilliant... :lmao

So FSG buy Vasco, 777 get money to buy Everton. 777 then screw Everton over like they've done to the other clubs they own.  ;D
Like Everton buying Bolasie from Palace and Palace using the money to buy Benteke  from us.
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:44:02 pm
Like Everton buying Bolasie from Palace and Palace using the money to buy Benteke  from us.
And we bought Mane with the money.
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:51:35 pm
And we bought Mane with the money.
BOOM!!!!
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:44:02 pm
Like Everton buying Bolasie from Palace and Palace using the money to buy Benteke  from us.

Corner turned...
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:54:21 pm
This was from when GDA Luma was being formed.


GDA Lumas strategy is expected to build on de Albas experience. It will invest in distressed mid-market businesses operating in pharma and healthcare, hospitality, technology, media and telecom and other sectors, sources told Buyouts. Opportunities will be sourced mostly in North America, as well as in the UK and Europe.

Dealmaking will aim to gain control of, or significant influence over, companies undergoing distress, sources said. This will be done by acquiring over-collateralized debt at a discount to intrinsic value and below liquidation value.

Sounds pretty ominous for the Bitters.

I look forward to the vultures fighting over the carcass of Everton.

Not sure I understand what's in it for them in loaning to complete the stadium? I can understand them buying MSP's debt for example - MSP accept they'll never get the full amount back and accept a lesser sum for their collateral. But on top of the MSP loan? And where would that leave the Premier League conditions to 777?
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:07:11 pm
With them needing to borrow an extra £150M to complete the stadium it's worth remembering back in April 2022 to a great deal of fanfare, EFC announced they had negotiated a fixed cost of £500M to completer the stadium. The cost has now risen to £800M.

Positive spin time, stadium announcement no 652
According to the BBC news, due to demand, they have had to widen the space given over to memories.
Basically they are pushing sales of brick paviers with fans names on, to make some readies.
Making it sound like the ground is almost ready
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:20:34 pm
Even the greatest writers of irony couldn't imagine a story in which

1. A club's biggest rival is born because the former won't pay the rent

2. Their growing inferiority complex over the years is manifested in the size of the rival's stadium which causes them to decide to build a new one themselves

3. Only for their new home to put them into such debt that it ends up being owned by a third party who can charge them extortionate rent

Which will bankrupt them.
I was needling a blue about their debts being higher than the value of the club and he said it can't be correct as the stadium is worth £800m.

Ignoring that it's not finished yet, once it is finished will it actually be worth £800m?  Like any asset it's only inherently worth what anyone would pay for it and the customer base for a 52k stadium in Liverpool is... nobody.  We already have (the superior) Anfield and it's a bit big for Tranmere!

I can see why a parasitic finance company might want to get hold of it on the cheap as they can fleece Everton in rent for a few years with an eye to selling for a profit in the future.
As long as there are entities out there willing to prop Everton up with loans, then Moshiri doesn't have to put the club into administration. He'll just continue to bury the club in more and more debt, and the PL are powerless to intervene.

It's like taking a brain dead patient on life support and hooking them up to an intravenous drip full of Monster energy drink.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:27:56 am
Not sure I understand what's in it for them in loaning to complete the stadium? I can understand them buying MSP's debt for example - MSP accept they'll never get the full amount back and accept a lesser sum for their collateral. But on top of the MSP loan? And where would that leave the Premier League conditions to 777?

They will be charging punitive interest rates and will want financial guarantees levied against property or more likely a personal guarantee from Moshiri. They then look to buy up the other debt very cheaply as the club is on the brink of going under.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:07:54 am
As long as there are entities out there willing to prop Everton up with loans, then Moshiri doesn't have to put the club into administration. He'll just continue to bury the club in more and more debt, and the PL are powerless to intervene.

It's like taking a brain dead patient on life support and hooking them up to an intravenous drip full of Monster energy drink.


Hopefully more like taking a pig's bladder and just inflating it more and more until......................
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:14:00 pm
They will be charging punitive interest rates and will want financial guarantees levied against property or more likely a personal guarantee from Moshiri. They then look to buy up the other debt very cheaply as the club is on the brink of going under.
That's what I'm confused about, Al. Doesn't MSP have first dibs on the stadium? And would you take a personal guarantee from Moshiri - what's his true personal wealth, given how murky it all seems with the Russian connection. Be more pertinent to get a guarantee from his boss. And let's say it is, alongside MSP's loan, secured against the stadium. The PL has been demanding the MSP loan is repaid as a condition of the takeover, as it is.
Oh come on 777, find the money, can't you lend it them FSG?
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:34:10 pm
Oh come on 777, find the money, can't you lend it them FSG?
No they fucking cant! They need every penny for a last minute loan signing of a number 6!
